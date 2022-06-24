Önceki / Porsche, WEC ve IMSA'da yarışacağı LMDh aracı 963'ü tanıttı! Sonraki / Lotterer, LMDh için Porsche Formula E takımından ayrılıyorWEC / Porsche Tanıtım En iyiler listesi
Foto Galeri: Porsche'nin yeni aracı 963
Porsche Penske Motorsport, gelecek sezondan itibaren WEC ve IMSA'da yarışacağı yeni aracı 963'ü tanıttı.
Ekleyen: Francesco Corghi
Yardımcı Editör: Gianluca Marchese , Writer
Çeviren: Can Çarpıcı
Porsche 963
1/17
Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese
Porsche 963
2/17
Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese
Porsche 963
3/17
Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese
Porsche 963
4/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
5/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
6/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
7/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
8/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
9/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
10/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
11/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
12/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
13/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
14/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
15/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
16/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
Porsche 963
17/17
Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche
