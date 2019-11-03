Sepang MotoGP: Vinales rahat kazandı, Marquez ikinci oldu
Race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail
Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail
Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Santi Hernandez, Repsol Honda Team
Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
2019 MotoGP Şampiyonası'nın 18. yarışı olan Malezya Grand Prix'sini Yamaha sürücüsü Maverick Vinales kazandı.
Yarışa pole pozisyonundan başlayan Fabio Quartararo, tıpkı takım arkadaşı Franco Morbidelli gibi gerilemekten kurtulamadı.
İlk turlarda iyi start alan Jack Miller liderliği alırken, daha sonra liderliğe Yamaha fabrika takımı sürücüsü Maverick Vinales liderliğe yükseldi.
Yamaha sürücüsü, rakiplerinin Miller'ın arkasında zaman kaybettiği ilk bölümde iyi bir fark yaratmayı başardı ve ardından tempoyu kontrol altında tutarak zafere ulaştı.
Vinales, yarışın son bölümünde Marc Marquez'in güçlü temposuna rağmen istikrarlı bir tempo yakalayarak 2019 sezonundaki ikinci zaferini almış oldu.
Cumartesi günü kaza yapan ve yarışa gerilerden başlayan Marquez, iyi bir ilk tur geçirdi ve ardından rakiplerini tek tek geçerek ikinciliğe kadar yükseldi.
Honda sürücüsü, Vinales'i yakalamaya çalışsa da Yamaha sürücünün temposu güçlüydü ve yarışı ikinci sırada noktaladı.
Marquez böylelikle bu yıl 18. yarışta 17. kez podyuma çıktı.
Podyumun son basamağı içinse üçlü bir mücadele vardı. Ducati sürücüsü, Valentino Rossi'nin tüm baskısına rağmen yerini korumayı başardı ve podyumu tamamlayan isim oldu.
Rossi, son yarışlara kıyasla daha güçlü bir yarış geçirdi ve damalı bayrağı dördüncü sırada gördü.
Suzuki sürücüsü Alex Rins, bu ikilinin arkasında beşinci sırada finiş görürken, SRT Yamaha sürücüleri Franco Mrobidelli ile Fabio Quartararo altıncı ile yedinci oldular.
Pramac Ducati sürücüsü Miller, ilk turlardaki temposunu koruyamayıp sekizinci olurken, Danilo Petrucci dokuzuncu ve Joan Mir onuncu oldu.
Pol Espargaro 11. sırada finiş görürken, Francesco Bagnaia 12., Aleix Espargaro 13. ve Jorge Lorenzo 14. oldu.
Johann Zarco, iyi götürdüğü yarışta Joan Mir'in kendisine çarpmasının ardından finiş göremedi. Ayrıca Cal Crutchlow da son virajda kaza yaptı ve yarışa erken veda eden bir başka isim oldu.
Yarış sonucu:
|Sıra
|Sürücü
|Motosiklet
|Tur
|Zaman
|Fark
|Ara
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|20
|-
|2
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|20
|03.059
|03.059
|03.059
|3
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|20
|05.611
|05.611
|02.552
|4
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|20
|05.965
|05.965
|00.354
|5
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|20
|06.350
|06.350
|00.385
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|20
|09.993
|09.993
|03.643
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|12.864
|12.864
|02.871
|8
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|20
|17.252
|17.252
|04.388
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|20
|19.773
|19.773
|02.521
|10
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|20
|22.854
|22.854
|03.081
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|20
|24.821
|24.821
|01.967
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|30.251
|30.251
|05.430
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|20
|30.447
|30.447
|00.196
|14
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Honda
|20
|34.215
|34.215
|03.768
|15
|Mika Kallio
|KTM
|20
|34.461
|34.461
|00.246
|16
|Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|20
|44.319
|44.319
|09.858
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|20
|47.343
|47.343
|03.024
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|16
|4 laps
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|14
|6 laps
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|11
|9 laps
|Tüm sonuçları görüntüle
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|MotoGP
|Etkinlik
|Malezya GP
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül
Sepang MotoGP: Vinales rahat kazandı, Marquez ikinci oldu
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Yarış
|
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
|
08:00
14:00
|
