Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Son dakika

Hamilton, Schumacher'in rekorunu egale etme anısını anlamaya çalışacak

paylaşım
yorumlar
Hamilton, Schumacher'in rekorunu egale etme anısını anlamaya çalışacak
Ekleyen:
, Grand prix editor
Çeviren: Abdullah Çelik

Lewis Hamilton, büyük ölçüde sezonu şampiyona olarak tamamlamaya odaklandığını söylese de, Nürburgring'de Michael Schumacher'in galibiyet sayısı rekorunu egale etmesi anısını hafızasında tutmaya çalışacağını söyledi.

Hamilton, Eifel GP'de kariyerinin 91. yarış zaferini elde ederek 2006 Çin GP'den bu yana Michael Schumacher'e ait olan rekoru egale etmiş oldu. Aslında Schumacher, 2001 Belçika'dan bu yana en çok yarış kazanma rekorunu kırmıştı ve sonrasında sürekli olarak o rekoru daha üst seviyeye taşıdı.

Hamilton'ın dün bu rekora ortak olmasının ardından Schumacher ailesi tarafından Hamilton'a Schumacher'e ait bir kask hediye edildi.

İlgili içerikler:

Hamilton, "Önümüzdeki birkaç günü gerçekten neler olduğunu anlamaya çalışarak geçireceğim."

"Ancak topu düşüremem. Bir saniye olsun gözümü toptan ayıramam. Evet, puan farkı var ve harika zaferler elde ettik ancak şampiyonluğu kazanmam gerekiyor."

"Henüz görevi tamamlamadık, bu yüzden antrenmanlar devam edecek, diyet devam edecek, doğru şekilde uyumaya çalışacağım."

"Bu haftanın nasıl geçeceğini bilmiyorum. Çok fazla toplantı olacak. Formula 1 ile planlarına dair zoom toplantısı olacak. Her hafta gerçekleştirdiğim Hamilton Komisyonu toplantıları olacak."

"Tekrar çalışma modunda olacağım ancak bu çok önemli. Bu an çok hızlı geçecek ve bir sonraki şeye geçiş yapacağız."

"Biliyorsunuz, hafızam pek iyi değil bu yüzden bu olanları hafızamda tutmam lazım." dedi.

 

Hamilton, dünkü yarış ile en yakın rakibi takım arkadaşı Valtteri Bottas'a 69 puan fark açmış durumda. Böylece Hamilton, 7. dünya şampiyonluğuna bir adım daha yaklaşmıştı.

Hamilton sene sonunda şampiyon olduğunda, yine Michael Schumacher'e ait 7 dünya şampiyonluğu rekorunu egale etmiş olacak.

Tarih kitaplarını yeniden yazdırmanın nasıl hissettirdiği sorulduğunda Hamilton, "Bir anda tarih kitaplarını yeniden yazıyor olmak çok zor. Şahsen bu benim için çok zor bir düşünce."

"Ben sadece deneyimlerime göre konuşabilirim. Şu anda neler hissettiğimi gerçekten ifade edebilmem çok zor."

"Tabii ki neler olduğuna bakıyorum ve diğer sporlarda efsane olarak adlandırdığım diğer insanların tarihi anlar yaşadıklarını, şampiyonluklar elde ettiklerini, geçmişteki büyük efsanelerin rekorlarının kırıldığını izliyorum."

"Dışarıdan izlemek ile içerisinde bu anı yaşamak çok farklı."

"Diyebileceğim tek şey, henüz zirveye yaklaşmadığım. Hâlâ gelişebileceğimi hissediyorum. Gerçekten çok iyi bir seviyede sürüyorum." dedi.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with a helmet worn by Michael Schumacher in 2012

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with a helmet worn by Michael Schumacher in 2012
1/29

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with a helmet worn by Michael Schumacher in 2012

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with a helmet worn by Michael Schumacher in 2012
2/29

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, tosses his trophy in the air in celebration on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, tosses his trophy in the air in celebration on the podium
3/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy
4/29

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher gifted to him by Mick Schumacher to commemorate his equal race win record of 91

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher gifted to him by Mick Schumacher to commemorate his equal race win record of 91
5/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher in Parc Ferme
6/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was gifted to him to commemorate the equal race win record of 91

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was gifted to him to commemorate the equal race win record of 91
7/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was presented to him by Mick Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was presented to him by Mick Schumacher
8/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was presented to him by Mick Schumacher in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with the helmet of Michael Schumacher that was presented to him by Mick Schumacher in Parc Ferme
9/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the chamapgne

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the chamapgne
10/29

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 in Parc Ferme
11/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, drink Champagne on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, drink Champagne on the podium
12/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, on the podium
13/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, 3rd position, on the podium
14/29

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his fathers helmet to commemorate his equal race win record of 91

Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his fathers helmet to commemorate his equal race win record of 91
15/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, on equalling his fathers race win record of 91

Mick Schumacher congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, on equalling his fathers race win record of 91
16/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 in the press conference
17/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his fathers helmet to commemorate his equal race win record of 91

Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his fathers helmet to commemorate his equal race win record of 91
18/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
19/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11
20/29

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, pulls aside with smoke as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, passes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, pulls aside with smoke as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, passes
21/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11
22/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, 1st position, crosses the line to the delight of his team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, 1st position, crosses the line to the delight of his team
23/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
24/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

The cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
25/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and a Mercedes representative celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and a Mercedes representative celebrate on the podium
26/29

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Steven Lord, Mercedes, ceebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Steven Lord, Mercedes, ceebrate on the podium
27/29

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, in the Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, in the Press Conference
28/29

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium with the helmet of Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium with the helmet of Michael Schumacher
29/29

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

