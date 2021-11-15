Biletler
Rossi, Valensiya'daki son MotoGP yarışı öncesi "endişeliymiş"
MotoGP / Valensiya GP En iyiler listesi

Galeri: Valentino Rossi'nin MotoGP'ye vedası

MotoGP efsanesi Valentino Rossi, Valensiya'da gerçekleştirilen yarışla birlikte MotoGP'ye veda etmiş oldu. Biz de vedasına dair en iyi görselleri derledik.

Valentino Rossi devant la fresque peinte sur le circuit de Valence
Valentino Rossi devant la fresque peinte sur le circuit de Valence
1/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Valentino Rossi devant la fresque peinte sur le circuit de Valence
Valentino Rossi devant la fresque peinte sur le circuit de Valence
2/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Les motos des neuf titres de Valentino Rossi
Les motos des neuf titres de Valentino Rossi
3/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
4/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli avec le casque "Peace&Love" de Valentino Rossi en 1999
Franco Morbidelli avec le casque "Peace&Love" de Valentino Rossi en 1999
5/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
6/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini avec le casque "Cinq continents" de Valentino Rossi en 2008
Luca Marini avec le casque "Cinq continents" de Valentino Rossi en 2008
7/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi sur la grille de départ
Valentino Rossi sur la grille de départ
8/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Les supporters de Valentino Rossi
Les supporters de Valentino Rossi
9/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi avant le départ
Valentino Rossi avant le départ
10/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi et Johann Zarco
Valentino Rossi et Johann Zarco
11/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
12/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
13/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
14/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
15/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
16/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
17/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
18/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi et Franco Morbidelli
Valentino Rossi et Franco Morbidelli
19/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi à l'arrivée
Valentino Rossi à l'arrivée
20/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
21/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi suivi par les autres pilotes à l'arrivée
Valentino Rossi suivi par les autres pilotes à l'arrivée
22/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi et Johann Zarco
Valentino Rossi et Johann Zarco
23/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi après l'arrivée
Valentino Rossi après l'arrivée
24/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi devant ses supporters
Valentino Rossi devant ses supporters
25/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi entouré par les pilotes après l'arrivée
Valentino Rossi entouré par les pilotes après l'arrivée
26/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
27/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
28/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
29/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
30/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
31/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
32/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi entouré par le team Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi entouré par le team Petronas Yamaha SRT
33/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
34/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
Des supporters de Valentino Rossi
35/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
36/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
37/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
38/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo avec le drapeau #46 de Valentino Rossi
Fabio Quartararo avec le drapeau #46 de Valentino Rossi
39/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
40/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pecco Bagnaia, vainqueur avec le casque "Che Spettacolo" du premier titre de Valentino Rossi avec Yamaha en 2004
Pecco Bagnaia, vainqueur avec le casque "Che Spettacolo" du premier titre de Valentino Rossi avec Yamaha en 2004
41/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
42/46

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi au gala du MotoGP
Valentino Rossi au gala du MotoGP
43/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Valentino Rossi et Carmelo Ezpeleta au gala du MotoGP
Valentino Rossi et Carmelo Ezpeleta au gala du MotoGP
44/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Valentino Rossi intronisé Légende du MotoGP
Valentino Rossi intronisé Légende du MotoGP
45/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Valentino Rossi intronisé Légende du MotoGP
Valentino Rossi intronisé Légende du MotoGP
46/46

Fotoğraf: Dorna

