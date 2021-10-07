Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Biletler Mağaza Giorgio Piola İlanlar

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Biletler Mağaza Giorgio Piola İlanlar
Önceki / Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP Haberler

Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar

Ekleyen:
, Şef Editör

2021 Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde, İstanbul Park'ta pole pozisyonu alan isimleri sizler için derledik.

Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar
2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797
2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797
1/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

.
2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907
2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907
2/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329
2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329
3/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617
2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617
4/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316
2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316
5/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295
2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295
6/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049
2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049
7/8

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2020: Lance Stroll - Racing Point - 1:47.765
2020: Lance Stroll - Racing Point - 1:47.765
8/8

Fotoğraf: FIA Pool

Biletler
paylaşım
yorumlar
Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek

Önceki haber

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek
Yorumları görüntüle

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek

52 dk
2
Formula 1

Red Bull, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde yarışacağı renk düzeninin örtüsünü kaldırdı!

2 s
3
Formula 1

S Sport, 2021 Türkiye GP'yi şifresiz yayınlayacak!

1 g
4
Formula 1

Özel röportaj: Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde merak ettiğiniz her şey

3 g
5
Formula 1

Türkiye GP en iyi nereden izlenir?

1 y
Son Haberler
Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar
F1

Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar

3dk
Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek
F1

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek

52dk
Tsunoda: "Verstappen ile takım arkadaşı olmak isterdim"
F1

Tsunoda: "Verstappen ile takım arkadaşı olmak isterdim"

1 s
Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"
F1

Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"

1 s
Red Bull, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde yarışacağı renk düzeninin örtüsünü kaldırdı!
F1

Red Bull, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde yarışacağı renk düzeninin örtüsünü kaldırdı!

2 s
Son Videolar
Özel röportaj: 2021 F1 Türkiye GP öncesinde tüm sorularınızı Intercity'e sorduk 21:31
Formula 1
3 Eki 2021

Özel röportaj: 2021 F1 Türkiye GP öncesinde tüm sorularınızı Intercity'e sorduk

Katar GP, F1 takvimine uzun vadeli olarak girdi 00:58
Formula 1
30 Eyl 2021

Katar GP, F1 takvimine uzun vadeli olarak girdi

Geçiş Lastikleri, 100 Galibiyet & Daha Fazlası | F1 2021 Rusya GP Yarış Değerlendirmesi 08:02
Formula 1
29 Eyl 2021

Geçiş Lastikleri, 100 Galibiyet & Daha Fazlası | F1 2021 Rusya GP Yarış Değerlendirmesi

Will Buxton, F1 Rusya GP'yi değerlendiriyor 03:19
Formula 1
29 Eyl 2021

Will Buxton, F1 Rusya GP'yi değerlendiriyor

Ferrari, Formula 1'deki geri dönüşü için nasıl savaşıyor? 05:05
Formula 1
29 Eyl 2021

Ferrari, Formula 1'deki geri dönüşü için nasıl savaşıyor?

Abdullah Çelik Daha fazlası
Abdullah Çelik
Breen, M-Sport Ford ile tam zamanlı WRC'ye dönüyor
WRC

Breen, M-Sport Ford ile tam zamanlı WRC'ye dönüyor

Red Bull, Honda'ya teşekkür için beyaz ağırlıklı özel bir tasarım mı kullanacak? Türkiye GP
Formula 1

Red Bull, Honda'ya teşekkür için beyaz ağırlıklı özel bir tasarım mı kullanacak?

S Sport, 2021 Türkiye GP'yi şifresiz yayınlayacak! Türkiye GP
Formula 1

S Sport, 2021 Türkiye GP'yi şifresiz yayınlayacak!

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek

Red Bull, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde yarışacağı renk düzeninin örtüsünü kaldırdı!
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull, Türkiye Grand Prix'sinde yarışacağı renk düzeninin örtüsünü kaldırdı!

S Sport, 2021 Türkiye GP'yi şifresiz yayınlayacak!
Formula 1 Formula 1

S Sport, 2021 Türkiye GP'yi şifresiz yayınlayacak!

Özel röportaj: Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde merak ettiğiniz her şey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Özel röportaj: Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde merak ettiğiniz her şey

Türkiye GP en iyi nereden izlenir?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye GP en iyi nereden izlenir?

Williams, F1'deki kibri içerisinde nasıl kaybolmuyor?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams, F1'deki kibri içerisinde nasıl kaybolmuyor?

Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"

İstanbul Park’a toplu taşıma ile nasıl gidilir?
Formula 1 Formula 1

İstanbul Park’a toplu taşıma ile nasıl gidilir?

Son Haberler

Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Türkiye GP: Pole pozisyonunu kazanan pilotlar

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto, Türkiye Grand Prix'sine gelmeyecek

Tsunoda: "Verstappen ile takım arkadaşı olmak isterdim"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: "Verstappen ile takım arkadaşı olmak isterdim"

Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Artık podyuma dönmeliyiz"

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.