Red Bull son yarışta da en hızlı pit stopu yaptı
Red Bull, sezonun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi Grand Prix'sinde de en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.
Bu yıl pit stoplara damgasını vuran Red Bull, sezonun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi Grand Prix'sinde de yine pit stoplarda fark yarattı.
Takım, 13. turda Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.12 saniyede değiştirdi ve yarışın en hızlı pit stopunu yaptı.
Takımlar , pazar günü toplamda 29 pit stop yaptı. Yuki Tsunoda'nın 23. turdaki pit stopu 3.5 saniye sürdü ve yarışın en yavaş pit stopuydu.
Abu Dhabi GP'deki pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|2.12
|13
|25
|2. Ferrari
|Leclerc
|2.22
|35
|18
|3. Red Bull
|Perez
|2.31
|36
|15
|4. Williams
|Latifi
|2.38
|28
|12
|5. Alpine
|Alonso
|2.43
|36
|10
|6. Red Bull
|Perez
|2.43
|21
|7. McLaren
|Norris
|2.44
|17
|8
|8. McLaren
|Riccardo
|2.44
|18
|6
|9. Mercedes
|Hamilton
|2.45
|14
|4
|10. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|2.46
|53
|11. Mercedes
|Bottas
|2.48
|30
|2
|12. Aston Martin
|Vettel
|2.51
|23
|1
|13. Red Bull
|Perez
|2.60
|53
|14. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|2.62
|36
|15. Alpine
|Ocon
|2.74
|15
|16. Ferrari
|Sainz
|2.85
|19
|17. AlphaTauri
|Gasly
|2.94
|36
|18. Alfa Romeo
|Giovinazzi
|3.02
|17
|19. McLaren
|Ricciardo
|3.12
|52
|20. Aston Martin
|Stroll
|3.14
|21
|21. Aston Martin
|Stroll
|3.17
|52
|22. Haas
|Schumacher
|3.21
|10
|23. AlphaTauri
|Tsunoda
|3.22
|53
|24. Alfa Romeo
|Raikkonen
|3.24
|21
|25. McLaren
|Norris
|3.36
|48
|26. Haas
|Schumacher
|3.39
|52
|27. Ferrari
|Leclerc
|3.44
|15
|28. AlphaTauri
|Gasly
|3.46
|54
|29. AlphaTauri
|Tsunoda
|3.50
|23
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull sezonu 569 puanla şampiyon olarak tamamlarken, Mercedes 317 puanla ikinci oldu.
Ferrari 266 puanla üçüncü. Williams 215 puanla dördüncü ve Aston Martin 191 puanla beşinci oldu.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|569
|2. Mercedes
|317
|3. Ferrari
|266
|4. Williams
|215
|5. Aston Martin
|191
|6. Alfa Romeo
|183
|7. Alpine
|155
|8. McLaren
|141
|9. AlphaTauri
|83
|10. Haas
|1
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopunu 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull yaparken, sezonun en hızlı 10 pit stopundan 9'unu Red Bull, birini ise Aston Martin yaptı.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,88
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bahreyn
|1,93
|3. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,96
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bakü
|1,98
|5. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1,98
|6. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Bahreyn
|2,00
|7. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Monako
|2,02
|8. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Fransa
|2,04
|9. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|Portekiz
|2,08
|10. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|2,09