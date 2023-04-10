Bastianini Austin öncesi salı günü testlerden geçecek
Enea Bastianini, bu hafta sonu Amerika GP'sinin yapılacağı Austin'e gidip gitmeyeceğine karar vermeden önce Salı günü Forli'de bir sağlık kontrolünden daha geçecek.
Ducati fabrika takımının yeni sürücüsü, Portekiz'de gerçekleştirilen sprint yarışında Luca Marini'nin temasıyla kaza yaptı.
Kendisini yerde bulan Bastianini'nin sağ kürek kemiğinde kırık meydana geldi ve bundan ötürü Portekiz yarışına katılmaya devam edemeyeceği açıklandı.
Bastianini, İtalya'ya gittiğinde tıbbi kontrollerden geçti ve doktorlar ameliyat olmamasına karar verdiler. Bunun yerine rehabilitasyon sürecine giren Bastianini, Portekiz'deki hafta sonundan çekildi ve Arjantin'e de katılamadı.
Bu hafta sonu sezon COTA'da devam edecek ve Bastianini, salı günü Fori'ye giderek sakatlığının durumunu ve Amerika yarışında yer alıp alamayacağını değerlendirecek.
Eğer doktorlar seyahat izni verirse, İtalyan sürücü Austin'de son kontrollerden geçecek ve burada gerekli izni alırsa da hafta sonunda piste çıkacak.
Ducati yönetmelik gereği bu hafta sonu iki sürücüyle yarışmak zorunda olduğu için, Bastinini'nin yarışa katılamaması durumunda Michele Pirro pistte olacak.
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
