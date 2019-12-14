Galeri: 2019’un en iyi 20 genç sürücüsü
Motorsport Global, 2019’da alt serilerde en iyi performansları gösteren 20 sürücüyü sizler için seçti.
Listeye geçmeden önce, bu sene aramızdan ayrılan Anthoine Hubert’in listeye alınmadığını belirtmek isteriz. Eğer o talihsiz Spa F2 yarışında aramızdan ayrılmasaydı, muhtemelen listenin üst sıralarında yer alacaktı.
20. Sacha Fenestraz, 20 yaşında
Japonya F3 şampiyonu (8 galibiyet, 18 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)
Sacha Fenestraz, B-Max Racing with motopark
Photo by: Jun Goto
19. Alexander Smolyar, 19 yaşında
Formula Renault Eurocup 3.'sü (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)
Alexander Smolyar, R-ACE GP
Photo by: DPPI
18. Dennis Hauger, 16 yaşında
İtalya F4 şampiyonu, Almanya F4 2.'si (18 galibiyet, 26 podyum, 12 pole pozisyonu)
Dennis Hauger, Van Amersfoort Racing
Photo by: Van Amersfoort Racing
17. Callum Ilott, 21 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 11.'si (2 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 6.'sı
Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
16. Nobuharu Matsushita, 26 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 6.'sı (2 galibiyet, 5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)
Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
15. Theo Pourchaire, 16 yaşında
ADAC Formula 4 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 6 pole pozisyonu)
Theo Pourchaire, Carlin Buzz Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
14. Jack Aitken, 24 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 5.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum)
Jack Aitken, CAMPOS RACING, celebrates on the podium with Jordan King, MP MOTORSPORT, and Nyck De Vries, ART GRAND PRIX
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
13. Frederik Vesti, 17 yaşında
Formula Regional Avrupa Şampiyonası şampiyonu (13 galibiyet, 20 podyum, 10 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 10.'su
Frederik Vesti, SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
12. Guanyu Zhou, 20 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 7.'si (5 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)
Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi Racing
Photo by: FIA Formula 2
11. Jehan Daruvala, 21 yaşında
FIA Formula 3 3.'sü (2 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu)
Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
10. Christian Lundgaard, 18 yaşında
FIA Formula 3 6.'sı (1 galibiyet, 2 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 4.'sü
Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
9. Oscar Piastri, 18 yaşında
Formula Renault Eurocup şampiyonu (7 galibiyet, 11 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)
Oscar Piastri, R-ACE GP
Photo by: DPPI
8. Victor Martins, 18 yaşında
Formula Renault Eurocup 2.'si (6 galibiyet, 14 podyum, 9 pole pozisyonu)
Victor Martins, MP Motorsport
Photo by: DPPI
7. Marcus Armstrong, 19 yaşında
FIA Formula 3 2.'si (3 galibiyet, 7 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Toyota Racing Series 2.'si, Macau GP 8.'si
Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
6. Nicholas Latifi, 24 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 2.'si (4 galibiyet, 8 podyum)
Nicholas Latifi, Dams
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
5. Sergio Sette Camara, 21 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 4.'sü (2 galibiyet, 8 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)
Sergio Sette Camara, Dams
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
4. Luca Ghiotto, 24 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 3.'sü (4 galibiyet, 9 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)
Luca Ghiotto, UNI VIRTUOSI
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
3. Juri Vips, 19 yaşında
FIA Formula 3 4.'sü (3 galibiyet, 4 podyum, 1 pole pozisyonu), Macau GP 2.'si
Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
2. Nyck de Vries, 24 yaşında
FIA Formula 2 şampiyonu (4 galibiyet, 12 podyum, 5 pole pozisyonu)
Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix celebrates in Parc Ferme after winning the championship
1. Robert Shwartzman, 20 yaşında
FIA Formula 3 şampiyonu (3 galibiyet, 10 podyum, 2 pole pozisyonu)
Champion Robert Shwartzman, PREMA Racing, celebrates on the podium with team boss Rene Rosin
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
