Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü

Listeye geçmeden önce, bu sene aramızdan ayrılan Anthoine Hubert’in listeye alınmadığını belirtmek isteriz. Eğer o talihsiz Spa F2 yarışında aramızdan ayrılmasaydı, muhtemelen listenin üst sıralarında yer alacaktı.

20. Sacha Fenestraz, 20 yaşında

Japonya F3 şampiyonu (8 galibiyet, 18 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark Photo by: Jun Goto

19. Alexander Smolyar, 19 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup 3.'sü (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Alexander Smolyar, R-ACE GP Photo by: DPPI

18. Dennis Hauger, 16 yaşında

İtalya F4 şampiyonu, Almanya F4 2.'si (18 galibiyet, 26 podyum, 12 pole pozisyonu)

Dennis Hauger, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo by: Van Amersfoort Racing

17. Callum Ilott, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 11.'si (2 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 6.'sı

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

16. Nobuharu Matsushita, 26 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 6.'sı (2 galibiyet, 5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

15. Theo Pourchaire, 16 yaşında

ADAC Formula 4 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 6 pole pozisyonu)

Theo Pourchaire, Carlin Buzz Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

14. Jack Aitken, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 5.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum)

Jack Aitken, CAMPOS RACING, celebrates on the podium with Jordan King, MP MOTORSPORT, and Nyck De Vries, ART GRAND PRIX Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

13. Frederik Vesti, 17 yaşında

Formula Regional Avrupa Şampiyonası şampiyonu (13 galibiyet, 20 podyum, 10 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 10.'su

Frederik Vesti, SJM Theodore Racing by Prema Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

12. Guanyu Zhou, 20 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 7.'si (5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi Racing Photo by: FIA Formula 2

11. Jehan Daruvala, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 3.'sü (2 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)

Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

10. Christian Lundgaard, 18 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 6.'sı (1 galibiyet, 2 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 4.'sü

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

9. Oscar Piastri, 18 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup şampiyonu (7 galibiyet, 11 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Oscar Piastri, R-ACE GP Photo by: DPPI

8. Victor Martins, 18 yaşında

Formula Renault Eurocup 2.'si (6 galibiyet, 14 podyum, 9 pole pozisyonu)

Victor Martins, MP Motorsport Photo by: DPPI

7. Marcus Armstrong, 19 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 2.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Toyota Racing Series 2.'si, Macau GP 8.'si

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

6. Nicholas Latifi, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 2.'si (4 galibiyet, 8 podyum)

Nicholas Latifi, Dams Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

5. Sergio Sette Camara, 21 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 4.'sü (2 galibiyet, 8 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Sergio Sette Camara, Dams Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

4. Luca Ghiotto, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 3.'sü (4 galibiyet, 9 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)

Luca Ghiotto, UNI VIRTUOSI Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

3. Juri Vips, 19 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 4.'sü (3 galibiyet, 4 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 2.'si

Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

2. Nyck de Vries, 24 yaşında

FIA Formula 2 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)

Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix celebrates in Parc Ferme after winning the championship

1. Robert Shwartzman, 20 yaşında

FIA Formula 3 şampiyonu (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)