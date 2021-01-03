Biletler
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Schumacher 52 yaşında!

Schumacher 52 yaşında!
Editör

Formula 1'in efsane ismi Michael Schumacher bugün 52. yaşına girdi.

1991'de Jordan'la Formula 1'e adım atmıştı efsane pilot, daha ilk yarışında göz kamaştırıyordu ve geleceğin şampiyonu olduğu her halinden belliydi.

Benetton'daki harika performansıyla iki şampiyonluk kazandı, daha sonra sürpriz bir hamleyle Ferrari'ye geçti ve İtalyan takıma uzun yıllar sonra ilk şampiyonluğunu getirdi. 2000-04 yılları arasında Ferrari ile kırılmadık rekor bırakmadı ve arka arkaya beş şampiyonluk yaşadı.

Tüm zamanların en başarılı pilotu olarak kabul gören Michael Schumacher, 2006 yılında şampiyonluğu son yarışta kaybetti emekli oldu ancak 2010'da Mercedes ve Ross Brawn'ın yoğun uğraşları sonucu 3 yıllık aranın ardından 40 yaşında Formula 1'e dönme kararı aldı.

Alman pilot, bu süreçte eski Michael'ı göstermeyi başaramasa da 2012 Monaco ve 2012 Avrupa GP'sindeki performanslarıyla hafızalarımızda yer edinmeyi başardı.

2012 sonunda koltuğunu Hamilton'a bırakırken, Formula 1'e ikinci ve son kez veda etti.

Emekliliğiyle birlikte Mercedes'in elçiliğini yapan efsane pilot, 2013'ün Aralık ayında geçirdiği talihsiz kazanın ardından komaya girdi.

6 aylık koma sürecinin ardından rehabilitasyon sürecine giren Schumacher, Cenevre'deki evinde yaşamını sürdürüyor ve sağlık durumunun nasıl olduğu hakkında herhangi bir bilgi bulunmuyor.

Efsane pilot bugün 52. yaşına girdi ve biz de Motorsport.com Türkiye ekibi olarak efsane pilotun 52. yaşını kutluyor, en kısa sürede iyileşmesini temenni ediyoruz.

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 2. Damon Hill, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 2. Damon Hill, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton
1/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton
3/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Benetton, Damon Hill, Williams, Alain Prost, Williams

Michael Schumacher, Benetton, Damon Hill, Williams, Alain Prost, Williams
4/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Podyum: 2. Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, yarış galibi Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, 2. David Coulthard, McLaren

Podyum: 2. Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, yarış galibi Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, 2. David Coulthard, McLaren
5/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan
6/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan
7/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan
8/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan
9/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan
10/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
11/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
12/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Martin Brundle, Benetton, Gerhard Berger, McLaren, Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Martin Brundle, Benetton, Gerhard Berger, McLaren, Michael Schumacher, Benetton
13/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Martin Brundle ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B

Martin Brundle ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B
14/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Jordan, Nelson Piquet, Benetton, Jean Alesi, Ferrari, Roberto Moreno, Benetton, Stefano Modena, Tyrrell, Pierluigi Martini, Minardi, Andrea de Cesaris, Jordan

Michael Schumacher, Jordan, Nelson Piquet, Benetton, Jean Alesi, Ferrari, Roberto Moreno, Benetton, Stefano Modena, Tyrrell, Pierluigi Martini, Minardi, Andrea de Cesaris, Jordan
15/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Jordan ve Andy Stevenson

Michael Schumacher, Jordan ve Andy Stevenson
16/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ralf Schumacher

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ralf Schumacher
17/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000, David Coulthard, McLaren MP4/15 Mercedes

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000, David Coulthard, McLaren MP4/15 Mercedes
18/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Jordan 191 Ford

Michael Schumacher, Jordan 191 Ford
19/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA
20/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
21/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000
22/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F399

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F399
23/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
24/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen

Ralf Schumacher, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen
25/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
26/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
27/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B
28/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194
29/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams BMW FW26

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams BMW FW26
30/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 leads Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 leads Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198
31/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B
32/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B192 Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A, kazası

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B192 Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A, kazası
33/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Benetton ve Jean Alesi, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Benetton ve Jean Alesi, Ferrari
34/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 ve Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 ve Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198
35/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Renault'nun 100. pole pozisyonu ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Renault'nun 100. pole pozisyonu ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton
36/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
37/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 with Damon Hill, Williams FW16

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 with Damon Hill, Williams FW16
38/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
39/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001
40/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford
41/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault F1 Team
42/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
43/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Podyum: 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Podyum: 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
44/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 ve Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004 startta

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 ve Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004 startta
45/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher ve Flavio Briatore, Luciano Benetton ve Benetton Renault takımı şampiyonluğu kutluyor

Michael Schumacher ve Flavio Briatore, Luciano Benetton ve Benetton Renault takımı şampiyonluğu kutluyor
46/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001, ve Rubens Barrichello

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001, ve Rubens Barrichello
47/100

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
48/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari beşinci şampiyonluğunu kutluyor

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari beşinci şampiyonluğunu kutluyor
49/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
50/100

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26
51/100

Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
52/100

Fotoğraf: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
53/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
54/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'nin yerine basın toplantısında

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'nin yerine basın toplantısında
55/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Herbie Blash, yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü

Herbie Blash, yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü
56/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Ayrton Senna, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton
57/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Podyum: 2. Gerhard Berger, Ferrari, Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Jordan

Podyum: 2. Gerhard Berger, Ferrari, Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Jordan
58/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B
59/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
60/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Damalı bayrak: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Damalı bayrak: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
61/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, 2. Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, 2. Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
62/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
63/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
64/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
65/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari önceki gün ölen annesi anısına kol bandı takıyor

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari önceki gün ölen annesi anısına kol bandı takıyor
66/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Parc Ferme

Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Parc Ferme
67/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton; Mark Blundell, Tyrrell

Damon Hill, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton; Mark Blundell, Tyrrell
68/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
69/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor
70/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Ayrton Senna, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton
71/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve menajeri Willi Weber

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve menajeri Willi Weber
72/100

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2001

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2001
73/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000
74/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher ve Jean Todt gridde

Michael Schumacher ve Jean Todt gridde
75/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B195 Damon Hill, Williams FW17B

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B195 Damon Hill, Williams FW17B
76/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ferrari ekibi, Michael Schumacher'in Ferrari F310'u ile galibiyetini kutluyor

Ferrari ekibi, Michael Schumacher'in Ferrari F310'u ile galibiyetini kutluyor
77/100

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
78/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
79/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
80/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
81/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
82/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
83/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
84/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
85/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
86/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
87/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
88/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
89/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
90/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
91/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
92/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
93/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
94/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
95/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
96/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
97/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
98/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
99/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher
100/100

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Editör Kemal Şengül

