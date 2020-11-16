Türkiye GP'nin en hızlı pit stopları yine Red Bull'dan geldi
Red Bull F1 takımı, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stoplara imza atan takım olmayı başardı.
Formula 1 takviminin 14. yarışı olan Türkiye'de yine en hızlı pit stoplar Red Bull Racing'den geldi. Avusturyalı ekip, Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.03 saniyede değiştirerek bir kez daha bu yıl en hızlı pit stopa imza attı.
Red Bull ayrıca 2.08 saniye ile yarışın en hızlı ikinci pit stopuna da imza attı.
İstanbul Park'ta yapılan yağmurlu yarışta toplam 38 pit stop yapıldı. Bunlardan en uzunu Nicholas Latifi'nin 14.78 saniyelik pit stopuydu.
Türkiye'deki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Pan
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|2.03
|18
|25
|2. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|2.08
|12
|18
|3. AlphaTauri
|D. Kvyat
|2.33
|8
|15
|4. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.41
|9
|12
|5. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.42
|42
|10
|6. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|2.43
|34
|7. Renault
|E. Ocon
|2.53
|10
|8
|8. Renault
|D. Ricciardo
|2.60
|10
|6
|9. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|2.62
|50
|4
|10. Renault
|D. Ricciardo
|2.64
|32
|11. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.68
|7
|2
|12. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.84
|32
|13. Ferrari
|S. Vettel
|2.86
|8
|1
|14. McLaren
|C. Sainz
|2.87
|on
|15. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.88
|8
|16. McLaren
|c. Sainz
|2.90
|33
|17. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|2.98
|9
|18. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|3.06
|30
|19. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|3.22
|36
|20. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|3.26
|46
|21. AlphaTauri
|P. Gasly
|3.31
|33
|22. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|3.41
|6
|23. AlphaTauri
|P. Gasly
|3.41
|10
|24. Williams
|N. Latifi
|3.46
|8
|25. Haas
|K. Magnussen
|3.63
|8
|26. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|3.76
|43
|27. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|4.03
|11
|28. Alfa Romeo
|A. Giovinazzi
|4.30
|8
|29. McLaren
|L. Norris
|4.52
|36
|30. Renault
|E. Ocon
|4.60
|1
|31. Racing Point
|S. Perez
|4.98
|10
|32. Haas
|K. Magnussen
|5.17
|34
|33. Ferrari
|S. Vettel
|5.34
|33
|34. Haas
|R. Grosjean
|5,73
|8
|35. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|9,91
|8
|36. Haas
|R. Grosjean
|10.60
|36
|37. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|10.82
|30
|38. Williams
|N. Latifi
|14.78
|38
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 459 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 210 ve Mercedes'in 200 puanı var.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|459
|2. Williams
|210
|3. Mercedes
|200
|4. Alfa Romeo
|136
|5. Renault
|92
|6. AlphaTauri
|90
|7. McLaren
|87
|8. Ferrari
|79
|9. Racing Point
|58
|10. Haas
|3
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk sekiz sırada yer alıyor.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Portekiz
|1.86
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Rusya
|1.86
|3. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Rusya
|1.89
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|ispanya
|1.90
|5. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Eifel
|1.92
|6. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Emilia-Romagna
|1.93
|7. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|1.95
|8. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1.96
|9. Williams
|G. Russell
|Rusya
|2.00
|10. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Toskana
|2.02
