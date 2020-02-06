Galeri: 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1

Slider
Liste
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
9/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis,Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
10/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Lin Jarvis
12/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
13/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lin Jarvis, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2020
14/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
16/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha
17/20
Fotoğraf: MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing
18/20
Fotoğraf: Yamaha MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
20/20
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi ve Maverick Vinales'in 2020 MotoGP sezonunda kullanacağı 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1 bugün yapılan lansmanla tanıtıldı.
Alakalı video
Sonraki haber
Yorumları görüntüle
Galeri: 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1
paylaşım
yorumlar
Yarış merkezi
5 Mar - 8 Mar
Çok Okunanlar
Program
MotoGP
- MotoGP
- Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
Sağlayan
|
5 MarBiletler
|
19 MarBiletler
|
2 NisBiletler
|
16 NisBiletler
|
30 NisBiletler
|
14 MayBiletler
Slayt Şov