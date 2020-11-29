Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"
Renault pilotu Daniel Ricciardo, Bahreyn GP'nin ilk turunda yaşanan kazanın ardından FOM'un uzun süren kırmızı bayrak döneminde sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesinin tamamen iğrenç ve saygısızca olduğunu söyledi.
Grosjean, yarışın ilk turunda 3. virajdan çıktıktan sonra Daniil Kvyat ile yaşadığı temasın ardından sağ taraftaki bariyerlere vurdu.
Şiddetli kaza sonucunda araç ikiye ayrılırken, monokokun bulunduğu ön taraf bariyerlerin içerisinde girdi ve yakıt deposunun patlamasıyla araç alevler arasında kaldı.
Grosjean araçtan kendi çabasıyla kurtulduktan sonra tıbbi araçtaki ekibin yardımıyla araçtan uzaklaştırıldı. Grosjean'ın ciddi yaralanmadığının anlaşılmasının ardından bariyerlerin tamir işlemi sürerken, o bölümde kazaya, Grosjean'ın kurtulma anına dair birçok görüntü yayınlandı.
Yarışın ardından Ziggo Sport'a konuşan Ricciardo, yaşananların sürekli olarak yayınlanmasının Grosjean'ın ailesine karşı saygısızlık olduğunu söyledi.
Ricciardo, "Formula 1'in yaptıklarını iğrenç bulduğumu ve hayal kırıklığı yaşadığımı söylemek istiyorum. Grosjean'ın kazasının yayınlanış şekli, sürekli olarak tekrar tekrar yayınlanması onun ailesi, izleyen tüm aileler için saygısızlık ve düşüncesizlikti."
"Bir saat sonra tekrar yarışacaktık ve televizyona her baktığımızda yangın topu ve ortadan ikiye ayrılmış aracını gördük."
"Bunu yarın da görebilirdik. Bugün görmemiz gerekmiyordu."
"Bana göre bu eğlence amaçlıydı. Bizim duygularımızla oynuyorlar. Bunun iğrenç olduğunu düşündüm."
"Bu yüzden umarım diğer pilotlar da bu durum hakkında konuşmuştur. Eğer herkes bu şekilde düşünmemişse o zaman buna çok şaşırırım." dedi.
The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes pilotu Valtteri Bottas da ciddi kazalarla alakalı görüntülerin yayınlanmasında bir sınır olması gerektiğini söyledi.
Bottas, "Bir kaza olduğunda, pilotun durumunun iyi olduğu anlaşıldığında bu görüntüleri tekrarlamayı seviyorlar."
"İnsanların ve taraftarların bunları izlemek istediğini anlayabiliyorum. Ancak bu konuda bir sınır olmalı."
"Çok milimlik bir fark olsa, araçtan çıkması mümkün olmayabilirdi. Bu yüzden bir sınır olmalı."
"Ekranlara bakıyordum çünkü neler olduğunu görmek istedim. Ancak bir kere gördükten sonra, kaçınmaya çalıştım ancak her yerde tekrarlar yayınlanıyordu."
"Bilmiyorum, belki bu insanlarla, taraftarlarla alakalıdır. Belki onlar 20 tekrar görmek istiyordur." dedi.
Mercedes'in takım patronu Toto Wolff ise FOM'un şeffaf olmasının önemli olduğunu söyledi.
Wolff, "FOM bunları göstermezse, o zaman telefonu olan ve olay anını görüntüleyen insanlar gösterir. Bu yüzden şeffaf olmaları gerekiyor."
"O görüntüler korkutucuydu ancak organizasyon olarak şeffaf olmazsanız, o zaman başkalarının bu durumu yayınlama riskiyle karşı karşıya kalırsınız ve kontrolünüz dışında olan şeyler yayınlanabilir." dedi.
