Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portekiz GP
25 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Türkiye GP
15 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
29 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Ara
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Ara
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı

paylaşım
yorumlar
Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
Ekleyen:
, Editör

2020 Formula 1 sezonunun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi'de en hızlı pit stopu Red Bull yaptı.

Red Bull, Abu Dhabi'de gerçekleştirilen yarıştan bir kez daha en hızlı pit stopu yaptı ve bu yılki 17 yarışın 14'ünde en iyi pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Abu Dhabi'de 2 saniyenin altına inebilen hiç kimse yoktu. Red Bull, Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.36 saniyede değiştirerek bir kez daha zirvede yer aldı.

Çoğunluğun tek pit stop stratejisi tercih ettiği yarışta toplamda 23 pit stop yapıldı.

En uzun pit stopları Haas yaparken, Ferrari bir kez daha ilk onda yer alamadı.

Abu Dhabi'deki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen 2.36 10 25
2. Williams N. Latifi 2.48 11 18
3. Renault E. Ocon 2.49 10 15
4. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.52 10 12
5. McLaren L. Norris 2.58 10 10
6. Alfa Romeo A. Giovinazzi 2.61 27 8
7. Red Bull A. Albon 2.62 10 6
8. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.91 10 4
9. Williams G. Russell 2.92 10 2
10. Racing Point L. Stroll 2.95 10 1
11. McLaren C. Sainz 3.03 10  
12. Ferrari C. Leclerc 3.18 22  
13. AlphaTauri P. Gasly 3.19 10  
14. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 3.27 10  
15. Ferrari S. Vettel 3.28 35  
16. AlphaTauri D. Kvyat 3.42 10  
17. Haas K. Magnussen 3.57 31  
18. Renault D. Ricciardo 3.58 39  
19. Haas K. Magnussen 3.88 47  
20. Williams N. Latifi 3.92 35  
21. Haas P. Fittipaldi 4.24 48  
22. Haas P. Fittipaldi 7.06 10  
23. Haas P. Fittipaldi 9.33 34  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 555 puanla ezici bir şampiyonluk elde ederken, Williams 264 puanla ikinci ve Mercedes'in 253 puanla üçündü oldu.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Gözlük
1. Red Bull 555
2. Williams 264
3. Mercedes 253
4. Alfa Romeo 158
5. Renault 123
6. AlphaTauri 107
7. McLaren 101
8. Ferrari 79
9. Racing Point 74
10. Haas 3

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a aitti. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk dokuz sırada yer aldı.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull A. Albon Portekiz 1.86
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Rusya 1.86
3. Red Bull A. Albon Rusya 1.89
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen İspanya 1.90
5. Red Bull A. Albon Sakhir 1.90
6. Red Bull M. Verstappen Eifel 1.92
7. Red Bull A. Albon Emilia-Romagna 1.93
8. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 1.95
9. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1.96
10. Williams G. Russell Rusya 2.00
Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"

Önceki haber

Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"

Sonraki haber

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Editör Kemal Şengül

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Ricciardo: "Alonso'nun R25 ile yaptığı sürüş, F1'in neye ihtiyacı olduğunu gösteriyor"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Ricciardo: "Alonso'nun R25 ile yaptığı sürüş, F1'in neye ihtiyacı olduğunu gösteriyor"

"Perez, Red Bull'da yarışacak, Albon yedek pilot olacak"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

"Perez, Red Bull'da yarışacak, Albon yedek pilot olacak"

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen kazandı, McLaren şampiyonada 3. oldu!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Yarış raporu

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen kazandı, McLaren şampiyonada 3. oldu!

Vettel, Ferrari'ye kendi yazdığı şarkıyla veda etti
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Vettel, Ferrari'ye kendi yazdığı şarkıyla veda etti

Vettel: "Adami, Ferrari'de kalacak"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Vettel: "Adami, Ferrari'de kalacak"

Ricciardo: "Renault'da görevimi tamamladığımı düşünüyorum"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Ricciardo: "Renault'da görevimi tamamladığımı düşünüyorum"

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı

Son Haberler

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı

Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"

Ocon, son turda Stroll'e yaptığı ataktan memnun
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Ocon, son turda Stroll'e yaptığı ataktan memnun

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Alonso'nun R25 ile yaptığı sürüş, F1'in neye ihtiyacı olduğunu gösteriyor"

19s
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"

39 dk
3
Formula 1

"Perez, Red Bull'da yarışacak, Albon yedek pilot olacak"

13s
4
Formula 1

Vettel, Ferrari'ye kendi yazdığı şarkıyla veda etti

14s
5
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen kazandı, McLaren şampiyonada 3. oldu!

18s

Son Haberler

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"
F1

Mercedes: "MGU-K ile ilgili endişeler nedeniyle motorların gücünü kıstık"

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
F1

Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı

Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"
F1

Horner: "Yıllar sonra Abu Dhabi'de kazanmak güzeldi"

Ocon, son turda Stroll'e yaptığı ataktan memnun
F1

Ocon, son turda Stroll'e yaptığı ataktan memnun

Raikkonen: "Umarım önümüzdeki yıl gelişim kaydederiz"
F1

Raikkonen: "Umarım önümüzdeki yıl gelişim kaydederiz"

Son Videolar

Abu Dhabi GP grid pozisyonları 01:01
Formula 1
22s

Abu Dhabi GP grid pozisyonları

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
10 Ara 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP en iyi anlar 04:48
Formula 1
9 Ara 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP en iyi anlar

Sakhir Grand Prix grid pozisyonları 01:01
Formula 1
5 Ara 2020

Sakhir Grand Prix grid pozisyonları

Grosjean'ın Bahreyn'deki kazasının sırları açığa çıktı 03:51
Formula 1
4 Ara 2020

Grosjean'ın Bahreyn'deki kazasının sırları açığa çıktı

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.