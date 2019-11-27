MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Tayland GP
04 Eki
-
06 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Japonya GP
18 Eki
-
20 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Avustralya GP
25 Eki
-
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Malezya GP
01 Kas
-
03 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki
MotoGP / Son dakika

Rossi: "2020'deki performansım gelecek kararımı etkileyecek"

paylaşım
yorumlar
Rossi: "2020'deki performansım gelecek kararımı etkileyecek"
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Abdullah Çelik, Şef Editör
27 Kas 2019 07:13

Valentino Rossi, 2020 MotoGP sezonunun ilk bölümünde göstereceği performansın, Yamaha ile olan mevcut anlaşması sona erdiğinde spora devam edip etmeme yönünde kararını etkileyeceğini söyledi.

Rossi'nin Yamaha ile olan mevcut anlaşması, gelecek sene sonunda bitiyor. Görünen o ki, 40 yaşındaki efsane sürücü, henüz tam manasıyla MotoGP'den vazgeçmiş değil.

Sky Italia'ya konuşan Rossi, "Bazı küçük şeyler var. Egzoz güç dağılımını yumuşatıyor. Ardından karbon salıncakları seviyorum çünkü onlarla birlikte motosiklet viraj girişinde biraz daha iyi oluyor."

"Sonunda bu tür şeyler testlere getirildi ve gerçekten deneyebileceğimiz şeyler oldu. son senelerde hiç böyle olmamıştı. Yamaha sıkı çalışıyor gibi görünüyor. Bu iyi bir şey."

"2020 motosikletiyle şimdiden 2 test yaptık. Çalışmamız gereken çok fazla şey var. Daha iyi olan ve henüz olmayan şeyler var."

"Ancak yeni motosiklet üzerinde çalışmalara diğer takımlar ya da kazandığımız dönemde olduğu gibi Brno'da başladık. Bu olumlu bir şey."

"Gelecek sene alacağımız sonuçlar, devam edebilmek için yeterli güce ve hıza sahip olup olmadığımı gösterecek." dedi.

Slider
Liste

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/21

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/21

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/21

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/21

Fotoğraf: Motogp.com

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano
9/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano
10/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at Misano
11/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch
12/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch
13/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing greets the crowd

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing greets the crowd
14/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing at the Ranch
15/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha MotoGP Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha MotoGP Racing on the streets of Tavullia
16/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia
17/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia
18/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia
19/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia
20/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing on the streets of Tavullia
21/21

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Sonraki haber
Avintia, MotoGP'deki geleceği için Abraham'ı takımdan göndermiş

Önceki haber

Avintia, MotoGP'deki geleceği için Abraham'ı takımdan göndermiş
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri MotoGP
Pilotlar Valentino Rossi Şimdi al
Takımlar Yamaha Factory Racing
Editör Jamie Klein

Yarış merkezi

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Kas - 17 Kas
Seans Tarih
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
 İçerik
FP1
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
03:55
09:55
FP2
Cum 15 Kas
Cum 15 Kas
08:10
14:10
FP3
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
03:55
09:55
FP4
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
07:30
13:30
Q1
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
08:10
14:10
Q2
Cmt 16 Kas
Cmt 16 Kas
08:35
14:35
WU
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
03:20
09:20
Yarış
Paz 17 Kas
Paz 17 Kas
08:00
14:00
Son sonuçlar Puan Durumu

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: 2009'dan bu yana kazananlar

3s
2
Formula 1

Vettel, yakın zamanda emekli olmayı düşünmüyor

1s
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Gümüş rengi, kırmızıya tercih ederim"

4
Formula 1

Montoya, Triple Crown'la ilgilenmiyor

19dk
5
Formula 1

Toro Rosso: "Gelişimimizin arkasındaki en büyük faktör Honda"

Son Videolar

MotoGP Start Gridi: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Valencia GP

MotoGP Gridi: Malezya GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Gridi: Malezya GP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Japonya GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Start Gridi: Japonya GP

MotoGP Japonya Grand Prix'si - Ön bakış 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP Japonya Grand Prix'si - Ön bakış

2019 MotoGP Dünya Şampiyonu - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP Dünya Şampiyonu - Marc Márquez

Son Haberler

Rossi: "2020'deki performansım gelecek kararımı etkileyecek"
MGP

Rossi: "2020'deki performansım gelecek kararımı etkileyecek"

Avintia, MotoGP'deki geleceği için Abraham'ı takımdan göndermiş
MGP

Avintia, MotoGP'deki geleceği için Abraham'ı takımdan göndermiş

Jerez testi 2. Gün: En hızlı isim Marquez
MGP

Jerez testi 2. Gün: En hızlı isim Marquez

Marquez yine omzundan ameliyat olacak
MGP

Marquez yine omzundan ameliyat olacak

Dovizioso, "oldukça ilginç" yeni Ducati şasisinden daha fazlasını istiyor
MGP

Dovizioso, "oldukça ilginç" yeni Ducati şasisinden daha fazlasını istiyor

Program

Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
28 Kas
Biletler
Tüm programı gör
Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.