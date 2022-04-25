Emilia Romagna GP: Pilot performans puanları
Emilia Romagna GP'nin ardından Motorsport.com Global editörlerinin hafta sonunu baz alarak pilotlara verdikleri puanları sizler için derledik.
Not: Bu puanlamalar, Motorsport.com Türkiye editörlerine ait değildir.
Puanlama, tüm hafta sonu baz alınarak yapılmıştır.
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alakalı video
Marko: "Imola'ya güncelleme getirecek kadar cesaretliydik"
Binotto: "Daha güçlü döneceğiz"