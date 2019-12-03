Tarihte bugün: Hamilton, yılın en iyi ikinci sporcusu seçiliyor
Lewis Hamilton, 2007 yılındaki performansıyla BBC Yılın Sporcusu oylamasını ikinci sırada noktalamıştı.
Lewis Hamilton, 3 Aralık 2007 tarihinde ilk defa aday gösterildiği BBC Yılın Sporcusu oylamasını ikinci sırada noktalamıştı. O yıl ödülü ünlü boksör Joe Calzaghea aldı.
Hamilton, 2007 yılında Formula 1'e katılmış ve McLaren'la spordaki çaylak sezonunda harika bir performans sergilemişti, ancak sezonu Kimi Raikkonen'in 1 puan gerisinde ve takım arkadaşı Fernando Alonso'yla aynı puanda tamamlamıştı.
Dikkatleri üzerine çeken Hamilton, geçmişte Nigel Mansell ve Damon Hill'ın kazandığı BBC Yılın Sporcusu ödülü için önemli isimlere karşı yarıştı. Sonuç olarak da Joe Calzaghe'den sonra en iyi ikinci sporcu seçildi.
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 passes Rubens Barrichello, Honda RA107
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes MP4/22
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 ve Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22, leads team mate Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes, 2. Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22, Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, 2. Fernando Alonso, McLaren Mercedes ve 3. Fe
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Kazanan, 3.Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes, MP4-22
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Önceki haber
Galeri: Abu Dhabi testinin sabah bölümünden kareler
Sonraki haber
Binotto: "Ferrari yakıtı 2019'da en az 10 kez ölçüldü"
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül
Tarihte bugün: Hamilton, yılın en iyi ikinci sporcusu seçiliyor
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
01:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
05:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
02:00
14:00
|
|Q1
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
05:00
17:00
|
|Yarış
|
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
|
05:10
17:10
|