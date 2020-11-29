Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Portekiz GP
25 Eki
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Türkiye GP
15 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
29 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Biletler
06 Ara
FP1:
4 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Biletler
13 Ara
FP1:
11 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki Sonraki
Formula 1 / Bahreyn GP / Son dakika

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"

paylaşım
yorumlar
Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"
Ekleyen:

Renault pilotu Daniel Ricciardo, Bahreyn GP'nin ilk turunda yaşanan kazanın ardından FOM'un uzun süren kırmızı bayrak döneminde sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesinin tamamen iğrenç ve saygısızca olduğunu söyledi.

Grosjean, yarışın ilk turunda 3. virajdan çıktıktan sonra Daniil Kvyat ile yaşadığı temasın ardından sağ taraftaki bariyerlere vurdu.

Şiddetli kaza sonucunda araç ikiye ayrılırken, monokokun bulunduğu ön taraf bariyerlerin içerisinde girdi ve yakıt deposunun patlamasıyla araç alevler arasında kaldı.

Grosjean araçtan kendi çabasıyla kurtulduktan sonra tıbbi araçtaki ekibin yardımıyla araçtan uzaklaştırıldı. Grosjean'ın ciddi yaralanmadığının anlaşılmasının ardından bariyerlerin tamir işlemi sürerken, o bölümde kazaya, Grosjean'ın kurtulma anına dair birçok görüntü yayınlandı.

Yarışın ardından Ziggo Sport'a konuşan Ricciardo, yaşananların sürekli olarak yayınlanmasının Grosjean'ın ailesine karşı saygısızlık olduğunu söyledi.

Ricciardo, "Formula 1'in yaptıklarını iğrenç bulduğumu ve hayal kırıklığı yaşadığımı söylemek istiyorum. Grosjean'ın kazasının yayınlanış şekli, sürekli olarak tekrar tekrar yayınlanması onun ailesi, izleyen tüm aileler için saygısızlık ve düşüncesizlikti."

"Bir saat sonra tekrar yarışacaktık ve televizyona her baktığımızda yangın topu ve ortadan ikiye ayrılmış aracını gördük."

"Bunu yarın da görebilirdik. Bugün görmemiz gerekmiyordu."

"Bana göre bu eğlence amaçlıydı. Bizim duygularımızla oynuyorlar. Bunun iğrenç olduğunu düşündüm."

"Bu yüzden umarım diğer pilotlar da bu durum hakkında konuşmuştur. Eğer herkes bu şekilde düşünmemişse o zaman buna çok şaşırırım." dedi.

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
1/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
2/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
3/42

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
4/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
5/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
6/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap
7/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
8/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
9/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
10/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
11/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
12/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
13/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
14/42

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
15/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
16/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
17/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
18/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
19/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
20/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
21/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
22/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
23/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
24/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
25/42

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
26/42

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
27/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap

The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap
28/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
29/42

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
30/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
31/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
32/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
33/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
34/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
35/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
36/42

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
37/42

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
38/42

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
39/42

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
40/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
41/42

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
42/42

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mercedes pilotu Valtteri Bottas da ciddi kazalarla alakalı görüntülerin yayınlanmasında bir sınır olması gerektiğini  söyledi.

Bottas, "Bir kaza olduğunda, pilotun durumunun iyi olduğu anlaşıldığında bu görüntüleri tekrarlamayı seviyorlar."

"İnsanların ve taraftarların bunları izlemek istediğini anlayabiliyorum. Ancak bu konuda bir sınır olmalı."

"Çok milimlik bir fark olsa, araçtan çıkması mümkün olmayabilirdi. Bu yüzden bir sınır olmalı."

"Ekranlara bakıyordum çünkü neler olduğunu görmek istedim. Ancak bir kere gördükten sonra, kaçınmaya çalıştım ancak her yerde tekrarlar yayınlanıyordu."

"Bilmiyorum, belki bu insanlarla, taraftarlarla alakalıdır. Belki onlar 20 tekrar görmek istiyordur." dedi.

Mercedes'in takım patronu Toto Wolff ise FOM'un şeffaf olmasının önemli olduğunu söyledi.

Wolff, "FOM bunları göstermezse, o zaman telefonu olan ve olay anını görüntüleyen insanlar gösterir. Bu yüzden şeffaf olmaları gerekiyor."

"O görüntüler korkutucuydu ancak organizasyon olarak şeffaf olmazsanız, o zaman başkalarının bu durumu yayınlama riskiyle karşı karşıya kalırsınız ve kontrolünüz dışında olan şeyler yayınlanabilir." dedi.

İlgili haberler:

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek

Önceki haber

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek

Sonraki haber

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Bahreyn GP
Editör Abdullah Çelik

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Bahreyn GP: Korku dolu yarışı Hamilton kazandı, Grosjean ucuz atlattı!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Yarış raporu

Bahreyn GP: Korku dolu yarışı Hamilton kazandı, Grosjean ucuz atlattı!

Metin Mete yazdı: Halo ve F1’de güvenlik meselesi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Yorum

Metin Mete yazdı: Halo ve F1’de güvenlik meselesi

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"

Hamilton, Grosjean'ı koruyan Halo'ya minnettar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Hamilton, Grosjean'ı koruyan Halo'ya minnettar

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek

Formula 1'in halo testleri "çok korkutucu"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Formula 1'in halo testleri "çok korkutucu"

Kvyat: "İlk başta Grosjean'a kızmıştım ancak... "
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Kvyat: "İlk başta Grosjean'a kızmıştım ancak... "

Son Haberler

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi
F1 Formula 1 / Röportaj

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Bahreyn GP: Korku dolu yarışı Hamilton kazandı, Grosjean ucuz atlattı!

3s
2
Formula 1

Metin Mete yazdı: Halo ve F1’de güvenlik meselesi

26 Haz 2016
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"

30 dk
4
Formula 1

Hamilton, Grosjean'ı koruyan Halo'ya minnettar

1s
5
Formula 1

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"

1s

Son Haberler

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi
F1

Vettel agresif hareketlerinden ötürü Leclerc'i eleştirdi

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"
F1

Ricciardo: "F1'in sürekli olarak kazanın tekrarlarını göstermesi iğrençti"

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek
F1

Grosjean geceyi hastanede geçirecek

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"
F1

Brawn: "Grosjean'ın kazasının ardından derinlemesine inceleme yapılacak"

Hamilton, Grosjean'ı koruyan Halo'ya minnettar
F1

Hamilton, Grosjean'ı koruyan Halo'ya minnettar

Son Videolar

Alonso, 2018 F1 aracıyla testi boşuna mı yapıyor? 04:18
Formula 1
27 Kas 2020

Alonso, 2018 F1 aracıyla testi boşuna mı yapıyor?

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments 03:21
Formula 1
26 Kas 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments

Türkiye GP'deki kirli araçlarda ortaya çıkan aerodinamik sırlar 06:49
Formula 1
21 Kas 2020

Türkiye GP'deki kirli araçlarda ortaya çıkan aerodinamik sırlar

Lance Stroll, Türkiye GP'yi nasıl kaybetti? 06:38
Formula 1
20 Kas 2020

Lance Stroll, Türkiye GP'yi nasıl kaybetti?

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
19 Kas 2020

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2020 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.