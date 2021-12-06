Biletler
Suudi Arabistan GP'de de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi
Formula 1 / Suudi Arabistan GP Haberler

Suudi Arabistan GP'de de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi

Ekleyen:
, Kıdemli Editör

Red Bull, Suudi Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Red Bull, Suudi Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Cidde'de gerçekleştirilen yarışta neredeyse hiç pit stop yapılmadı. Sürücüler, kırmızı bayrak altında lastik değiştirebildiği için, sadece güvenlik aracı periyodunda pite girmeyi seçen veya zorunlu şekilde pit stop yapan isimler vardı

Yarışta toplamda 12 pit stop yapıldı ve en hızlı pit stopu, 2.20 saniye ile Red Bull yapı. En yavaş pit stop ise, Kimi Raikkonen'in ön kanat değiştirdiği 16 saniyelik pit stoptu.

Suudi Arabistan GP'deki pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur puan
1. Red Bull S. Perez 2.20 10 25
2. Ferrari C. Leclerc 2.48 10 18
3. Alpine F. Alonso 2.48 10 15
4. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.49 10 12
5. Williams G. Russell 2.50 9 10
6. McLaren L. Norris 2.99 10 8
7. Alpine F. Alonso 3.24 44  
8. Mercedes V. Bottas 3.49 10 6
9. Williams N. Latifi 6.44 10 4
10. Aston Martin L. Stroll 8.94 9 2
11. AlphaTauri Y. Tsunoda 9.78 23 1
12. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 16.09 26  

 

 

 

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 529 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 311 puanla ikinci sırada yer alıyor.

Ferrari puanını 248'e çıkardı. Williams 203, Aston Martin 190 ve Alfa Romeo 183 puana sahip.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Emretmek Gözlük
1. Kırmızı Boğa 529
2. Mercedes 311
3. Ferrari 248
4. Williams 203
5. Aston Martin 190
6. Alfa Romeo 183
7. Alpine 145
8. McLaren 127
9. AlphaTauri 83
10. Haas 1

 

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.

Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,88
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bahreyn 1,93
3. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,96
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bakü 1,98
5. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1,98
6. Red Bull S. Perez Bahreyn 2,00
7. Red Bull M. Verstappen Monako 2,02
8. Red Bull S. Perez Fransa 2,04
9. Aston Martin L. Stroll Portekiz 2,08
10. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 2,09
