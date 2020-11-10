Konu
Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?
2020 Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde, İstanbul Park'ta pole pozisyonu alan isimleri sizler için derledik.
2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
.
2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
