Red Bull, Imola'da yine en hızlı pit stopu yaptı
Red Bull, Imola'da gerçekleştirilen yarışta en hızlı pit stopu yapmayı başardı.
Red Bull Racing mekanikerleri bu sezon 10. kez en hızlı pit stopa imza atmayı başardı.
Takım, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix'sinin 59. turunda Alex Albon'un lastiklerini 1.93 saniyede değiştirmeyi başardı ve bu, 2020'nin en hızlı pit stoplarından bir tanesiydi.
Imola'daki yarış boyunca takımlar 30 pit stop yaptı.
En uzun pit stop Sebastian Vettel'in 39. turdaki pit stopuydu.
Imola'daki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|1.93
|59
|25
|2. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|2.15
|14
|3. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|2.16
|18
|18
|4. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.40
|19
|15
|5. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.46
|11
|12
|6. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.49
|13
|10
|7. Williams
|N. Latifi
|2.55
|34
|8
|8. Ferrari
|S. Vettel
|2.56
|51
|6
|9. AlphaTauri
|D. Kvyat
|2.57
|51
|4
|10. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|2.58
|48
|2
|11. McLaren
|C. Sainz
|2.60
|17
|1
|12. Alfa Romeo
|A. Giovinazzi
|2.71
|10
|13. Racing Point
|S. Perez
|2.72
|27
|14. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|2.77
|13
|15. AlphaTauri
|D. Kvyat
|2.77
|14
|16. Haas
|R. Grosjean
|2.80
|9
|17. Renault
|E. Ocon
|2.85
|13
|18. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.87
|51
|19. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.88
|53
|20. Renault
|D. Ricciardo
|2.89
|14
|21. Haas
|K. Magnussen
|2.91
|27
|22. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.96
|30
|23. Racing Point
|S. Perez
|3.20
|51
|24. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|3.48
|52
|25. McLaren
|C. Sainz
|3.65
|51
|26. Haas
|R. Grosjean
|3.66
|50
|27. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|3.97
|29
|28. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|8,93
|1
|29. Racing Point
|L. Stroll
|10.70
|52
|30. Ferrari
|S. Vettel
|13.18
|39
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 416 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 200 ve Mercedes'in 198 puanı var.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|416
|2. Williams
|200
|3. Mercedes
|198
|4. Alfa Romeo
|132
|5. Renault
|78
|6. Ferrari
|78
|7. McLaren
|75
|8. AlphaTauri
|75
|9. Racing Point
|58
|10. Haas
|3
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk sekiz sırada yer alıyor.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|Albon
|Portekiz
|1.86
|2. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Rusya
|1.86
|3. Red Bull
|Albon
|Rusya
|1.89
|4. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|ispanya
|1.90
|5. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Eifel
|1.92
|6. Red Bull
|Albon
|Emilia-Romagna
|1.93
|7. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Steiermark
|1.95
|8. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1.96
|9. Williams
|Russell
|Rusya
|2.00
|10. Red Bull
|Albon
|Toskana
|2.02
