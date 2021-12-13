Biletler
Formula 1 / Abu Dabi GP Haberler

Red Bull son yarışta da en hızlı pit stopu yaptı

Ekleyen:
, Kıdemli Editör

Red Bull, sezonun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi Grand Prix'sinde de en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım oldu.

Red Bull son yarışta da en hızlı pit stopu yaptı

Bu yıl pit stoplara damgasını vuran Red Bull, sezonun son yarışı olan Abu Dhabi Grand Prix'sinde de yine pit stoplarda fark yarattı.

Takım, 13. turda Max Verstappen'in lastiklerini 2.12 saniyede değiştirdi ve yarışın en hızlı pit stopunu yaptı.

Takımlar , pazar günü toplamda 29 pit stop yaptı. Yuki Tsunoda'nın 23. turdaki pit stopu 3.5 saniye sürdü ve yarışın en yavaş pit stopuydu.

Abu Dhabi GP'deki pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Red Bull Verstappen 2.12 13 25
2. Ferrari Leclerc 2.22 35 18
3. Red Bull Perez 2.31 36 15
4. Williams Latifi 2.38 28 12
5. Alpine Alonso 2.43 36 10
6. Red Bull Perez 2.43 21  
7. McLaren Norris 2.44 17 8
8. McLaren Riccardo 2.44 18 6
9. Mercedes Hamilton 2.45 14 4
10. Red Bull Verstappen 2.46 53  
11. Mercedes Bottas 2.48 30 2
12. Aston Martin Vettel 2.51 23 1
13. Red Bull Perez 2.60 53  
14. Red Bull Verstappen 2.62 36  
15. Alpine Ocon 2.74 15  
16. Ferrari Sainz 2.85 19  
17. AlphaTauri Gasly 2.94 36  
18. Alfa Romeo Giovinazzi 3.02 17  
19. McLaren Ricciardo 3.12 52  
20. Aston Martin Stroll 3.14 21  
21. Aston Martin Stroll 3.17 52  
22. Haas Schumacher 3.21 10  
23. AlphaTauri Tsunoda 3.22 53  
24. Alfa Romeo Raikkonen 3.24 21  
25. McLaren Norris 3.36 48  
26. Haas Schumacher 3.39 52  
27. Ferrari Leclerc 3.44 15  
28. AlphaTauri Gasly 3.46 54  
29. AlphaTauri Tsunoda 3.50 23  

 

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull sezonu 569 puanla şampiyon olarak tamamlarken, Mercedes 317 puanla ikinci oldu.

Ferrari 266 puanla üçüncü. Williams 215 puanla dördüncü ve Aston Martin 191 puanla beşinci oldu.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 569
2. Mercedes 317
3. Ferrari 266
4. Williams 215
5. Aston Martin 191
6. Alfa Romeo 183
7. Alpine 155
8. McLaren 141
9. AlphaTauri 83
10. Haas 1

 

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopunu 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull yaparken, sezonun en hızlı 10 pit stopundan 9'unu Red Bull, birini ise Aston Martin yaptı.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,88
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bahreyn 1,93
3. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,96
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bakü 1,98
5. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1,98
6. Red Bull S. Perez Bahreyn 2,00
7. Red Bull M. Verstappen Monako 2,02
8. Red Bull S. Perez Fransa 2,04
9. Aston Martin L. Stroll Portekiz 2,08
10. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 2,09
