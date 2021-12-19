Biletler
MotoGP En iyiler listesi

Galeri: 2021 MotoGP sezonunda kullanılan özel kask tasarımları

Ekleyen:
Çeviren:
Kemal Şengül
, Kıdemli Editör

MotoGP sürücüleri her yıl olduğu gibi bu yıl da belli yarışlara özgü çeşitli kask tasarımı kullandılar. Biz de sizler için bu kaskları derleyelim istedik.

Pecco Bagnaia - Valensiya GP
Pecco Bagnaia - Valensiya GP
1/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez - Amerika GP
Marc Márquez - Amerika GP
2/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco - Fransa GP
Johann Zarco - Fransa GP
3/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini - Emilia Romagna GP
Luca Marini - Emilia Romagna GP
4/29
Danilo Petrucci - Valensiya GP
Danilo Petrucci - Valensiya GP
5/29

Fotoğraf: Danilo Petrucci

Jorge Martín - Valensiya GP
Jorge Martín - Valensiya GP
6/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi - San Marino GP
Valentino Rossi - San Marino GP
7/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaró - Katalonya ve İtalya GP
Pol Espargaró - Katalonya ve İtalya GP
8/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini - San Marino ve Emilia Romagna GP
Enea Bastianini - San Marino ve Emilia Romagna GP
9/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Álex Rins - Amerika GP
Álex Rins - Amerika GP
10/29

Fotoğraf: Suzuki

Iker Lecuona - Valensiya GP
Iker Lecuona - Valensiya GP
11/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez - Almanya GP
Marc Márquez - Almanya GP
12/29

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Valentino Rossi - Emilia Romagna GP
Valentino Rossi - Emilia Romagna GP
13/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini - GP de San Marino GP
Luca Marini - GP de San Marino GP
14/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi - İtalya GP
Valentino Rossi - İtalya GP
15/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli - San Marino GP
Franco Morbidelli - San Marino GP
16/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaró - Valensiya GP
Aleix Espargaró - Valensiya GP
17/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona - Aragon GP
Iker Lecuona - Aragon GP
18/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez - Katalonya GP
Marc Márquez - Katalonya GP
19/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini - Valensiya GP
Luca Marini - Valensiya GP
20/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir - Amerika GP
Joan Mir - Amerika GP
21/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini - İtalya GP
Luca Marini - İtalya GP
22/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder - Valensiya, Algarve, Emilia Romagna, Amerika ve San Marino GP
Brad Binder - Valensiya, Algarve, Emilia Romagna, Amerika ve San Marino GP
23/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci - Emilia Romagna GP
Danilo Petrucci - Emilia Romagna GP
24/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli - Valensiya GP
Franco Morbidelli - Valensiya GP
25/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaró - San Marino GP
Aleix Espargaró - San Marino GP
26/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pecco Bagnaia - San Marino GP
Pecco Bagnaia - San Marino GP
27/29

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín - Katalonya GP
Jorge Martín - Katalonya GP
28/29

Fotoğraf: Dorna

Fabio Quartararo - Emilia Romagna GP
Fabio Quartararo - Emilia Romagna GP
29/29

Fotoğraf: MotoGP

Yamaha: "Rossi, MotoGP'de bir sezon daha geçirmekte haklıydı"
Önceki haber

Yamaha: "Rossi, MotoGP'de bir sezon daha geçirmekte haklıydı"
