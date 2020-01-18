Formula E
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Sıralama turları raporu

Santiago ePrix: Heyecanlı sıralama turlarında pole Evans'ın

Ekleyen:
, Editör
18 Oca 2020 16:06

2019-20 Formula E sezonunun üçüncü yarışı olan Santiago ePrix'si öncesinde pole pozisyonu Jaguar Racing'den Mitch Evans'ın oldu.

Sıralama turlarında her zaman olduğu gibi sürücüler altışarlı gruplar halinde piste çıktılar.

İlk grubun en hızlısı Stoffel Vandoorne, ikinci grubun en hızlısı Edoardo Mortara, üçüncü grubun en hızlısı Mitch Evans ve son grubun en hızlısı Sebastien Buemi oldu.

Sonuç olarak da Evans, Maximilian Günther, Buemi, Felipe Massa, Oliver Turvey ve Pascal Wehrlein altılısı son bölüme kaldı.

Super Pole mücadelesi oldukça heyecanlıydı.

Başlangıçta Wehrlein 1:05.645 yaparken, Massa da aynı zaman turunu attı. Daha sonra liderlik Günther'e geçti ancak son sözü 1:04.827 yapan Evans söyledi ve Jaguar Racing'e pole pozisyonunu getiren isim oldu.

Günther ikinci olurken, Wehrlein üçüncü ve Massa dördüncü oldu.

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
1/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
2/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
3/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
4/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
5/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
6/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
7/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams
8/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing
9/50

Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director, Envision Virgin Racing
10/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
11/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
12/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
13/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
14/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
15/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
16/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
17/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
18/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
19/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
20/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
21/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ talks to the press

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ talks to the press
22/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
23/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
24/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
25/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
26/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
27/50

Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
28/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
29/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ
30/50

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
31/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
32/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
33/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
34/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
35/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
36/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
37/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
38/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
39/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
40/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
41/50

Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing talks to the press

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing talks to the press
42/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
43/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
44/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
45/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
46/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
47/50

Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
48/50

Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
49/50

Fotoğraf: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing
50/50

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sürpriz yaparak Super Pole bölümüne kalan Turvey beşinci ve bu grubun en yavaşı olan Buemi altıncı oldu.

Mortara, yarışa yedinci sıradan başlayacak ve yanında Mercedes pilotun Nyck de Vries olacak.

Stoffel Vandoorne ile Antonio Felix da Costa ilk onu tamamlıyorlar.

Son şampiyon Jean Eric Vergne ancak 11. olabilirken, şampiyona lideri Alexander Sims ancak 15. olabildi.

Brendon Hartley 17. olurken, Lucas di Grassi 23. sırada kendisine yer buldu.

Öte yandan Ma Qing Hua, ikinci seansta kaza yapınca sıralama turlarında yer alamadı.

Yarış gridi:

Sıra Sürücü Takım Zaman Fark
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'04.827  
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.102 0.275
3 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 1'05.645 0.818
4 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'05.645 0.818
5 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'05.788 0.961
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'05.809 0.982
7 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'05.547 0.720
8 Netherlands Nyck deVries Germany Mercedes 1'05.560 0.733
9 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'05.566 0.739
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'05.574 0.747
11 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'05.625 0.798
12 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 1'05.696 0.869
13 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Audi Sport Team Abt 1'05.745 0.918
14 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'05.801 0.974
15 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.848 1.021
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'05.886 1.059
17 New Zealand Brendon Hartley United States Dragon Racing 1'06.126 1.299
18 United Kingdom James Calado United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.305 1.478
19 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'06.367 1.540
20 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'07.692 2.865
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.089 4.262
22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'18.239 13.412
23 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Audi Sport Team Abt 1'26.526 21.699
24 China Ma Qing Hua United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team    
