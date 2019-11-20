Tarihte bugün: Schumacher, Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçiliyor
Michael Schumacher, 20 Kasım 2004'te Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçilmişti.
Formula 1'in efsane ismi Michael Schumacher, 20 Kasım 2004 tarihinde, Almanya'da gerçekleştirilen ulusal bir ankette, Almanya'nın 20. yüzyıldaki en büyük sporcusu seçilmişti.
Futbol efsaneleri Franz Beckenbauer ile Gerd Muller ve tenis efsanesi Boris Becker'i geride bırakan Alman pilot, son derece anlamlı ve büyük bir başarı yakalamıştı.
Bu ödülden ötürü duyduğu mutluluğu dile getiren efsane pilot, "Bu gerçekten çok büyük bir onur ve bunu hiç beklemiyordum. Bu kesinlikle sürpriz oldu." demişti.
Bu ödül, Schumacher'in yedinci Formula 1 şampiyonluğunun ardından geldi.
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bahrain International Circuit
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Shell Motorsport
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Dario Bonazza
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation
Önceki haber
Tanabe: "Umarım bu sonuç, Honda'nın geleceğini olumlu etkiler"
Sonraki haber
Ferrari: "Viraj performansı olarak neredeyse Red Bull'u yakaladık"
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül
Tarihte bugün: Schumacher, Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçiliyor
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
05:00
14:00
|
|Q1
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Yarış
|
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
|
08:10
17:10
|
Çok Okunanlar
Program
Sağlayan