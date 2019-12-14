Öne çıkan etkinlikler
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Kas
-
01 Ara
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Avustralya GP
Biletler
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Sıradaki Etkinlik
88 gün
Tüm programı gör
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malezya GP
01 Kas
-
03 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
WRC
R
WRC
Katalonya Rallisi
24 Eki
-
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
WRC
Avustralya Rallisi
14 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
World SUPERBIKE
R
World SUPERBIKE
Losail
24 Eki
-
26 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Kas
-
23 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Oca
-
18 Oca
Sıradaki Etkinlik
33 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki
FIA F2 / Özel Haber

Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü

paylaşım
yorumlar
Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü
Çeviren: Cem Özel, Editör
14 Ara 2019 15:00

Motorsport Global, 2019’da alt serilerde en iyi performansları gösteren 20 sürücüyü sizler için seçti.

Listeye geçmeden önce, bu sene aramızdan ayrılan Anthoine Hubert’in listeye alınmadığını belirtmek isteriz. Eğer o talihsiz Spa F2 yarışında aramızdan ayrılmasaydı, muhtemelen listenin üst sıralarında yer alacaktı.

20. France Sacha Fenestraz, 20 yaşında

Japonya F3 şampiyonu (8 galibiyet, 18 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark

Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark

Photo by: Jun Goto

İlgili haberler:

19. Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar, 19 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup 3.'sü (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Alexander Smolyar, R-ACE GP

Alexander Smolyar, R-ACE GP

Photo by: DPPI

18. Norway Dennis Hauger, 16 yaşında

İtalya F4 şampiyonu, Almanya F4 2.'si (18 galibiyet, 26 podyum, 12 pole pozisyonu)

Dennis Hauger, Van Amersfoort Racing

Dennis Hauger, Van Amersfoort Racing

Photo by: Van Amersfoort Racing

17. United Kingdom Callum Ilott, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 11.'si (2 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 6.'sı

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

16. JapanNobuharu Matsushita, 26 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 6.'sı (2 galibiyet, 5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin

Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

15. France Theo Pourchaire, 16 yaşında

ADAC Formula 4 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 6 pole pozisyonu)

Theo Pourchaire, Carlin Buzz Racing

Theo Pourchaire, Carlin Buzz Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

14. United Kingdom Jack Aitken, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 5.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum)

Jack Aitken, CAMPOS RACING, celebrates on the podium with Jordan King, MP MOTORSPORT, and Nyck De Vries, ART GRAND PRIX

Jack Aitken, CAMPOS RACING, celebrates on the podium with Jordan King, MP MOTORSPORT, and Nyck De Vries, ART GRAND PRIX

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

13. Denmark Frederik Vesti, 17 yaşında

Formula Regional Avrupa Şampiyonası şampiyonu (13 galibiyet, 20 podyum, 10 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 10.'su

Frederik Vesti, SJM Theodore Racing by Prema

Frederik Vesti, SJM Theodore Racing by Prema

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

12. China Guanyu Zhou, 20 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 7.'si (5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi Racing

Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi Racing

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

İlgili haberler:

11. India Jehan Daruvala, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 3.'sü (2 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing

Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

10. Denmark Christian Lundgaard, 18 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 6.'sı (1 galibiyet, 2 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 4.'sü

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

9. Australia Oscar Piastri, 18 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup şampiyonu (7 galibiyet, 11 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Oscar Piastri, R-ACE GP

Oscar Piastri, R-ACE GP

Photo by: DPPI

8. France Victor Martins, 18 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup 2.'si (6 galibiyet, 14 podyum, 9 pole pozisyonu)

Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Photo by: DPPI

7. New Zealand Marcus Armstrong, 19 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 2.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Toyota Racing Series 2.'si, Macau GP 8.'si

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

6. Canada Nicholas Latifi, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 2.'si (4 galibiyet, 8 podyum)

Nicholas Latifi, Dams

Nicholas Latifi, Dams

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

İlgili haberler:

5. Brazil Sergio Sette Camara, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 4.'sü (2 galibiyet, 8 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Sergio Sette Camara, Dams

Sergio Sette Camara, Dams

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

4. Italy Luca Ghiotto, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 3.'sü (4 galibiyet, 9 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Luca Ghiotto, UNI VIRTUOSI

Luca Ghiotto, UNI VIRTUOSI

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

3. Estonia Juri Vips, 19 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 4.'sü (3 galibiyet, 4 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 2.'si

Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix

Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

İlgili haberler:

2. Netherlands Nyck de Vries, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix celebrates in Parc Ferme after winning the championship

Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix celebrates in Parc Ferme after winning the championship

İlgili haberler:

1. Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman, 20 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 şampiyonu (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Champion Robert Shwartzman, PREMA Racing, celebrates on the podium with team boss Rene Rosin

Champion Robert Shwartzman, PREMA Racing, celebrates on the podium with team boss Rene Rosin

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

İlgili haberler:

Sonraki haber
Formula 2, Anthoine Hubert Ödülü’nü duyurdu

Önceki haber

Formula 2, Anthoine Hubert Ödülü’nü duyurdu
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula Renault , FIA F2 , FIA F3 , Formula 4 , JAPANESE F3 , Formula Regional European Championship
Pilotlar Callum Ilott , Guan Yu Zhou , Jack Aitken , Jehan Daruvala , Luca Ghiotto , Nicholas Latifi , Nobuharu Matsushita , Nyck deVries , Sacha Fenestraz , Sergio SetteCamara , Jüri Vips , Robert Shwartzman , Victor Martins , Marcus Armstrong , Christian Lundgaard , Frederik Vesti , Alexander Smolyar , Oscar Piastri , Dennis Hauger
Takımlar ART Grand Prix , Campos Racing , Carlin , Charouz Racing System , DAMS , Hitech Racing , MP Motorsport , Prema Powerteam , RUSSIAN TIME , Van Amersfoort Racing , US Racing , B-Max Racing Team , R-ace GP

FIA F2 Sıradaki seans

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Kas - 1 Ara

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Camilleri: "Bizi hile yapmakla suçlayan Verstappen, Ferrari'ye gelemez!"

2
Formula 1

Jordan, Hamilton'ın Ferrari'ye gideceğinden emin

11dk
3
Formula 1

Yeni F1 takımları “ikinci sınıf vatandaş” gibi olmamalı

1s
4
Formula 1

Vettel için "McLaren ile görüştü" iddiası!

5
Formula 1

Ferrari, Şubat ayında neden iki araç test edecek?

Son Haberler

Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü
F2

Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü

Formula 2, Anthoine Hubert Ödülü’nü duyurdu
F2

Formula 2, Anthoine Hubert Ödülü’nü duyurdu

Shwartzman: "Schumacher'den daha hızlıyım"
F2

Shwartzman: "Schumacher'den daha hızlıyım"

Abu Dhabi F2 testi: Son günün lideri Mazepin!
F2

Abu Dhabi F2 testi: Son günün lideri Mazepin!

Schumacher: "F2'deki ikinci senem, 2021'de F1 için çok yardımcı olabilir"
F2

Schumacher: "F2'deki ikinci senem, 2021'de F1 için çok yardımcı olabilir"

Program

Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
12 Mar
Biletler
Tüm programı gör
Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.