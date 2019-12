Sainz'ın çektiği fotoğrafı, MCL35 konseptine dair ipucu olabilir

Alfa Romeo C38 1 / 4 Fotoğraf: Sauber F1 Team The C38 continued where the C37 had left off in terms of the blade-style rollover hoop and split airbox, giving the team multiple avenues in which to drive cool air at their power unit.

Lotus T128 double air intake 2 / 4 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola Prior to its Caterham rebranding, ‘Team Lotus’ ran a blade rollover bar and double air intake on the T128, supplying either bank of the V8 engine with a fresh air supply.

Force India VJM04 air intake 3 / 4 Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola The VJM04 used snorkels mounted either side of the roll blade in 2011, as it looked to drive air to the Mercedes V8 engine.