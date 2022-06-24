Biletler
Porsche, WEC ve IMSA'da yarışacağı LMDh aracı 963'ü tanıttı!
WEC / Porsche Tanıtım En iyiler listesi

Foto Galeri: Porsche'nin yeni aracı 963

Porsche Penske Motorsport, gelecek sezondan itibaren WEC ve IMSA'da yarışacağı yeni aracı 963'ü tanıttı.

Francesco Corghi
Ekleyen:
Yardımcı Editör:
Gianluca Marchese
, Writer
Çeviren:
Can Çarpıcı
Porsche 963
Porsche 963
1/17

Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
2/17

Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
3/17

Fotoğraf: Gianluca Marchese

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
4/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
5/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
6/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
7/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
8/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
9/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
10/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
11/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
12/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
13/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
14/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
15/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
16/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche 963
Porsche 963
17/17

Fotoğraf: Porsche Porsche

Porsche, WEC ve IMSA'da yarışacağı LMDh aracı 963'ü tanıttı!
