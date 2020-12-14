Sezonun son yarışında en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
2020 Formula 1 sezonunun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi'de en hızlı pit stopu Red Bull yaptı.
Red Bull, Abu Dhabi'de gerçekleştirilen yarıştan bir kez daha en hızlı pit stopu yaptı ve bu yılki 17 yarışın 14'ünde en iyi pit stopu yapan takım oldu.
Abu Dhabi'de 2 saniyenin altına inebilen hiç kimse yoktu. Red Bull, Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.36 saniyede değiştirerek bir kez daha zirvede yer aldı.
Çoğunluğun tek pit stop stratejisi tercih ettiği yarışta toplamda 23 pit stop yapıldı.
En uzun pit stopları Haas yaparken, Ferrari bir kez daha ilk onda yer alamadı.
Abu Dhabi'deki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|2.36
|10
|25
|2. Williams
|N. Latifi
|2.48
|11
|18
|3. Renault
|E. Ocon
|2.49
|10
|15
|4. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.52
|10
|12
|5. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.58
|10
|10
|6. Alfa Romeo
|A. Giovinazzi
|2.61
|27
|8
|7. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|2.62
|10
|6
|8. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.91
|10
|4
|9. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.92
|10
|2
|10. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|2.95
|10
|1
|11. McLaren
|C. Sainz
|3.03
|10
|12. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|3.18
|22
|13. AlphaTauri
|P. Gasly
|3.19
|10
|14. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|3.27
|10
|15. Ferrari
|S. Vettel
|3.28
|35
|16. AlphaTauri
|D. Kvyat
|3.42
|10
|17. Haas
|K. Magnussen
|3.57
|31
|18. Renault
|D. Ricciardo
|3.58
|39
|19. Haas
|K. Magnussen
|3.88
|47
|20. Williams
|N. Latifi
|3.92
|35
|21. Haas
|P. Fittipaldi
|4.24
|48
|22. Haas
|P. Fittipaldi
|7.06
|10
|23. Haas
|P. Fittipaldi
|9.33
|34
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 555 puanla ezici bir şampiyonluk elde ederken, Williams 264 puanla ikinci ve Mercedes'in 253 puanla üçündü oldu.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Gözlük
|1. Red Bull
|555
|2. Williams
|264
|3. Mercedes
|253
|4. Alfa Romeo
|158
|5. Renault
|123
|6. AlphaTauri
|107
|7. McLaren
|101
|8. Ferrari
|79
|9. Racing Point
|74
|10. Haas
|3
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a aitti. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk dokuz sırada yer aldı.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Portekiz
|1.86
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Rusya
|1.86
|3. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Rusya
|1.89
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|İspanya
|1.90
|5. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Sakhir
|1.90
|6. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Eifel
|1.92
|7. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Emilia-Romagna
|1.93
|8. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|1.95
|9. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1.96
|10. Williams
|G. Russell
|Rusya
|2.00
