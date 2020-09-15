Bagnaia, kırık bacakla podyum beklemiyormuş
Pramac Ducati sürücüsü Francesco Bagnaia, Brno'da bacağını kırmasının ardından geçtiğimiz hafta sonu kendi evinde gerçekleştirilen San Marino GP'de podyuma çıkmayı ummadığını söyledi.
Bagnaia, Çekya GP'nin ilk antrenman seansında geçirdiği kazada sol bacağını kırmıştı ve o günden beri yarışmıyordu.
Misano'da kendi seyircisi önünde yarışlara geri dönen ve motosikletten indiğinde koltuk değneği kullanan Bagnaia, 2. olarak podyuma çıkmayı başardı.
Bagnaia, "En önemlisi, yarışları bıraktığımız noktada geri dönmekti. Jerez'de çok güçlüydük."
"Brno'daki ilk seansta da güçlüydüm ancak sonrasında bacağımı kırınca her şey çok zor oldu."
"Neredeyse inanılmaz bir aydı, çünkü çok sıkı çalıştım. Benimle çalışan herkese çok teşekkür etmem gerek çünkü beni bu yarışa hazırlamak için inanılmaz iş başardılar."
"İlk gün bacağım iyiydi. Zorlamaya çalıştım ve hislerim Jerez'dekiyle aynıydı. Bu yüzden her şey umduğumdan kolay göründüğü için mutlu oldum."
"Bir hafta önce podyum ya da sıralamalarda ikinci çizgi gibi bir sonuç beklemiyordum."
"Isınma seansında iyi bir sonuç alabileceğimi düşünmeye başladım çünkü piste çıktığımda 1:32.7'li dereceleri çok hızlı yapabiliyordum. Podyumu düşünmüyordum ancak ön grupta kalabilirdim." dedi.
Bagnaia, Endülüs GP'de podyuma doğru gidiyordu ancak sorun yaşadı. Bagnaia ayrıca bu sene en hızlı Ducati sürücülerinden birisi olarak ön plana çıktı.
Geçen sene sadece bir defa ilk 5'te yer alan Bagnaia için bu seneki sonuçlar büyük bir adım oldu. İtalyan sürücü, Tayland yarışında Ducati'nin sürüş tarzını kabullenmesinin bir dönüm noktası olduğunu düşünüyor.
Bagnaia, "Tayland'da daha çok kafamı kullanarak çalıştım. Ducati'nin sürüş stilinin farklı olduğunu kabullenmeye başladım. Bu motosikletin sürüşü, kendi stilimden tamamen farklıydı."
"Ancak bu senenin başında ilk testlerde çok sert frenlemeyi, frenlemede güçlü olmayı denedim."
"Jerez'de bu dönüşüm sürecini tamamladık çünkü oradaki ilk yarışta frenlemede çok güçlüydüm ancak 12 tur sonra lastikleri bitirdim."
"Jerez'deki 2. yarışta, tüm hafta sonu boyunca güçlüydüm. Bu hafta sonu, Jerez'dekine çok benzer bir yarış çıkardığımı düşünüyorum." dedi.
