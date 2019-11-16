Tarihte bugün: Montezemolo, Ferrari'nin başkanı oluyor
Luca di Montezemolo, 16 Kasım 1991 tarihinde Ferrari'nin yeni başkanı olmuştu.
FIAT başkanı Gianni Agnelli, 16 Kasım 1991 tarihinde Luca di Montezemolo'yu Ferrari'nin yeni başkanı olarak atadı.
Di Montezemolo, başkan olarak atanmasının hemen ardından dünya şampiyonluğunu kazanma hedefi ile yeni bir yapılanma sürecini başlattı.
Yapılan yatırımlar ve değişiklikler meyvelerini 2000 yılında verdi ve Ferrari, 1979'dan sonra ilk şampiyonluğunu (pilotlar) o sezon kazandı.
İtalyan ekip arka arkaya altı takımlar şampiyonluğu kazanırken, Michael Schumacher ise arka arkaya beş pilotlar şampiyonluğu kazandı.
Montezemolo, 2014 yılında görevinden ayrıldı.
