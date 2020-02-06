MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Katar GP
Biletler
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Sıradaki Etkinlik
27 gün
R
MotoGP
Tayland GP
Biletler
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Sıradaki Etkinlik
41 gün
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Biletler
02 Nis
-
05 Nis
Sıradaki Etkinlik
55 gün
R
MotoGP
Arjantin GP
Biletler
16 Nis
-
19 Nis
Sıradaki Etkinlik
69 gün
R
MotoGP
İspanya GP
Biletler
30 Nis
-
03 May
Sıradaki Etkinlik
83 gün
R
MotoGP
Fransa GP
Biletler
14 May
-
17 May
Sıradaki Etkinlik
97 gün
R
MotoGP
İtalya GP
Biletler
28 May
-
31 May
Sıradaki Etkinlik
111 gün
R
MotoGP
Katalonya GP
Biletler
04 Haz
-
07 Haz
Sıradaki Etkinlik
118 gün
R
MotoGP
Almanya GP
Biletler
18 Haz
-
21 Haz
Sıradaki Etkinlik
132 gün
R
MotoGP
Hollanda TT
Biletler
25 Haz
-
28 Haz
Sıradaki Etkinlik
139 gün
R
MotoGP
Finlandiya GP
Biletler
09 Tem
-
12 Tem
Sıradaki Etkinlik
153 gün
R
MotoGP
Çek GP
Biletler
06 Ağu
-
09 Ağu
Sıradaki Etkinlik
181 gün
R
MotoGP
Avusturya GP
Biletler
13 Ağu
-
16 Ağu
Sıradaki Etkinlik
188 gün
R
MotoGP
Britanya GP
Biletler
27 Ağu
-
30 Ağu
Sıradaki Etkinlik
202 gün
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Biletler
10 Eyl
-
13 Eyl
Sıradaki Etkinlik
216 gün
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Biletler
01 Eki
-
04 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
237 gün
R
MotoGP
Japonya GP
Biletler
15 Eki
-
18 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
251 gün
R
MotoGP
Avustralya GP
Biletler
23 Eki
-
25 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
259 gün
R
MotoGP
Malezya GP
Biletler
29 Eki
-
01 Kas
Sıradaki Etkinlik
265 gün
R
MotoGP
Valensiya GP
Biletler
12 Kas
-
15 Kas
Sıradaki Etkinlik
279 gün
Oturum aç

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
MotoGP / Galeri

Galeri: 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
9/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis,Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis,Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
10/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis
12/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
13/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lin Jarvis, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2020

Lin Jarvis, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2020
14/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
16/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha

Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha
17/20

Fotoğraf: MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
18/20

Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
20/20

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekleyen:
Editör
6 Şub 2020 12:55

Valentino Rossi ve Maverick Vinales'in 2020 MotoGP sezonunda kullanacağı 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1 bugün yapılan lansmanla tanıtıldı.

