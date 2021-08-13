Biletler
Ogier: "Ypres Rallisi'nin finalinin Spa'da olması heyecan verici olacak"
WRC / Belçika Rallisi Haberler

Fourmaux yüksek hızda yaptığı kaza nedeniyle ralliye erken veda etti

Ekleyen:
, News editor
Çeviren:
Kemal Şengül
, Kıdemli Editör

Adrien Fourmaux, Belçika'da gerçekleştirilen Ypres Rallisi'nde, yüksek süratte aracının kontrolünü kaybetti ve büyük bir kaza yaptı.

Fourmaux yüksek hızda yaptığı kaza nedeniyle ralliye erken vada etti

M-Sport Ford sürücüsü, sola doğru dönülen virajda Fiesta'nın arkasının kontrolünü kaybetti ve yüksek süratte büyük bir kaza yaptı. Aracından birden fazla kez döndüğü kazada, araç içi kamera da hasar gördü.

Engebenin ve çamurun bol olduğu etapta Fourmaux'un aracı, bir çukurdaki direğe çarpmasının ardından durdu.

Fourmaux ve yardımcı sürücüsü Renaud Jamoul, olaydan yara almadan kurtuldular fakat aynı şey Fiesta'sı için söylenemezdi.

 

Sonuç olarak Fourmaux, aracındaki büyük hasar nedeniyle erkenden ralliden çekilmek zorunda kaldı.

Fourmaux, kazadan önce şampiyona lideri Sebastien Ogier'in 8.6 saniye ardında yedinci sırada yer alıyordu.

Şu anda M-Sport'u sadece Gus Greensmith temsil ediyor. Britanyalı sürücü, öğleden sonra yapılan üç etabın tamamlanmasının ardından genel klasmanda sekizinci sırada bulunuyor.

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

Fourmaux’s team-mate Greensmith sits eighth after completing three of the four afternoon stages.

Hyundai has dominated the opening stages with Ott Tanak and Craig Breen sharing the stage wins, while local hero Thierry Neuville has finished second fastest on the trio of tests.

Breen held a 1.6s lead over Neuville after Stage 3 that also provided drama for Toyota’s Ogier.

The seven-time world champion picked up a front left puncture two kilometres from the end but the issue cost the Frenchman valuable time as he attempted to stay in touch with the Hyundai trio.

Crews will return to service after Stage 4 before undertaking a repeat of the afternoon stages this evening to compete the Friday leg of the event.

Ogier: "Ypres Rallisi'nin finalinin Spa'da olması heyecan verici olacak"

Önceki haber

Ogier: "Ypres Rallisi'nin finalinin Spa'da olması heyecan verici olacak"
