Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi
Red Bull, geçen hafta sonu Intercity İstanbul Park'ta gerçekleştirilen Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.
Red Bull, bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplarından birini Türkiye'de yaptı ve hafta sonunun en hızlı pit stopuna imza attı.
Avusturyalı ekip, Max Verstappen'in ilk ve tek pit stopunu 2.15 saniyede gerçekleştirdi ve en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.
Takımlar toplamda 20 pit stop yaparken, en uzunu Lance Stroll'ün 39. turdaki pit stopuydu.
Türkiye'deki pit stoplar ve süreleri:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|2.15
|36
|25
|2. Aston Martin
|S. Vettel
|2.28
|37
|18
|3. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.36
|50
|15
|4. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.52
|37
|12
|5. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|2.56
|37
|10
|6. Alfa Romeo
|A. Giovinazzi
|2.70
|40
|8
|7. McLaren'ın
|D. Ricciardo
|2.81
|21
|6
|8. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|2.90
|37
|4
|9. McLaren
|L. Norris
|3.10
|34
|2
|10. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|3.10
|47
|1
|11. Haas
|N. Mazepin
|3.14
|35
|12. AlphaTauri
|Y. Tsunoda
|3.18
|35
|13. Williams
|G. Russell
|3.22
|35
|14. Aston Martin
|S. Vettel
|3.24
|36
|15. Haas
|M. Schumacher
|3.33
|39
|16. Williams
|N. Latifi
|3.58
|34
|17. Ferrari
|C. Sainz
|8.12
|36
|18. Alpine
|F. Alonso
|8.89
|30
|19. AlphaTauri
|P. Gasly
|9.28
|39
|20. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|15.88
|39
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 410 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 224 puanla ikinci ve Williams 161 puanla üçüncü sırada.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|410
|2. Mercedes
|224
|3. Williams
|161
|4. Aston Martin
|160
|5. Alfa Romeo
|151
|6. Ferrari
|121
|7. Alpine
|114
|8. McLaren
|95
|9. AlphaTauri
|78
|10. Haas
|1
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.
Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,88
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bahreyn
|1,93
|3. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,96
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bakü
|1,98
|5. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1,98
|6. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Bahreyn
|2,00
|7. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Monako
|2,02
|8. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Fransa
|2,04
|9. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|Portekiz
|2,08
|10. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|2,09
