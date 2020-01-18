Santiago ePrix: Heyecanlı sıralama turlarında pole Evans'ın
2019-20 Formula E sezonunun üçüncü yarışı olan Santiago ePrix'si öncesinde pole pozisyonu Jaguar Racing'den Mitch Evans'ın oldu.
Sıralama turlarında her zaman olduğu gibi sürücüler altışarlı gruplar halinde piste çıktılar.
İlk grubun en hızlısı Stoffel Vandoorne, ikinci grubun en hızlısı Edoardo Mortara, üçüncü grubun en hızlısı Mitch Evans ve son grubun en hızlısı Sebastien Buemi oldu.
Sonuç olarak da Evans, Maximilian Günther, Buemi, Felipe Massa, Oliver Turvey ve Pascal Wehrlein altılısı son bölüme kaldı.
Super Pole mücadelesi oldukça heyecanlıydı.
Başlangıçta Wehrlein 1:05.645 yaparken, Massa da aynı zaman turunu attı. Daha sonra liderlik Günther'e geçti ancak son sözü 1:04.827 yapan Evans söyledi ve Jaguar Racing'e pole pozisyonunu getiren isim oldu.
Günther ikinci olurken, Wehrlein üçüncü ve Massa dördüncü oldu.
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing talks to the press
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sürpriz yaparak Super Pole bölümüne kalan Turvey beşinci ve bu grubun en yavaşı olan Buemi altıncı oldu.
Mortara, yarışa yedinci sıradan başlayacak ve yanında Mercedes pilotun Nyck de Vries olacak.
Stoffel Vandoorne ile Antonio Felix da Costa ilk onu tamamlıyorlar.
Son şampiyon Jean Eric Vergne ancak 11. olabilirken, şampiyona lideri Alexander Sims ancak 15. olabildi.
Brendon Hartley 17. olurken, Lucas di Grassi 23. sırada kendisine yer buldu.
Öte yandan Ma Qing Hua, ikinci seansta kaza yapınca sıralama turlarında yer alamadı.
Yarış gridi:
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula E
|Etkinlik
|Santiago E-prix
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül
Santiago ePrix: Heyecanlı sıralama turlarında pole Evans'ın
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|1. antrenman
|
Cmt 18 Oca
Cmt 18 Oca
|
06:00
08:00
|
Çok Okunanlar
Program
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Sağlayan
|
12 MarBiletler
|
19 MarBiletler
|
2 NisBiletler
|
16 NisBiletler
|
30 NisBiletler
|
7 MayBiletler