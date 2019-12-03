Formula 1
Formula 1 / Nostalji

Tarihte bugün: Hamilton, yılın en iyi ikinci sporcusu seçiliyor

Tarihte bugün: Hamilton, yılın en iyi ikinci sporcusu seçiliyor
Ekleyen:
, Editör
3 Ara 2019 11:28

Lewis Hamilton, 2007 yılındaki performansıyla BBC Yılın Sporcusu oylamasını ikinci sırada noktalamıştı.

Lewis Hamilton, 3 Aralık 2007 tarihinde ilk defa aday gösterildiği BBC Yılın Sporcusu oylamasını ikinci sırada noktalamıştı. O yıl ödülü ünlü boksör Joe Calzaghea aldı.

Hamilton, 2007 yılında Formula 1'e katılmış ve McLaren'la spordaki çaylak sezonunda harika bir performans sergilemişti, ancak sezonu Kimi Raikkonen'in 1 puan gerisinde ve takım arkadaşı Fernando Alonso'yla aynı puanda tamamlamıştı.

Dikkatleri üzerine çeken Hamilton, geçmişte Nigel Mansell ve Damon Hill'ın kazandığı BBC Yılın Sporcusu ödülü için önemli isimlere karşı yarıştı. Sonuç olarak da Joe Calzaghe'den sonra en iyi ikinci sporcu seçildi.

Hamilton daha sonra da bu ödüle pek çok kez aday gösterildi ve 2014'te nihayet kazandı.
Slider
Liste

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22
1/31

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2/31

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
3/31

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 passes Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA107

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 passes Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA107
4/31

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-22
5/31

Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22
6/31

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
7/31

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
8/31

Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
9/31

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
10/31

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 ve Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 ve Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22
11/31

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
12/31

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
13/31

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
14/31

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
15/31

Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22, leads team mate Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22, leads team mate Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
16/31

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes, 2. Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes

Podyum: Yarış galibi Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes, 2. Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes
17/31

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes
18/31

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
19/31

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
20/31

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
21/31

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
22/31

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
23/31

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
24/31

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
25/31

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22, Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22, Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22
26/31

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
27/31

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, 2. Fernando Alonso, McLaren Mercedes ve 3. Fe

Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, 2. Fernando Alonso, McLaren Mercedes ve 3. Fe
28/31

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22

Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
29/31

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
30/31

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
31/31

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Editör Kemal Şengül

