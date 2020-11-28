Biletler
Formula E / Son dakika

Nissan e.dams, yeni aracın tanıtımını Nisan ayına erteledi

Nissan e.dams, yeni aracın tanıtımını Nisan ayına erteledi
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör

Nissan e.dams Formula E takımı, yeni harcamaları düşürme kuralları doğrultusunda 2020/21 sezonu için hazırladığı yeni aracın tanıtımını Nisan ayına erteledi.

Nissan, takımların harcamalarının kontrol altına alınması çalışması kapsamında 2018-19 sezonunda kullandığı çift motorlu güç ünitesinin yasaklanmasını kabul etmişti.

Takım bunun üzerine, geçen sene tek motorlu tasarıma geçmek zorunda kalmasının ardından gerilemekten kurtulamadı ve yeni bir gelişim yoluna girdi.

Ancak küresel sağlık krizi nedeniyle Marakeş ve Berlin yarışları arasındaki 6 aylık arada takım, yazılımında ciddi ilerleme kaydetti.

Bu sayede 2015-16 şampiyonu Sebastien Buemi, Berlin'deki son yarışlarda aldığı 3 podyum ve puanlarla 11. sıradan 4. sıraya kadar yükseldi ve şampiyonayı güçlü bir şekilde tamamladı.

Aynı şekilde takımın diğer pilotu Oliver Rowland, Berlin öncesinde 9. sırada olsa da şampiyonayı 5. sırada tamamladı.

Nissan e.dams, yeni sezonun ilk 4 yarışında IM02'yi kullanmaya devam edeceğini, yeni güç ünitesi sistemini Nisan ayında kullanmaya başlayacağını duyurdu.

İlgili haber:

Buna karşı takım, Ricardo Tormo pistindeki sezon öncesi testlerinin ilk gününde 2021 lansmanını yaptı.

Nissan'ın yeni güç ünitesini Roma E-Prix'e kadar erteleme kararı, pandemi sonrası getirilen kural değişikliği sayesinde oldu. Koronavirüs nedeniyle yeni güç ünitelerinin onaylanması süreci Nisan ayına kadar uzatılmıştı.

Audi, Mercedes ve Mahindra gibi takımlar, 2 sene boyunca kullanacakları güç ünitelerini erkenden piste çıkarma kararı almışlardı.

Bu konuda ikinci seçenek ise, mevcut aracı 2020-21 sezonu boyunca kullanıp yeni paketi 2021-22 ve sonraki sene kullanmaktı.

Ancak Nissan, DS Techeetah gibi önümüzdeki sezonu ikiye ayırmaya karar verdi.

Buemi, sezon öncesi testlerin ilk gününü Porsche'nin lider pilotu Andre Lotterer'in 0.5 sn gerisinde 12. sırada tamamladı.

