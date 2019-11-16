Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
26 Eyl
-
29 Eyl
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Japonya GP
10 Eki
-
13 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Meksika GP
24 Eki
-
27 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Birleşik Devletler GP
01 Kas
-
03 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Brezilya GP
14 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Biletler
28 Kas
-
01 Ara
FP1:
7 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
Formula 1 / Nostalji

Tarihte bugün: Montezemolo, Ferrari'nin başkanı oluyor

paylaşım
yorumlar
Tarihte bugün: Montezemolo, Ferrari'nin başkanı oluyor
Ekleyen:
, Editör
16 Kas 2019 07:46

Luca di Montezemolo, 16 Kasım 1991 tarihinde Ferrari'nin yeni başkanı olmuştu.

FIAT başkanı Gianni Agnelli, 16 Kasım 1991 tarihinde Luca di Montezemolo'yu Ferrari'nin yeni başkanı olarak atadı.

Di Montezemolo, başkan olarak atanmasının hemen ardından dünya şampiyonluğunu kazanma hedefi ile yeni bir yapılanma sürecini başlattı.

Yapılan yatırımlar ve değişiklikler meyvelerini 2000 yılında verdi ve Ferrari, 1979'dan sonra ilk şampiyonluğunu (pilotlar) o sezon kazandı.

İtalyan ekip arka arkaya altı takımlar şampiyonluğu kazanırken,  Michael Schumacher ise arka arkaya beş pilotlar şampiyonluğu kazandı.

Montezemolo, 2014 yılında görevinden ayrıldı.

Slider
Liste

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer
1/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer
2/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer

Stefano Domenicali, Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer
3/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Stefano Domenicali, Ferrari Direktörüü ve Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı

Stefano Domenicali, Ferrari Direktörüü ve Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı
4/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Stefano Domenicali, Luca di Montezemolo ve Jean Todt

Stefano Domenicali, Luca di Montezemolo ve Jean Todt
5/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Stefano Domenicali, Piero Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo

Stefano Domenicali, Piero Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo
6/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Stephano Domenicali, Paolo Martinelli, Luca di Montezemolo, Piero Ferrari, Luca Badoer, Felipe Massa

Stephano Domenicali, Paolo Martinelli, Luca di Montezemolo, Piero Ferrari, Luca Badoer, Felipe Massa
7/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Niki Lauda ve Luca Di Montezemolo

Niki Lauda ve Luca Di Montezemolo
8/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Valentino Rossi, Luca di Montezemolo

Valentino Rossi, Luca di Montezemolo
9/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Texas Gov. Rick Perry meets ve Luca di Montezemolo

Texas Gov. Rick Perry meets ve Luca di Montezemolo
10/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Texas Gov. Rick Perry meets ve Luca di Montezemolo

Texas Gov. Rick Perry meets ve Luca di Montezemolo
11/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Sunday Trofeo Pirelli race: Luca di Montezemolo, Podyum

Sunday Trofeo Pirelli race: Luca di Montezemolo, Podyum
12/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Malaysia 2000, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello Luca Badoer, Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari

Malaysia 2000, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello Luca Badoer, Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari
13/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Malaysia 2000, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello Luca Badoer, Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari

Malaysia 2000, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello Luca Badoer, Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari
14/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Fernando Alonso ve Luca di Montezemolo

Fernando Alonso ve Luca di Montezemolo
15/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso and Luca di Montezemolo

Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso and Luca di Montezemolo
16/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Ayrton Senna ve Luca di Montezemolo

Ayrton Senna ve Luca di Montezemolo
17/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü, Luca Di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı, Ross Brawn, Ferrari Teknik Direktörü ve Ferrari ekibi 5. Dünya Şampiyonluğunu kutluyor

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü, Luca Di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı, Ross Brawn, Ferrari Teknik Direktörü ve Ferrari ekibi 5. Dünya Şampiyonluğunu kutluyor
18/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Mika Häkkinen at the Michael Schumacher Celebration

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Mika Häkkinen at the Michael Schumacher Celebration
19/100

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Mika Häkkinen at the Michael Schumacher Celebration

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Mika Häkkinen at the Michael Schumacher Celebration
20/100

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Jean Todt at the Michael Schumacher Celebration

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Jean Todt at the Michael Schumacher Celebration
21/100

Fotoğraf: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari
22/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari
23/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, Test Pilotu, Scuderia Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yön

Michael Schumacher, Test Pilotu, Scuderia Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yön
24/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Michael Schumacher, Test Pilotu, Scuderia Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yön

Michael Schumacher, Test Pilotu, Scuderia Ferrari ve Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yön
25/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
26/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
27/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

basın toplantısı: Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Felipe Massa

basın toplantısı: Kimi Raikkonen, Luca di Montezemolo ve Felipe Massa
28/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Piero Lardi Ferrari Ferrari Vice-Başkanı, Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu

Piero Lardi Ferrari Ferrari Vice-Başkanı, Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu
29/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Michael Schumacher pole pozisyonunu kutluyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Michael Schumacher pole pozisyonunu kutluyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
30/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Başkanı Luca di Montezemolo ve his boys: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher ve Luca Badoer

Başkanı Luca di Montezemolo ve his boys: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher ve Luca Badoer
31/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

basın toplantısı: Luca di Montezemolo

basın toplantısı: Luca di Montezemolo
32/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo
33/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
34/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
35/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo
36/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo
37/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo

Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo
38/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
39/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
40/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
41/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

basın toplantısı: Michael Schumacher, Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo

basın toplantısı: Michael Schumacher, Ross Brawn ve Luca di Montezemolo
42/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher kutlama yapıyor ve Luca di Montezemolo
43/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari goes to meeti

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari goes to meeti
44/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari goes to meeti

