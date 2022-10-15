Biletler
Avustralya Moto3: İlk günün lideri Sasaki, Suzuki 2.
Moto3 / Phillip Island Sıralama turları raporu

Moto3 Avustralya: Sasaki pole pozisyonunda, Deniz 8.

2022 Moto3 şampiyonasında sezonun sondan 3. yarışı olan Avustralya öncesinde pole pozisyonu tur rekoruyla Ayumu Sasaki'nin oldu.

Abdullah Çelik
Ekleyen:
Moto3 Avustralya: Sasaki pole pozisyonunda, Deniz 8.
Haberi dinle

Son dönemde oldukça güçlü yarışlar çıkaran ve şampiyonada 4. sırada bulunan Sasaki, Phillip Island'da Cuma günkü antrenmanları zirvede tamamlamasının ardından bugünkü sıralamalarda da en hızlı isim olmayı başardı.

Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max takımıyla mücadele eden Japon sürücü, 1:35.854'lük derecesiyle hem pole pozisyonunu kazandı hem de bu pistte Moto3 motosikletiyle tur rekorunu kırmış oldu.

GASGAS takımından Sergio Garcia 0.187 sn geride ikinci olurken Sasaki'ye yakın olmayı başaran tek isimdi.

Ivan Ortola 3. olarak yarın ilk çizgiden başlama hakkını elde etti ancak pole pozisyonu derecesinden 0.725 sn daha yavaştı.

Carlos Tatay, Diogo Moreira ve Stefano Nepa gridde ikinci çizgide olmayı hak ederken onları şampiyona lideri Izan Guevara takip etti.

Dün pek hızlı olamayan temsilcimiz Deniz Öncü, bugünkü sıralamalarda 8. olarak daha iyi bir sonuç almayı başardı. 

Yarış Türkiye saatiyle Cumartesi'yi Pazar'a bağlayan gece 3'te başlayacak.

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech3
Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech3
1/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech3
Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech3
2/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

David Munoz, Boe SKX
David Munoz, Boe SKX
3/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Nepa, Team MTA
Stefano Nepa, Team MTA
4/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Ogden, VisionTrack Racing Team
Scott Ogden, VisionTrack Racing Team
5/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
6/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joel Kelso, CIP Green Power
Joel Kelso, CIP Green Power
7/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
8/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Riccardo Rossi, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Riccardo Rossi, SIC58 Squadra Corse
9/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
10/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tatsuki Suzuki, Leopard Racing
Tatsuki Suzuki, Leopard Racing
11/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tatsuki Suzuki, Leopard Racing
Tatsuki Suzuki, Leopard Racing
12/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, PruestelGP
Xavier Artigas, PruestelGP
13/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
14/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Nepa, Team MTA
Stefano Nepa, Team MTA
15/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ryusei Yamanaka, MT Helmets - MSI
Ryusei Yamanaka, MT Helmets - MSI
16/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing
Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing
17/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
18/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
Sergio Garcia, GasGas Aspar Team
19/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna Max Racing
Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna Max Racing
20/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna Max Racing
Ayumu Sasaki, Husqvarna Max Racing
21/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Carlos Tatay, PruestelGP
Carlos Tatay, PruestelGP
22/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
23/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
24/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Ajo
25/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

David Munoz, Boe SKX
David Munoz, Boe SKX
26/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Diogo Moreira, MT Helmets - MSI
Diogo Moreira, MT Helmets - MSI
27/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Adrian Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Tech3Â 
Adrian Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Tech3Â 
28/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
29/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
30/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Adrian Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Tech3Â 
Adrian Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Tech3Â 
31/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alberto Surra, Snipers Team
Alberto Surra, Snipers Team
32/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Migno, Snipers Team
Andrea Migno, Snipers Team
33/33

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sıra Sürücü Zaman Fark km/s
1 Japan Ayumu Sasaki 1'35.854   167.054
2 Spain Sergio Garcia Dols 1'36.041 0.187 166.728
3 Ivan Ortola 1'36.579 0.725 165.800
4 Spain Carlos Tatay 1'36.671 0.817 165.642
5 Brazil Diogo Moreira 1'36.680 0.826 165.626
6 Italy Stefano Nepa 1'36.690 0.836 165.609
7 Spain Izan Guevara 1'36.774 0.920 165.465
8 Turkey Deniz Öncü 1'36.796 0.942 165.428
9 Spain Jaume Masia 1'36.852 0.998 165.332
10 Japan Taiyo Furusato 1'36.978 1.124 165.117
11 Spain David Munoz 1'37.021 1.167 165.044
12 Italy Dennis Foggia 1'37.023 1.169 165.041
13 Spain Daniel Holgado 1'37.030 1.176 165.029
14 Australia Joel Kelso 1'37.031 1.177 165.027
15 Mexico Adrian Fernandez 1'37.107 1.253 164.898
16 United Kingdom John McPhee 1'37.271 1.417 164.620
17 Japan Kaito Toba 1'37.418 1.564 164.372
18 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki 1'36.899 1.045 165.252
19 United Kingdom Scott Ogden 1'37.495 1.641 164.242
20 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka 1'37.502 1.648 164.230
21 Italy Riccardo Rossi 1'37.694 1.840 163.907
22 France Lorenzo Fellon 1'37.801 1.947 163.728
23 Italy Andrea Migno 1'37.852 1.998 163.643
24 Spain Xavier Artigas 1'37.864 2.010 163.622
25 Italy Alberto Surra 1'37.933 2.079 163.507
26 Spain Ana Carrasco 1'38.128 2.274 163.182
27 Nicola Fabio 1'38.267 2.413 162.951
28 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji 1'38.287 2.433 162.918
29 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley 1'38.359 2.505 162.799
30 Italy Elia Bartolini 1'38.431 2.577 162.680
Tüm sonuçları görüntüle

 

 

Avustralya Moto3: İlk günün lideri Sasaki, Suzuki 2.
Önceki haber

Avustralya Moto3: İlk günün lideri Sasaki, Suzuki 2.
ELMS Portekiz: Racing Team Turkey, sezonun son yarışında bu sezonki ilk pole pozisyonunu kazandı Portimao
European Le Mans

ELMS Portekiz: Racing Team Turkey, sezonun son yarışında bu sezonki ilk pole pozisyonunu kazandı

Ege Rallisi'nde ilk günün lideri Avcıoğlu
Ralli

Ege Rallisi'nde ilk günün lideri Avcıoğlu

Red Bull'un bütçe sınırını aşmasında, Newey'in anlaşmasının farklı yorumlanması mı etkili oldu?
Formula 1

Red Bull'un bütçe sınırını aşmasında, Newey'in anlaşmasının farklı yorumlanması mı etkili oldu?

