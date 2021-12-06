Suudi Arabistan GP'de de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi
Red Bull, Suudi Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.
Cidde'de gerçekleştirilen yarışta neredeyse hiç pit stop yapılmadı. Sürücüler, kırmızı bayrak altında lastik değiştirebildiği için, sadece güvenlik aracı periyodunda pite girmeyi seçen veya zorunlu şekilde pit stop yapan isimler vardı
Yarışta toplamda 12 pit stop yapıldı ve en hızlı pit stopu, 2.20 saniye ile Red Bull yapı. En yavaş pit stop ise, Kimi Raikkonen'in ön kanat değiştirdiği 16 saniyelik pit stoptu.
Suudi Arabistan GP'deki pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|puan
|1. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|2.20
|10
|25
|2. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|2.48
|10
|18
|3. Alpine
|F. Alonso
|2.48
|10
|15
|4. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.49
|10
|12
|5. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.50
|9
|10
|6. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.99
|10
|8
|7. Alpine
|F. Alonso
|3.24
|44
|8. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|3.49
|10
|6
|9. Williams
|N. Latifi
|6.44
|10
|4
|10. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|8.94
|9
|2
|11. AlphaTauri
|Y. Tsunoda
|9.78
|23
|1
|12. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|16.09
|26
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 529 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 311 puanla ikinci sırada yer alıyor.
Ferrari puanını 248'e çıkardı. Williams 203, Aston Martin 190 ve Alfa Romeo 183 puana sahip.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Emretmek
|Gözlük
|1. Kırmızı Boğa
|529
|2. Mercedes
|311
|3. Ferrari
|248
|4. Williams
|203
|5. Aston Martin
|190
|6. Alfa Romeo
|183
|7. Alpine
|145
|8. McLaren
|127
|9. AlphaTauri
|83
|10. Haas
|1
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.
Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,88
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bahreyn
|1,93
|3. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,96
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bakü
|1,98
|5. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1,98
|6. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Bahreyn
|2,00
|7. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Monako
|2,02
|8. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Fransa
|2,04
|9. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|Portekiz
|2,08
|10. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|2,09