Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar
2021 Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde, İstanbul Park'ta pole pozisyonu alan isimleri sizler için derledik.
2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797
2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907
2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329
2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617
2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316
2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295
2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049
2020: Lance Stroll - Racing Point - 1:47.765
