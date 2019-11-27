Rossi: "2020'deki performansım gelecek kararımı etkileyecek"
Valentino Rossi, 2020 MotoGP sezonunun ilk bölümünde göstereceği performansın, Yamaha ile olan mevcut anlaşması sona erdiğinde spora devam edip etmeme yönünde kararını etkileyeceğini söyledi.
Rossi'nin Yamaha ile olan mevcut anlaşması, gelecek sene sonunda bitiyor. Görünen o ki, 40 yaşındaki efsane sürücü, henüz tam manasıyla MotoGP'den vazgeçmiş değil.
Sky Italia'ya konuşan Rossi, "Bazı küçük şeyler var. Egzoz güç dağılımını yumuşatıyor. Ardından karbon salıncakları seviyorum çünkü onlarla birlikte motosiklet viraj girişinde biraz daha iyi oluyor."
"Sonunda bu tür şeyler testlere getirildi ve gerçekten deneyebileceğimiz şeyler oldu. son senelerde hiç böyle olmamıştı. Yamaha sıkı çalışıyor gibi görünüyor. Bu iyi bir şey."
"2020 motosikletiyle şimdiden 2 test yaptık. Çalışmamız gereken çok fazla şey var. Daha iyi olan ve henüz olmayan şeyler var."
"Ancak yeni motosiklet üzerinde çalışmalara diğer takımlar ya da kazandığımız dönemde olduğu gibi Brno'da başladık. Bu olumlu bir şey."
"Gelecek sene alacağımız sonuçlar, devam edebilmek için yeterli güce ve hıza sahip olup olmadığımı gösterecek." dedi.
