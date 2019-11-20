Formula 1
Formula 1 / Nostalji

Tarihte bugün: Schumacher, Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçiliyor

paylaşım
yorumlar
Tarihte bugün: Schumacher, Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçiliyor
Ekleyen:
, Editör
20 Kas 2019 11:21

Michael Schumacher, 20 Kasım 2004'te Almanya'da 20. yüzyılın en iyi sporcusu seçilmişti.

Formula 1'in efsane ismi Michael Schumacher, 20 Kasım 2004 tarihinde, Almanya'da gerçekleştirilen ulusal bir ankette, Almanya'nın 20. yüzyıldaki en büyük sporcusu seçilmişti.

Futbol efsaneleri Franz Beckenbauer ile Gerd Muller ve tenis efsanesi Boris Becker'i geride bırakan Alman pilot, son derece anlamlı ve büyük bir başarı yakalamıştı.

Bu ödülden ötürü duyduğu mutluluğu dile getiren efsane pilot, "Bu gerçekten çok büyük bir onur ve bunu hiç beklemiyordum. Bu kesinlikle sürpriz oldu." demişti.

Bu ödül, Schumacher'in yedinci Formula 1 şampiyonluğunun ardından geldi.

Slider
Liste

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor
1/50

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
2/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
3/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
4/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
5/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
6/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
7/50

Fotoğraf: Bahrain International Circuit

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
8/50

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
9/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
10/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
11/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
12/50

Fotoğraf: Shell Motorsport

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
13/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
14/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
15/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
16/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
17/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
18/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
19/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
20/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
21/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
22/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
23/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
24/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
25/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
26/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
27/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
28/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
29/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
30/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
31/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
32/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
33/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
34/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
35/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
36/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
37/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
38/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
39/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
40/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
41/50

Fotoğraf: Dario Bonazza

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
42/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
43/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
44/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
45/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
46/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
47/50

Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
48/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
49/50

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
50/50

Fotoğraf: Bridgestone Corporation

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Kas - 1 Ara
FP1 Başlangıç:
7 gün
Seans Tarih
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
 İçerik
FP1
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
04:00
13:00
FP2
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
08:00
17:00
FP3
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
05:00
14:00
Q1
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
08:00
17:00
Yarış
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
08:10
17:10
© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.