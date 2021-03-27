Öne çıkan etkinlikler
Moto3 Katar 3. antrenman: En hızlısı Sergio Garcia, Deniz 11. oldu
Moto3 / Losail / Sıralama turları raporu

Katar Moto3: Binder pole pozisyonunu aldı, Deniz 19. oldu

Ekleyen:
, Featured writer
Çeviren:
Kemal Şengül
, Editör

Katar'da gerçekleştirilecek Moto3 yarışı öncesinde pole pozisyonu Darryn Binder'in oldu.

Katar Moto3: Binder pole pozisyonunu aldı, Deniz 19. oldu

Yeni sezonun ilk yarışı Katar'da gerçekleştiriliyor ve sıralama turlarında Darryn Binder fırtınası vardı.

Çaylak Izan Guevara ile mücadeleye girişen Binder, 2:04.075'lik zaman turuyla en hızlı isim olmayı başardı ve pole pozisyonunu kazanan isim oldu.

Binder, "Çok mutluyum. Dün ikinci seans plana göre gitmedi ancak bugün ikinci bölümde iyi bir tur attım. Pole'den başlamak inanılmaz ve yarışı sabırsızlıkla bekliyorum." dedi.

Guevara, serideki ilk yarışında pole pozisyonuna çok yaklaşsa da, 0.2 saniye geride ikinci oldu ve yine de iyi bir sonuç yakaladı.

John McPhee, Guevara'yı sadece 0.080 saniye geride üçüncü sıradan takip ederken, ilk dördü tamamlayan isim Jeremy Alcoba oldu.

Jaume Masia'nin beşinci olduğu seansta, Kaito Toba altıncı ve Gabriel Rodrigo yedinci oldu.

İlk onu sırasıyla Sergio Garcia, Ricciardo Rossi ve Niccolo Antonelli tamamladı.

Temsilcimiz Deniz Öncü, sıralama turlarının son bölümüne kalamadı ve seansı 19. en hızlı isim olarak tamamladı.

Yarış gridi:

Sıra Sürücü Motosiklet Zaman Fark
1 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 2'04.075  
2 Izan Guevara GASGAS 2'04.278 0.203
3 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 2'04.358 0.283
4 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 2'04.437 0.362
5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 2'04.498 0.423
6 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 2'04.673 0.598
7 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 2'04.780 0.705
8 Spain Sergio Garcia Dols GASGAS 2'04.870 0.795
9 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 2'04.889 0.814
10 Italy Niccolò Antonelli KTM 2'04.959 0.884
11 Pedro Acosta KTM 2'05.058 0.983
12 Switzerland Jason Dupasquier KTM 2'05.065 0.990
13 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 2'05.115 1.040
14 Spain Carlos Tatay KTM 2'05.729 1.654
15 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 2'05.761 1.686
16 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 2'05.887 1.812
17 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 2'13.160 9.085
18 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 2'05.594 1.519
19 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 2'05.804 1.729
20 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 2'05.901 1.826
21 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 2'06.169 2.094
22 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 2'06.356 2.281
23 Czech Republic Filip Salač Honda 2'06.414 2.339
24 Xavier Artigas Honda 2'06.487 2.412
25 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 2'06.735 2.660
26 Indonesia Andi Gilang Honda 2'07.143 3.068
27 Lorenzo Fellon Honda 2'07.787 3.712
28 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 2'05.630 1.555
Tüm sonuçları görüntüle

Adrian Fernandez, Max Racing Team

Adrian Fernandez, Max Racing Team
1/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andi Farid Izdihar, Honda Team Asia

Andi Farid Izdihar, Honda Team Asia
2/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Migno, Rivacold Snipers Team

Andrea Migno, Rivacold Snipers Team
3/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing
4/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing
5/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
6/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing

Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing
7/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team

Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team
8/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team

Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team
9/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
10/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
11/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
12/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
13/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
14/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
15/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power

Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power
16/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
17/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
18/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
19/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse

Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse
20/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
21/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Izan Guevara, Aspar Team Moto3

Izan Guevara, Aspar Team Moto3
22/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP
23/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
24/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
25/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3

Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
26/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
27/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
28/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing

John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
29/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kaito Toba, Cip Green Power

Kaito Toba, Cip Green Power
30/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse

Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
31/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power

Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power
32/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Niccolo Antonelli, Reale Avintia Moto3

Niccolo Antonelli, Reale Avintia Moto3
33/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
34/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
35/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
36/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide

Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
37/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
38/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team

Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
39/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ryusei Yamanaka, Carxpert PruestelGP

Ryusei Yamanaka, Carxpert PruestelGP
40/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
41/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
42/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide

Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
43/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse

Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse
44/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
45/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
46/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
47/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing

Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
48/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia

Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia
49/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia

Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia
50/50

Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Moto3
Etkinlik Losail
Lokasyon Losail Uluslararası Yarış Pisti
Pilotlar Darryn Binder
Editör Carlos Guil Iglesias