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari goes to meeti
45/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara
46/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara
47/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara
48/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Pat Fry Fe

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Pat Fry Fe
49/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari arrives, gara
50/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Sergio Marchionne ve Luca di Montezemolo

Sergio Marchionne ve Luca di Montezemolo
51/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve John Howet

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve John Howet
52/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisichella

Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisichella
53/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
54/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
55/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Maurizio Arrivabene, Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisich

Maurizio Arrivabene, Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisich
56/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Maurizio Arrivabene, Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisich

Maurizio Arrivabene, Marc Gene, Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso, Giancarlo Fisich
57/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
58/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
59/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
60/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
61/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
62/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
63/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
64/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
65/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
66/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
67/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
68/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
69/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
70/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
71/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı ve Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı ve Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
72/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı ve Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı ve Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
73/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Jean Todt,

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Jean Todt,
74/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve John Elkan

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve John Elkan
75/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
76/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
77/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
78/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari
79/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo ve Ferrari F138

Luca di Montezemolo ve Ferrari F138
80/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı
81/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari Başkanı
82/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo ve Rob Smedley

Luca di Montezemolo ve Rob Smedley
83/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo Ferrari Başkanı ve Don Alfredo Saenz CEO Grupo Santander announce a five year pa

Luca di Montezemolo Ferrari Başkanı ve Don Alfredo Saenz CEO Grupo Santander announce a five year pa
84/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo ve John Elkann

Luca di Montezemolo ve John Elkann
85/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo ve Felipe Massa

Luca di Montezemolo ve Felipe Massa
86/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer

Luca di Montezemolo ve Luca Badoer
87/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo

Luca di Montezemolo
88/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo sahnede

Luca di Montezemolo sahnede
89/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo Ferrari Başkanı announces a five year partnership for Santander ve Ferrari team

Luca di Montezemolo Ferrari Başkanı announces a five year partnership for Santander ve Ferrari team
90/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo

Luca di Montezemolo
91/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Luca di Montezemolo

Luca di Montezemolo
92/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Gala Dinner Luca di Montezemolo

Gala Dinner Luca di Montezemolo
93/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Fernando Alonso, Luca di Montezemolo, Stefano Domenicali ve Felipe Massa present yeni Ferrari FF

Fernando Alonso, Luca di Montezemolo, Stefano Domenicali ve Felipe Massa present yeni Ferrari FF
94/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso

Felipe Massa, Luca di Montezemolo, Fernando Alonso
95/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
96/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Emotional moments for Corina Schumacher, Jean Todt ve Luca di Montezemolo

Emotional moments for Corina Schumacher, Jean Todt ve Luca di Montezemolo
97/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Michael Schumacher, Mercedes GP F1 Team

Luca di Montezemolo, Scuderia Ferrari, FIAT Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Başkanı, Ferrari ve Michael Schumacher, Mercedes GP F1 Team
98/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
99/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo

Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher ve Luca di Montezemolo
100/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Sonraki haber
Albon: "Piste alışmam gerekiyor"

Önceki haber

Albon: "Piste alışmam gerekiyor"

Sonraki haber

Max Verstappen, Carnext.com'la sponsorluk anlaşması yaptı

Max Verstappen, Carnext.com'la sponsorluk anlaşması yaptı
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Editör Kemal Şengül

Yarış merkezi

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Kas - 1 Ara
FP1 Başlangıç:
7 gün
Seans Tarih
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
 İçerik
FP1
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
01:00
13:00
FP2
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
05:00
17:00
FP3
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
02:00
14:00
Q1
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
05:00
17:00
Yarış
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
05:10
17:10
Son sonuçlar Puan Durumu

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Brezilya GP: En iyi takım telsizi mesajları

3s
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: “Saçma Vettel/Leclerc mücadelesini netleştirmemiz gerekiyor”

3
Formula 1

Mercedes, Verstappen ile mücadelede Hamilton’ın bataryasının neden dolu olmadığını açıkladı

4
Formula 1

FIA, yakıt akışı kurallarının ihlal edilmemesi için harekete geçiyor

2s
5
Formula 1

Ferrari başkanı: "Bu tür kazalar yaşanmamalı"

1s

Son Videolar

Red Bull'un sıfır yer çekiminde pit stopu 02:09
Formula 1

Red Bull'un sıfır yer çekiminde pit stopu

F1 Start Gridi: Brezilya GP 00:56
Formula 1

F1 Start Gridi: Brezilya GP

F1 2019'da Interlagos'ta bir tur 01:20
Formula 1

F1 2019'da Interlagos'ta bir tur

F1 2021 Kuralları - Öne çıkan 10 konu 10:12
Formula 1

F1 2021 Kuralları - Öne çıkan 10 konu

F1'in 2021 planları hakkındaki görüşler 09:42
Formula 1

F1'in 2021 planları hakkındaki görüşler

Son Haberler

Hulkenberg, Formula 1'den ayrılıyormuş gibi hissetmiyor
F1

Hulkenberg, Formula 1'den ayrılıyormuş gibi hissetmiyor

Ferrari başkanı: "Bu tür kazalar yaşanmamalı"
F1

Ferrari başkanı: "Bu tür kazalar yaşanmamalı"

FIA, yakıt akışı kurallarının ihlal edilmemesi için harekete geçiyor
F1

FIA, yakıt akışı kurallarının ihlal edilmemesi için harekete geçiyor

Brezilya GP: En iyi takım telsizi mesajları
F1

Brezilya GP: En iyi takım telsizi mesajları

Red Bull, Brezilya'da düzlükte Mercedes'i nasıl yendi?
F1

Red Bull, Brezilya'da düzlükte Mercedes'i nasıl yendi?

Program

Formula 1
Biletler
Sağlayan
28 Kas
Biletler
Tüm programı gör
Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2019 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.