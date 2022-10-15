Moto3 Avustralya: Sasaki pole pozisyonunda, Deniz 8.
2022 Moto3 şampiyonasında sezonun sondan 3. yarışı olan Avustralya öncesinde pole pozisyonu tur rekoruyla Ayumu Sasaki'nin oldu.
Son dönemde oldukça güçlü yarışlar çıkaran ve şampiyonada 4. sırada bulunan Sasaki, Phillip Island'da Cuma günkü antrenmanları zirvede tamamlamasının ardından bugünkü sıralamalarda da en hızlı isim olmayı başardı.
Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max takımıyla mücadele eden Japon sürücü, 1:35.854'lük derecesiyle hem pole pozisyonunu kazandı hem de bu pistte Moto3 motosikletiyle tur rekorunu kırmış oldu.
GASGAS takımından Sergio Garcia 0.187 sn geride ikinci olurken Sasaki'ye yakın olmayı başaran tek isimdi.
Ivan Ortola 3. olarak yarın ilk çizgiden başlama hakkını elde etti ancak pole pozisyonu derecesinden 0.725 sn daha yavaştı.
Carlos Tatay, Diogo Moreira ve Stefano Nepa gridde ikinci çizgide olmayı hak ederken onları şampiyona lideri Izan Guevara takip etti.
Dün pek hızlı olamayan temsilcimiz Deniz Öncü, bugünkü sıralamalarda 8. olarak daha iyi bir sonuç almayı başardı.
Yarış Türkiye saatiyle Cumartesi'yi Pazar'a bağlayan gece 3'te başlayacak.
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|Sıra
|Sürücü
|Zaman
|Fark
|km/s
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|1'35.854
|167.054
|2
|Sergio Garcia Dols
|1'36.041
|0.187
|166.728
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|1'36.579
|0.725
|165.800
|4
|Carlos Tatay
|1'36.671
|0.817
|165.642
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|1'36.680
|0.826
|165.626
|6
|Stefano Nepa
|1'36.690
|0.836
|165.609
|7
|Izan Guevara
|1'36.774
|0.920
|165.465
|8
|Deniz Öncü
|1'36.796
|0.942
|165.428
|9
|Jaume Masia
|1'36.852
|0.998
|165.332
|10
|Taiyo Furusato
|1'36.978
|1.124
|165.117
|11
|David Munoz
|1'37.021
|1.167
|165.044
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|1'37.023
|1.169
|165.041
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|1'37.030
|1.176
|165.029
|14
|Joel Kelso
|1'37.031
|1.177
|165.027
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|1'37.107
|1.253
|164.898
|16
|John McPhee
|1'37.271
|1.417
|164.620
|17
|Kaito Toba
|1'37.418
|1.564
|164.372
|18
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|1'36.899
|1.045
|165.252
|19
|Scott Ogden
|1'37.495
|1.641
|164.242
|20
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|1'37.502
|1.648
|164.230
|21
|Riccardo Rossi
|1'37.694
|1.840
|163.907
|22
|Lorenzo Fellon
|1'37.801
|1.947
|163.728
|23
|Andrea Migno
|1'37.852
|1.998
|163.643
|24
|Xavier Artigas
|1'37.864
|2.010
|163.622
|25
|Alberto Surra
|1'37.933
|2.079
|163.507
|26
|Ana Carrasco
|1'38.128
|2.274
|163.182
|27
|Nicola Fabio
|1'38.267
|2.413
|162.951
|28
|Mario Suryo Aji
|1'38.287
|2.433
|162.918
|29
|Joshua Whatley
|1'38.359
|2.505
|162.799
|30
|Elia Bartolini
|1'38.431
|2.577
|162.680
