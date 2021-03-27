Katar Moto3: Binder pole pozisyonunu aldı, Deniz 19. oldu
Katar'da gerçekleştirilecek Moto3 yarışı öncesinde pole pozisyonu Darryn Binder'in oldu.
Yeni sezonun ilk yarışı Katar'da gerçekleştiriliyor ve sıralama turlarında Darryn Binder fırtınası vardı.
Çaylak Izan Guevara ile mücadeleye girişen Binder, 2:04.075'lik zaman turuyla en hızlı isim olmayı başardı ve pole pozisyonunu kazanan isim oldu.
Binder, "Çok mutluyum. Dün ikinci seans plana göre gitmedi ancak bugün ikinci bölümde iyi bir tur attım. Pole'den başlamak inanılmaz ve yarışı sabırsızlıkla bekliyorum." dedi.
Guevara, serideki ilk yarışında pole pozisyonuna çok yaklaşsa da, 0.2 saniye geride ikinci oldu ve yine de iyi bir sonuç yakaladı.
John McPhee, Guevara'yı sadece 0.080 saniye geride üçüncü sıradan takip ederken, ilk dördü tamamlayan isim Jeremy Alcoba oldu.
Jaume Masia'nin beşinci olduğu seansta, Kaito Toba altıncı ve Gabriel Rodrigo yedinci oldu.
İlk onu sırasıyla Sergio Garcia, Ricciardo Rossi ve Niccolo Antonelli tamamladı.
Temsilcimiz Deniz Öncü, sıralama turlarının son bölümüne kalamadı ve seansı 19. en hızlı isim olarak tamamladı.
Yarış gridi:
|Sıra
|Sürücü
|Motosiklet
|Zaman
|Fark
|1
|Darryn Binder
|Honda
|2'04.075
|2
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|2'04.278
|0.203
|3
|John McPhee
|Honda
|2'04.358
|0.283
|4
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Honda
|2'04.437
|0.362
|5
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|2'04.498
|0.423
|6
|Kaito Toba
|KTM
|2'04.673
|0.598
|7
|Gabriel Rodrigo
|Honda
|2'04.780
|0.705
|8
|Sergio Garcia Dols
|GASGAS
|2'04.870
|0.795
|9
|Riccardo Rossi
|KTM
|2'04.889
|0.814
|10
|Niccolò Antonelli
|KTM
|2'04.959
|0.884
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|2'05.058
|0.983
|12
|Jason Dupasquier
|KTM
|2'05.065
|0.990
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|2'05.115
|1.040
|14
|Carlos Tatay
|KTM
|2'05.729
|1.654
|15
|Ayumu Sasaki
|KTM
|2'05.761
|1.686
|16
|Maximilian Kofler
|KTM
|2'05.887
|1.812
|17
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|2'13.160
|9.085
|18
|Romano Fenati
|Husqvarna
|2'05.594
|1.519
|19
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|2'05.804
|1.729
|20
|Yuki Kunii
|Honda
|2'05.901
|1.826
|21
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|2'06.169
|2.094
|22
|Adrian Fernandez
|Husqvarna
|2'06.356
|2.281
|23
|Filip Salač
|Honda
|2'06.414
|2.339
|24
|Xavier Artigas
|Honda
|2'06.487
|2.412
|25
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|2'06.735
|2.660
|26
|Andi Gilang
|Honda
|2'07.143
|3.068
|27
|Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|2'07.787
|3.712
|28
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|2'05.630
|1.555
|Tüm sonuçları görüntüle
Adrian Fernandez, Max Racing Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andi Farid Izdihar, Honda Team Asia
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Migno, Rivacold Snipers Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Filip Salac, Rivacold Snipers Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Izan Guevara, Aspar Team Moto3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jeremy Alcoba, Team Gresini Moto3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
John Mcphee, Petronas Sprinta Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Kaito Toba, Cip Green Power
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Fellon, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Kofler, Cip Green Power
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Niccolo Antonelli, Reale Avintia Moto3
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riccardo Rossi, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Romano Fenati, Max Racing Team
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ryusei Yamanaka, Carxpert PruestelGP
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefano Nepa, BOE OwlRide
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavier Artigas, Leopard Racing
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yuki Kunii, Honda Team Asia
Fotoğraf: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Moto3
|Etkinlik
|Losail
|Lokasyon
|Losail Uluslararası Yarış Pisti
|Pilotlar
|Darryn Binder
|Editör
|Carlos Guil Iglesias