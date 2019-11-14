Tarihte bugün: Sebastian Vettel ilk şampiyonluğunu alıyor
Sebastian Vettel, dokuz yıl önce bugün Abu Dhabi'de kariyerinin ilk şampiyonluğunu kazanmıştı.
Sebastian Vettel, dokuz yıl önce bugün 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix'sini kazanmış ve kariyerinin ilk şampiyonluğunu almıştı.
Yarış öncesinde şampiyonluk ihtimali en düşük pilotlardan birisi olan Vettel, sıralama turlarında pole pozisyonunu kazanmıştı ve yarışı da en yakın rakibi Lewis Hamilton'ın 10 saniye önünde ilk sırada bitirmişti.
Vettel'in şampiyonluğu için Fernando Alonso ve Mark Webber'in puan kaybetmesi gerekiyordu.
Alonso, Ferrari'nin strateji hatasıyla yarışı yedinci sırada tamamlayıp sadece altı puan alırken, Webber sekizinci oldu ve dört puan alabildi. Vettel böylelikle Alonso'nun dört puan önünde kariyerinin ilk şampiyonluğuna ulaştı.
Vettel bu sonuçla tarihin en genç Formula 1 şampiyonu haline de gelmişti.
Vettel o yılı tıpkı Alonso gibi beş galibiyetle tamamlarken, aynı zamanda 10 pole pozisyonu, 3 en hızlı tur ve 10 podyum da almıştı.
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Yarış galibi ve Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pole: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6, Helmut Marko, Danışman, Red Bull, Adrian Newey, Teknik Şef, Red Bull Racing ve takım şampiyonluğu kutluyor
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6 2010 şampiyonu
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama yapıyor ve
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama yapıyor
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama yapıyor
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama yapıyor
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, takımı ile kutlama
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama ya
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama ya
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama ya
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama ya
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, kutlama ya
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, 2. Lewis H
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, 2. Lewis H
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Pole: Kazanan Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Pole: Kazanan Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, 2. Lewis H
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, ve Helmut
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi ve 2010 Formula 1 Dünya Şampiyonu Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, 2. Lewis H
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
