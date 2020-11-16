Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapur GP
18 Eyl
Canceled
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
25 Eyl
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Portekiz GP
23 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Türkiye GP
13 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
Biletler
27 Kas
FP1:
11 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Biletler
04 Ara
FP1:
18 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Biletler
11 Ara
FP1:
24 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP / Son dakika

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi

paylaşım
yorumlar
Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi
Ekleyen:
, Editör

Red Bull F1 takımı, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stoplara imza atan takım olmayı başardı.

Formula 1 takviminin 14. yarışı olan Türkiye'de yine en hızlı pit stoplar Red Bull Racing'den geldi. Avusturyalı ekip, Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.03 saniyede değiştirerek bir kez daha bu yıl en hızlı pit stopa imza attı.

Red Bull ayrıca 2.08 saniye ile yarışın en hızlı ikinci pit stopuna da imza attı.

İstanbul Park'ta yapılan yağmurlu yarışta toplam 38 pit stop yapıldı. Bunlardan en uzunu Nicholas Latifi'nin 14.78 saniyelik pit stopuydu.

Türkiye'deki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Pan
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen 2.03 18 25
2. Red Bull A. Albon 2.08 12 18
3. AlphaTauri D. Kvyat 2.33 8 15
4. McLaren L. Norris 2.41 9 12
5. Williams G. Russell 2.42 42 10
6. Red Bull A. Albon 2.43 34  
7. Renault E. Ocon 2.53 10 8
8. Renault D. Ricciardo 2.60 10 6
9. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 2.62 50 4
10. Renault D. Ricciardo 2.64 32  
11. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.68 7 2
12. Williams G. Russell 2.84 32  
13. Ferrari S. Vettel 2.86 8 1
14. McLaren C. Sainz 2.87 on  
15. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.88 8  
16. McLaren c. Sainz 2.90 33  
17. Racing Point L. Stroll 2.98 9  
18. Ferrari C. Leclerc 3.06 30  
19. Racing Point L. Stroll 3.22 36  
20. Mercedes V. Bottas 3.26 46  
21. AlphaTauri P. Gasly 3.31 33  
22. Ferrari C. Leclerc 3.41 6  
23. AlphaTauri P. Gasly 3.41 10  
24. Williams N. Latifi 3.46 8  
25. Haas K. Magnussen 3.63 8  
26. Red Bull M. Verstappen 3.76 43  
27. Red Bull M. Verstappen 4.03 11  
28. Alfa Romeo A. Giovinazzi 4.30 8  
29. McLaren L. Norris 4.52 36  
30. Renault E. Ocon 4.60 1  
31. Racing Point S. Perez 4.98 10  
32. Haas K. Magnussen 5.17 34  
33. Ferrari S. Vettel 5.34 33  
34. Haas R. Grosjean 5,73 8  
35. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 9,91 8  
36. Haas R. Grosjean 10.60 36  
37. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 10.82 30  
38. Williams N. Latifi 14.78 38  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 459 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 210 ve Mercedes'in 200 puanı var.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 459
2. Williams 210
3. Mercedes 200
4. Alfa Romeo 136
5. Renault 92
6. AlphaTauri 90
7. McLaren 87
8. Ferrari 79
9. Racing Point 58
10. Haas 3

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk sekiz sırada yer alıyor.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull A. Albon Portekiz 1.86
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Rusya 1.86
3. Red Bull A. Albon Rusya 1.89
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen ispanya 1.90
5. Red Bull M. Verstappen Eifel 1.92
6. Red Bull A. Albon Emilia-Romagna 1.93
7. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 1.95
8. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1.96
9. Williams G. Russell Rusya 2.00
10. Red Bull A. Albon Toskana 2.02
FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"

Önceki haber

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"

Sonraki haber

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Türkiye GP
Editör Kemal Şengül

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Russell: "Türkiye GP'si, F1'in asıl amacı olamaz"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Russell: "Türkiye GP'si, F1'in asıl amacı olamaz"

Türkiye GP podyumunda şampanya yerine gazoz kullanılmış
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Türkiye GP podyumunda şampanya yerine gazoz kullanılmış

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"

Leclerc: "Söyleyebileceğim tek bir söz dahi yok"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Röportaj

Leclerc: "Söyleyebileceğim tek bir söz dahi yok"

Binotto: "Vettel'in podyuma çıkması önemliydi"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Binotto: "Vettel'in podyuma çıkması önemliydi"

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi

Formula 1'i tanıyalım: Geçiş ve DRS
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Özel Haber

Formula 1'i tanıyalım: Geçiş ve DRS

Wolff: "Mercedes ben ayrılsam bile kazanmaya devam edecek"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Wolff: "Mercedes ben ayrılsam bile kazanmaya devam edecek"

Son Haberler

Marko: "Albon ve Verstappen, Perez ile Hamilton kadar sabırlı değildi"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Marko: "Albon ve Verstappen, Perez ile Hamilton kadar sabırlı değildi"

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi

Magnussen: "Formula 1'de yarış pilotu olarak kalma ihtimalim yok"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Magnussen: "Formula 1'de yarış pilotu olarak kalma ihtimalim yok"

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Russell: "Türkiye GP'si, F1'in asıl amacı olamaz"

16s
2
Formula 1

Türkiye GP podyumunda şampanya yerine gazoz kullanılmış

3s
3
Formula 1

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"

2s
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Söyleyebileceğim tek bir söz dahi yok"

15s
5
Formula 1

Binotto: "Vettel'in podyuma çıkması önemliydi"

14s

Son Haberler

Marko: "Albon ve Verstappen, Perez ile Hamilton kadar sabırlı değildi"
F1

Marko: "Albon ve Verstappen, Perez ile Hamilton kadar sabırlı değildi"

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"
F1

Seidl: "Bu kadar hızlı olmayı biz de beklemiyorduk"

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi
F1

Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi

Magnussen: "Formula 1'de yarış pilotu olarak kalma ihtimalim yok"
F1

Magnussen: "Formula 1'de yarış pilotu olarak kalma ihtimalim yok"

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"
F1

FIA: "Türkiye'yi bu kadar kısa sürede pisti hazırladığı için takdir etmeliyiz"

Son Videolar

2020 Türkiye GP grid pozisyonları 01:01
Formula 1
14 Kas 2020

2020 Türkiye GP grid pozisyonları

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
14 Kas 2020

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Türkiye GP: Red Bull ve AlphaTauri İstanbul caddelerinde 01:52
Formula 1
13 Kas 2020

Türkiye GP: Red Bull ve AlphaTauri İstanbul caddelerinde

F1 Türkiye GP Tarihçesi - Intercity İstanbul Park Hakkında Bilmeniz Gerekenler 04:52
Formula 1
13 Kas 2020

F1 Türkiye GP Tarihçesi - Intercity İstanbul Park Hakkında Bilmeniz Gerekenler

F1 pilotlarının takvimde görmek istedikleri muhteşem pistler 05:40
Formula 1
11 Kas 2020

F1 pilotlarının takvimde görmek istedikleri muhteşem pistler

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

  • İlan
  • İletişim
  • Yakuplu Mahallesi Kavaklı Caddesi
    Güney Konakları A Blok Kat:3 Daire:5
    Beylikdüzü İstanbul
© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.