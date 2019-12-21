Shell Motorsport
Vettel: "Almanya'da her zaman 2 numara olacağımı biliyordum"
Ferrari pilotu Sebastian Vettel, kahramanı ve arkadaşı Michael Schumacher nedeniyle ülkesi Almanya'da her zaman 2 numara olacağını bildiğini söyledi.
Vettel, son senelerde eleştirilerin odak noktası olsa da, özellikle 2010 ile 2013'te başardıkları sayesinde Formula 1'in en başarılı pilotlarından birisi durumunda.
Red Bull ile 2010 - 2013 arasında 4 şampiyonluk kazanan Alman sürücü, tüm zamanların en başarılı 4. pilotu. En başarılı isim ise 7 şampiyonlukla Michael Schumacher.
Almanya'nın ARD televizyonuna konuşan Vettel, "Almanya'da Formula 1'de her zaman iki numara olacağımı ve Michael Schumacher'in arkasında olacağımı biliyordum ancak benim için bu bir sorun değil."
"Bunun değişmesi ihtimali gittikçe azalıyor çünkü Formula 1'e kendisini kanıtlamaya çalışan birçok genç geliyor ve Hamilton sporu domine ediyor."
"Michael'ın performansı özeldi ve hâlâ öyle. Michael, Almanya'da Formula 1 ve motor sporları için bir dönüm noktasıydı. Herkes sonuçlara bakıyor. Bunu çok açık bir şekilde görüyorum." dedi.
Young kart racer Sebastian Vettel ve his hero Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Sebastian Vettel ve Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Race of Champions
