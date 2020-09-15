MotoGP
Endülüs GP
Önceki
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Son dakika

Bagnaia, kırık bacakla podyum beklemiyormuş

paylaşım
yorumlar
Bagnaia, kırık bacakla podyum beklemiyormuş
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Abdullah Çelik

Pramac Ducati sürücüsü Francesco Bagnaia, Brno'da bacağını kırmasının ardından geçtiğimiz hafta sonu kendi evinde gerçekleştirilen San Marino GP'de podyuma çıkmayı ummadığını söyledi.

Bagnaia, Çekya GP'nin ilk antrenman seansında geçirdiği kazada sol bacağını kırmıştı ve o günden beri yarışmıyordu.

Misano'da kendi seyircisi önünde yarışlara geri dönen ve motosikletten indiğinde koltuk değneği kullanan Bagnaia, 2. olarak podyuma çıkmayı başardı.

İlgili haber:

Bagnaia, "En önemlisi, yarışları bıraktığımız noktada geri dönmekti. Jerez'de çok güçlüydük."

"Brno'daki ilk seansta da güçlüydüm ancak sonrasında bacağımı kırınca her şey çok zor oldu."

"Neredeyse inanılmaz bir aydı, çünkü çok sıkı çalıştım. Benimle çalışan herkese çok teşekkür etmem gerek çünkü beni bu yarışa hazırlamak için inanılmaz iş başardılar."

"İlk gün bacağım iyiydi. Zorlamaya çalıştım ve hislerim Jerez'dekiyle aynıydı. Bu yüzden her şey umduğumdan kolay göründüğü için mutlu oldum."

"Bir hafta önce podyum ya da sıralamalarda ikinci çizgi gibi bir sonuç beklemiyordum."

"Isınma seansında iyi bir sonuç alabileceğimi düşünmeye başladım çünkü piste çıktığımda 1:32.7'li dereceleri çok hızlı yapabiliyordum. Podyumu düşünmüyordum ancak ön grupta kalabilirdim." dedi.

Liste

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
1/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
2/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
3/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
4/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
5/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
6/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
7/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
8/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
9/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podyum: yarış galibi Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, ikinci sıra Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, üçüncü sıra , third place Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Podyum: yarış galibi Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, ikinci sıra Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, üçüncü sıra , third place Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
10/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
11/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Joan Mir, Team Suzuki

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Joan Mir, Team Suzuki
12/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
13/32

Fotoğraf: Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
14/32

Fotoğraf: Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
15/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
16/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
17/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
18/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
19/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
20/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
21/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
22/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
23/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
24/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
25/32

Fotoğraf: MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
26/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
27/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
28/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
29/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
30/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
31/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
32/32

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia, Endülüs GP'de podyuma doğru gidiyordu ancak sorun yaşadı. Bagnaia ayrıca bu sene en hızlı Ducati sürücülerinden birisi olarak ön plana çıktı.

Geçen sene sadece bir defa ilk 5'te yer alan Bagnaia için bu seneki sonuçlar büyük bir adım oldu. İtalyan sürücü, Tayland yarışında Ducati'nin sürüş tarzını kabullenmesinin bir dönüm noktası olduğunu düşünüyor.

Bagnaia, "Tayland'da daha çok kafamı kullanarak çalıştım. Ducati'nin sürüş stilinin farklı olduğunu kabullenmeye başladım. Bu motosikletin sürüşü, kendi stilimden tamamen farklıydı."

"Ancak bu senenin başında ilk testlerde çok sert frenlemeyi, frenlemede güçlü olmayı denedim."

"Jerez'de bu dönüşüm sürecini tamamladık çünkü oradaki ilk yarışta frenlemede çok güçlüydüm ancak 12 tur sonra lastikleri bitirdim."

"Jerez'deki 2. yarışta, tüm hafta sonu boyunca güçlüydüm. Bu hafta sonu, Jerez'dekine çok benzer bir yarış çıkardığımı düşünüyorum." dedi.

 

Mir: “Son turda Rossi’yi geçişimi asla unutmayacağım”
MOTOGP

Mir: “Son turda Rossi’yi geçişimi asla unutmayacağım”

