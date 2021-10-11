Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Biletler Mağaza Giorgio Piola İlanlar

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Biletler Mağaza Giorgio Piola İlanlar
Önceki / Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP Haberler

Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi

Ekleyen:
, Kıdemli Editör

Red Bull, geçen hafta sonu Intercity İstanbul Park'ta gerçekleştirilen Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi

Red Bull, bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplarından birini Türkiye'de yaptı ve hafta sonunun en hızlı pit stopuna imza attı.

Avusturyalı ekip, Max Verstappen'in ilk ve tek pit stopunu 2.15 saniyede gerçekleştirdi ve en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Takımlar toplamda 20 pit stop yaparken, en uzunu Lance Stroll'ün 39. turdaki pit stopuydu.

Türkiye'deki pit stoplar ve süreleri:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen 2.15 36 25
2. Aston Martin S. Vettel 2.28 37 18
3. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.36 50 15
4. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.52 37 12
5. Red Bull S. Perez 2.56 37 10
6. Alfa Romeo A. Giovinazzi 2.70 40 8
7. McLaren'ın D. Ricciardo 2.81 21 6
8. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 2.90 37 4
9. McLaren L. Norris 3.10 34 2
10. Ferrari C. Leclerc 3.10 47 1
11. Haas N. Mazepin 3.14 35  
12. AlphaTauri Y. Tsunoda 3.18 35  
13. Williams G. Russell 3.22 35  
14. Aston Martin S. Vettel 3.24 36  
15. Haas M. Schumacher 3.33 39  
16. Williams N. Latifi 3.58 34  
17. Ferrari C. Sainz 8.12 36  
18. Alpine F. Alonso 8.89 30  
19. AlphaTauri P. Gasly 9.28 39  
20. Aston Martin L. Stroll 15.88 39  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 410 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 224 puanla ikinci ve Williams 161 puanla üçüncü sırada.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 410
2. Mercedes 224
3. Williams 161
4. Aston Martin 160
5. Alfa Romeo 151
6. Ferrari 121
7. Alpine 114
8. McLaren 95
9. AlphaTauri 78
10. Haas 1

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.

Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,88
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bahreyn 1,93
3. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,96
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bakü 1,98
5. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1,98
6. Red Bull S. Perez Bahreyn 2,00
7. Red Bull M. Verstappen Monako 2,02
8. Red Bull S. Perez Fransa 2,04
9. Aston Martin L. Stroll Portekiz 2,08
10. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 2,09
 
paylaşım
yorumlar
Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları

Önceki haber

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları
Yorumları görüntüle

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

"Türkiye, 2022 F1 takviminde yer almayacak"

4 s
2
Formula 1

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın

1 s
3
Formula 1

Türkiye GP: İstanbul Park'ta Bottas kazandı, Hamilton beşinci oldu!

23 s
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"

2 s
5
Formula 1

FIA, Gasly'nin Alonso temasında neden ceza aldığını açıkladı

5 s
Son Haberler
Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi
F1

Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi

0dk
Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları
F1

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları

52dk
Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın
F1

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın

1 s
Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"
F1

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"

2 s
Wolff, takvimin baskısını azaltmak için personel arasında rotasyon olmasını istiyor
F1

Wolff, takvimin baskısını azaltmak için personel arasında rotasyon olmasını istiyor

2 s
Son Videolar
Formula 1: Bottas, Türkiye'de kazandı 00:43
Formula 1
19 s

Formula 1: Bottas, Türkiye'de kazandı

Türkiye Grand Prix'si Start Gridi 01:05
Formula 1
9 Eki 2021

Türkiye Grand Prix'si Start Gridi

Hamilton, Türkiye GP'de 10 sıra grid cezası aldı 00:30
Formula 1
9 Eki 2021

Hamilton, Türkiye GP'de 10 sıra grid cezası aldı

Sainz, motor değiştirdiği için Türkiye'de grid cezası alacak 00:54
Formula 1
7 Eki 2021

Sainz, motor değiştirdiği için Türkiye'de grid cezası alacak

Red Bull, Türkiye GP'de Honda'ya teşekkür etmek için yeni renk düzeni kullanacak 00:47
Formula 1
7 Eki 2021

Red Bull, Türkiye GP'de Honda'ya teşekkür etmek için yeni renk düzeni kullanacak

Kemal Şengül Daha fazlası
Kemal Şengül
Tsunoda: "Hamilton'ı mümkün olduğunca tutmaya çalıştım" Türkiye GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: "Hamilton'ı mümkün olduğunca tutmaya çalıştım"

Russell: "Bizim için en kolay yarış değildi" Türkiye GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Bizim için en kolay yarış değildi"

"Türkiye, 2022 F1 takviminde yer almayacak" Türkiye GP
Formula 1

"Türkiye, 2022 F1 takviminde yer almayacak"

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

"Türkiye, 2022 F1 takviminde yer almayacak"
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Türkiye, 2022 F1 takviminde yer almayacak"

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın

Türkiye GP: İstanbul Park'ta Bottas kazandı, Hamilton beşinci oldu!
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye GP: İstanbul Park'ta Bottas kazandı, Hamilton beşinci oldu!

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"

FIA, Gasly'nin Alonso temasında neden ceza aldığını açıkladı
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA, Gasly'nin Alonso temasında neden ceza aldığını açıkladı

Tsunoda: "Hamilton'ı mümkün olduğunca tutmaya çalıştım"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: "Hamilton'ı mümkün olduğunca tutmaya çalıştım"

Hamilton: "Ya pite gelmemeliydim, ya da daha erken gelmeliydim"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Ya pite gelmemeliydim, ya da daha erken gelmeliydim"

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları

Son Haberler

Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye'de en hızlı pit stop Red Bull'dan geldi

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye GP: Pilot performans puanları

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull, Mercedes motorunun gelişimi karşısında şaşkın

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: "Ocon'un düşüşü, Hamilton'ı pistte tutmanın riskli olduğunu kanıtladı"

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.