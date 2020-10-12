Hamilton, Schumacher'in rekorunu egale etme anısını anlamaya çalışacak
Lewis Hamilton, büyük ölçüde sezonu şampiyona olarak tamamlamaya odaklandığını söylese de, Nürburgring'de Michael Schumacher'in galibiyet sayısı rekorunu egale etmesi anısını hafızasında tutmaya çalışacağını söyledi.
Hamilton, Eifel GP'de kariyerinin 91. yarış zaferini elde ederek 2006 Çin GP'den bu yana Michael Schumacher'e ait olan rekoru egale etmiş oldu. Aslında Schumacher, 2001 Belçika'dan bu yana en çok yarış kazanma rekorunu kırmıştı ve sonrasında sürekli olarak o rekoru daha üst seviyeye taşıdı.
Hamilton'ın dün bu rekora ortak olmasının ardından Schumacher ailesi tarafından Hamilton'a Schumacher'e ait bir kask hediye edildi.
Hamilton, "Önümüzdeki birkaç günü gerçekten neler olduğunu anlamaya çalışarak geçireceğim."
"Ancak topu düşüremem. Bir saniye olsun gözümü toptan ayıramam. Evet, puan farkı var ve harika zaferler elde ettik ancak şampiyonluğu kazanmam gerekiyor."
"Henüz görevi tamamlamadık, bu yüzden antrenmanlar devam edecek, diyet devam edecek, doğru şekilde uyumaya çalışacağım."
"Bu haftanın nasıl geçeceğini bilmiyorum. Çok fazla toplantı olacak. Formula 1 ile planlarına dair zoom toplantısı olacak. Her hafta gerçekleştirdiğim Hamilton Komisyonu toplantıları olacak."
"Tekrar çalışma modunda olacağım ancak bu çok önemli. Bu an çok hızlı geçecek ve bir sonraki şeye geçiş yapacağız."
"Biliyorsunuz, hafızam pek iyi değil bu yüzden bu olanları hafızamda tutmam lazım." dedi.
Hamilton, dünkü yarış ile en yakın rakibi takım arkadaşı Valtteri Bottas'a 69 puan fark açmış durumda. Böylece Hamilton, 7. dünya şampiyonluğuna bir adım daha yaklaşmıştı.
Hamilton sene sonunda şampiyon olduğunda, yine Michael Schumacher'e ait 7 dünya şampiyonluğu rekorunu egale etmiş olacak.
Tarih kitaplarını yeniden yazdırmanın nasıl hissettirdiği sorulduğunda Hamilton, "Bir anda tarih kitaplarını yeniden yazıyor olmak çok zor. Şahsen bu benim için çok zor bir düşünce."
"Ben sadece deneyimlerime göre konuşabilirim. Şu anda neler hissettiğimi gerçekten ifade edebilmem çok zor."
"Tabii ki neler olduğuna bakıyorum ve diğer sporlarda efsane olarak adlandırdığım diğer insanların tarihi anlar yaşadıklarını, şampiyonluklar elde ettiklerini, geçmişteki büyük efsanelerin rekorlarının kırıldığını izliyorum."
"Dışarıdan izlemek ile içerisinde bu anı yaşamak çok farklı."
"Diyebileceğim tek şey, henüz zirveye yaklaşmadığım. Hâlâ gelişebileceğimi hissediyorum. Gerçekten çok iyi bir seviyede sürüyorum." dedi.
