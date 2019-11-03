MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Tayland GP
04 Eki
-
06 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Japonya GP
18 Eki
-
20 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Avustralya GP
25 Eki
-
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Malezya GP
01 Kas
-
03 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
MotoGP / Malezya GP / Yarış raporu

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales rahat kazandı, Marquez ikinci oldu

paylaşım
yorumlar
Slider
Liste

Race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
1/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail

Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail
6/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail

Team Suzuki MotoGP, bike detail
7/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
8/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
9/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Santi Hernandez, Repsol Honda Team

Santi Hernandez, Repsol Honda Team
10/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
11/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
12/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
15/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
17/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Podium: race winner Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
18/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
19/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
20/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing

Petronas Yamaha SRT, home race designed fairing
21/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
22/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
23/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
24/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
25/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
26/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
27/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
28/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
29/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
30/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
31/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
32/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
33/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
34/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
35/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
36/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
37/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
38/38

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekleyen:
, Editör
3 Kas 2019 07:45

2019 MotoGP Şampiyonası'nın 18. yarışı olan Malezya Grand Prix'sini Yamaha sürücüsü Maverick Vinales kazandı.

Yarışa pole pozisyonundan başlayan Fabio Quartararo, tıpkı takım arkadaşı Franco Morbidelli gibi gerilemekten kurtulamadı.

İlk turlarda iyi start alan Jack Miller  liderliği alırken, daha sonra liderliğe Yamaha fabrika takımı sürücüsü Maverick Vinales liderliğe yükseldi.

Yamaha sürücüsü, rakiplerinin Miller'ın arkasında zaman kaybettiği ilk bölümde iyi bir fark yaratmayı başardı ve ardından tempoyu kontrol altında tutarak zafere ulaştı.

Vinales, yarışın son bölümünde Marc Marquez'in güçlü temposuna rağmen istikrarlı bir tempo yakalayarak 2019 sezonundaki ikinci zaferini almış oldu.

Cumartesi günü kaza yapan ve yarışa gerilerden başlayan Marquez, iyi bir ilk tur geçirdi ve ardından rakiplerini tek tek geçerek ikinciliğe kadar yükseldi.

Honda sürücüsü, Vinales'i yakalamaya çalışsa da Yamaha sürücünün temposu güçlüydü ve yarışı ikinci sırada noktaladı.

Marquez böylelikle bu yıl 18. yarışta 17. kez podyuma çıktı.

Podyumun son basamağı içinse üçlü bir mücadele vardı. Ducati sürücüsü, Valentino Rossi'nin tüm baskısına rağmen yerini korumayı başardı ve podyumu tamamlayan isim oldu.

Rossi, son yarışlara kıyasla daha güçlü bir yarış geçirdi ve damalı bayrağı dördüncü sırada gördü.

Suzuki sürücüsü Alex Rins, bu ikilinin arkasında beşinci sırada finiş görürken, SRT Yamaha sürücüleri Franco Mrobidelli ile Fabio Quartararo altıncı ile yedinci oldular.

Pramac Ducati sürücüsü Miller, ilk turlardaki temposunu koruyamayıp sekizinci olurken, Danilo Petrucci dokuzuncu ve Joan Mir onuncu oldu.

Pol Espargaro 11. sırada finiş görürken, Francesco Bagnaia 12., Aleix Espargaro 13. ve Jorge Lorenzo 14. oldu.

Johann Zarco, iyi götürdüğü yarışta Joan Mir'in kendisine çarpmasının ardından finiş göremedi. Ayrıca Cal Crutchlow da son virajda kaza yaptı ve yarışa erken veda eden bir başka isim oldu.

Yarış sonucu:

Sıra Sürücü Motosiklet Tur Zaman Fark Ara
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 20 -    
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 20 03.059 03.059 03.059
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 20 05.611 05.611 02.552
4 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 05.965 05.965 00.354
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 06.350 06.350 00.385
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 09.993 09.993 03.643
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 12.864 12.864 02.871
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 17.252 17.252 04.388
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 19.773 19.773 02.521
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 20 22.854 22.854 03.081
11 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 20 24.821 24.821 01.967
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 30.251 30.251 05.430
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 30.447 30.447 00.196
14 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 20 34.215 34.215 03.768
15 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 20 34.461 34.461 00.246
16 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 20 44.319 44.319 09.858
17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 20 47.343 47.343 03.024
  France Johann Zarco Honda 16 4 laps    
  United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 14 6 laps    
  Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 11 9 laps    
Tüm sonuçları görüntüle
Sonraki haber
Oliveira omzundan ameliyat olacak

Önceki haber

Oliveira omzundan ameliyat olacak

Sonraki haber

Marquez, Sepang'a 2015 İtalya'dan ilham alarak başlamış

Marquez, Sepang'a 2015 İtalya'dan ilham alarak başlamış
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri MotoGP
Etkinlik Malezya GP
Editör Kemal Şengül

Yarış merkezi

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Kas - 17 Kas
Seans Tarih
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
 İçerik
FP1
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
03:55
09:55
FP2
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
08:10
14:10
FP3
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
03:55
09:55
FP4
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
07:30
13:30
Q1
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
08:10
14:10
Q2
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
08:35
14:35
WU
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
03:20
09:20
Yarış
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
08:00
14:00
Son sonuçlar Puan Durumu

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: “Saçma Vettel/Leclerc mücadelesini netleştirmemiz gerekiyor”

2
Formula 1

Mercedes, Verstappen ile mücadelede Hamilton’ın bataryasının neden dolu olmadığını açıkladı

3
Formula 1

FIA, yakıt akışı kurallarının ihlal edilmemesi için harekete geçiyor

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg, Formula 1'den ayrılıyormuş gibi hissetmiyor

2s
5
Formula 1

Lehto, Honda ile ilgili ilginç bir komplo teorisi ortaya attı

Son Videolar

MotoGP Start Gridi: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Valencia GP

MotoGP Gridi: Malezya GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Gridi: Malezya GP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Japonya GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Japonya GP

MotoGP Japonya Grand Prix'si - Ön bakış 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP Japonya Grand Prix'si - Ön bakış

2019 MotoGP Dünya Şampiyonu - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP Dünya Şampiyonu - Marc Márquez

Son Haberler

Valencia MotoGP testi 2. Gün: Vinales testleri lider tamamladı
MGP

Valencia MotoGP testi 2. Gün: Vinales testleri lider tamamladı

Crutchlow, Honda'ya geçemediği için hayal kırıklığı yaşamıyor
MGP

Crutchlow, Honda'ya geçemediği için hayal kırıklığı yaşamıyor

Marquez "tuhaf" test kazası sonrası şaşkın
MGP

Marquez "tuhaf" test kazası sonrası şaşkın

Valencia MotoGP testi: 1. günden kareler
MGP

Valencia MotoGP testi: 1. günden kareler

Rossi: "Yamaha'nın yeni motoru hâlâ çok geride"
MGP

Rossi: "Yamaha'nın yeni motoru hâlâ çok geride"

Program

Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
28 Kas
Biletler
Tüm programı gör
Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.