Schumacher 52 yaşında!
Formula 1'in efsane ismi Michael Schumacher bugün 52. yaşına girdi.
1991'de Jordan'la Formula 1'e adım atmıştı efsane pilot, daha ilk yarışında göz kamaştırıyordu ve geleceğin şampiyonu olduğu her halinden belliydi.
Benetton'daki harika performansıyla iki şampiyonluk kazandı, daha sonra sürpriz bir hamleyle Ferrari'ye geçti ve İtalyan takıma uzun yıllar sonra ilk şampiyonluğunu getirdi. 2000-04 yılları arasında Ferrari ile kırılmadık rekor bırakmadı ve arka arkaya beş şampiyonluk yaşadı.
Tüm zamanların en başarılı pilotu olarak kabul gören Michael Schumacher, 2006 yılında şampiyonluğu son yarışta kaybetti emekli oldu ancak 2010'da Mercedes ve Ross Brawn'ın yoğun uğraşları sonucu 3 yıllık aranın ardından 40 yaşında Formula 1'e dönme kararı aldı.
Alman pilot, bu süreçte eski Michael'ı göstermeyi başaramasa da 2012 Monaco ve 2012 Avrupa GP'sindeki performanslarıyla hafızalarımızda yer edinmeyi başardı.
2012 sonunda koltuğunu Hamilton'a bırakırken, Formula 1'e ikinci ve son kez veda etti.
Emekliliğiyle birlikte Mercedes'in elçiliğini yapan efsane pilot, 2013'ün Aralık ayında geçirdiği talihsiz kazanın ardından komaya girdi.
6 aylık koma sürecinin ardından rehabilitasyon sürecine giren Schumacher, Cenevre'deki evinde yaşamını sürdürüyor ve sağlık durumunun nasıl olduğu hakkında herhangi bir bilgi bulunmuyor.
Efsane pilot bugün 52. yaşına girdi ve biz de Motorsport.com Türkiye ekibi olarak efsane pilotun 52. yaşını kutluyor, en kısa sürede iyileşmesini temenni ediyoruz.
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 2. Damon Hill, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Jos Verstappen, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Benetton, Damon Hill, Williams, Alain Prost, Williams
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Podyum: 2. Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, yarış galibi Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, 2. David Coulthard, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Jordan
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Podyum: Yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Martin Brundle, Benetton, Gerhard Berger, McLaren, Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Martin Brundle ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Jordan, Nelson Piquet, Benetton, Jean Alesi, Ferrari, Roberto Moreno, Benetton, Stefano Modena, Tyrrell, Pierluigi Martini, Minardi, Andrea de Cesaris, Jordan
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Jordan ve Andy Stevenson
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ralf Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000, David Coulthard, McLaren MP4/15 Mercedes
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Jordan 191 Ford
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1 2000
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F399
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ralf Schumacher, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Ralf Schumacher, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams BMW FW26
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 leads Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Benetton B192 Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A, kazası
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Benetton ve Jean Alesi, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300 ve Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton B198
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Renault'nun 100. pole pozisyonu ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 with Damon Hill, Williams FW16
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Podyum: 2. Riccardo Patrese, Williams, yarış galibi Nigel Mansell, Williams, 3. Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 ve Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004 startta
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher ve Flavio Briatore, Luciano Benetton ve Benetton Renault takımı şampiyonluğu kutluyor
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001, ve Rubens Barrichello
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari beşinci şampiyonluğunu kutluyor
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault R26
Fotoğraf: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'nin yerine basın toplantısında
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Herbie Blash, yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve Jean Todt, Ferrari Direktörü
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Podyum: 2. Gerhard Berger, Ferrari, Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Benetton, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Jordan
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004, Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4/19B
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Damalı bayrak: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podyum: Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, 2. Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren, 3. Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari önceki gün ölen annesi anısına kol bandı takıyor
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Yarış galibi Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Parc Ferme
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill, Williams; Michael Schumacher, Benetton; Mark Blundell, Tyrrell
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari'deki sekizinci galibiyetini kazanıyor
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Williams ve Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari ve menajeri Willi Weber
Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2001
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher ve Jean Todt gridde
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, Benetton B195 Damon Hill, Williams FW17B
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ferrari ekibi, Michael Schumacher'in Ferrari F310'u ile galibiyetini kutluyor
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Michael Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
Önceki haber
Williams, tabanla ilgili yeni F1 kurallarının kendilerine yardımcı olacağına inanıyor
Sonraki haber
Michael Schumacher hakkında bilinmeyenler
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül