Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Toskana GP
11 Eyl
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Singapur GP
18 Eyl
Canceled
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
25 Eyl
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Portekiz GP
23 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Türkiye GP
Biletler
13 Kas
FP1:
3 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
Biletler
27 Kas
FP1:
17 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Biletler
04 Ara
FP1:
24 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Biletler
11 Ara
FP1:
31 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Shell Motorsport
Konu

Shell Motorsport

Başa Dön
Önceki
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP / Son dakika

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?

Biletler
paylaşım
yorumlar
Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?
Ekleyen:
, Editör

2020 Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde, İstanbul Park'ta pole pozisyonu alan isimleri sizler için derledik.

2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797

2005: Kimi Raikkonen - McLaren: 1:26.797
1/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

.

2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907

2006: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:26.907
2/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329

2008: Felipe Massa - Ferrari: 1:27.329
3/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617

2008: Felipe Massa - F errari: 1:27.617
4/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316

2009: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:28.316
5/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295

2010: Mark Webber - Red Bull: 1:26.295
6/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049

2011: Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull: 1:25.049
7/7

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!

Önceki haber

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Türkiye GP Biletler
Editör Kemal Şengül

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Özel Haber

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!

F1 film çekimleri için İstanbul'da bazı yollar kapatılacak
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

F1 film çekimleri için İstanbul'da bazı yollar kapatılacak

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?

Schumacher: "F1 için hazırım"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Schumacher: "F1 için hazırım"

Button: "Bu Hamilton benim tanıdığım pilot değil"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Button: "Bu Hamilton benim tanıdığım pilot değil"

Quartararo: "Suzuki sürücüleri yenilmez görünüyor"
MotoGP MotoGP / Son dakika

Quartararo: "Suzuki sürücüleri yenilmez görünüyor"

Son Haberler

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?
F1 Formula 1 / Özel Haber

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?

2
Formula 1

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!

53dk
3
Formula 1

F1 film çekimleri için İstanbul'da bazı yollar kapatılacak

4
Formula 1

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil

5
Formula 1

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?

18dk

Son Haberler

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?
F1

Türkiye GP: Hangi pilotlar İstanbul'da pole pozisyonu kazandı?

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!
F1

2021 Vietnam GP iptal edilecek, Brezilya GP yine Sao Pulo'da yapılacak!

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?
F1

Ferrari ilerlemek için neden eski çözümlerine geri döndü?

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil
F1

Rosberg'in ardından Verstappen, Mercedes için seçenek değil

Wolff: "Red Bull, Honda projesini başarıyla sürdürebilir"
F1

Wolff: "Red Bull, Honda projesini başarıyla sürdürebilir"

Son Videolar

Emilia-Romagna GP: Grid pozisyonları 01:01
Formula 1

Emilia-Romagna GP: Grid pozisyonları

F1 takımları 2021'e nasıl hazırlanıyor? 07:22
Formula 1

F1 takımları 2021'e nasıl hazırlanıyor?

Imola F1 pisti hakkında bilmeniz gerekenler 06:56
Formula 1

Imola F1 pisti hakkında bilmeniz gerekenler

Grand Prix Greats – Imola en iyi anlar 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola en iyi anlar

Mercedes yarış değerlendirmesi - Portekiz GP 19:08
Formula 1

Mercedes yarış değerlendirmesi - Portekiz GP

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.