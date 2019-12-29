Schumacher'in kayak kazasının üzerinden altı yıl geçti
Michael Schumacher, 29 Aralık 2013 tarihinde geçirdiği kayak kazasının ardından ciddi şekilde yaralanmıştı.
Formula 1'in en çok yarış kazanan, en çok podyuma çıkan ve en çok şampiyon olan pilotu Michael Schumacher, 2012 yılının ardından Formula 1'den ikinci ve son kez emekli olmuştu.
2013'ün sonuna doğru ailesiyle birlikte Fransız Alpleri'ne tatile giden Schumacher, 29 Aralık günü kayak yaptığı sırada düşerek başını sert şekilde bir kayaya çarpmıştı.
Hemen hastaneye götürülen Alman pilotun beyin kanaması geçirdiği anlaşılmıştı ve kendisini zor bir sürecin beklediği ortadaydı.
16 Haziran 2014 tarihinde Schumacher'in komadan çıktığı açıklandı ve rehabilitasyon sürecine başladığı duyuruldu. Bu aslında Schumacher'in sağlık durumu hakkında yapılan son resmi açıklama oldu.
O günden bu yana Alman pilotun durumuyla ilgili pek çok söylenti çıksa da, ailesi tarafından hiçbir resmi açıklama yapılmadı.
Son dönemde Paris'te özel bir tedaviye başladığı söyleniyor fakat bu söylentiler aile tarafından hiçbir şekilde doğrulanmadı.
Bugün, o talihsiz kazanın üzerinden altı yıl geçerken, Schumacher'in sağlık durumuyla ilgili ailesi tarafından herhangi bir açıklama gelmiş değil.
Efsane pilot, 3 Ocak'ta 51. yaşına girecek.
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Brousseau Photo
