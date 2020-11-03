Formula 1
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Red Bull, Imola'da yine en hızlı pit stopu yaptı

paylaşım
yorumlar
Red Bull, Imola'da yine en hızlı pit stopu yaptı
Ekleyen:
, Editör

Red Bull, Imola'da gerçekleştirilen yarışta en hızlı pit stopu yapmayı başardı.

Red Bull Racing mekanikerleri bu sezon 10. kez en hızlı pit stopa imza atmayı başardı.

Takım, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix'sinin 59. turunda Alex Albon'un lastiklerini 1.93 saniyede değiştirmeyi başardı ve bu, 2020'nin en hızlı pit stoplarından bir tanesiydi.

Imola'daki yarış boyunca takımlar 30 pit stop yaptı.

En uzun pit stop Sebastian Vettel'in 39. turdaki pit stopuydu.

Imola'daki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Red Bull A. Albon 1.93 59 25
2. Red Bull A. Albon 2.15 14  
3. Red Bull M. Verstappen 2.16 18 18
4. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.40 19 15
5. Williams G. Russell 2.46 11 12
6. McLaren L. Norris 2.49 13 10
7. Williams N. Latifi 2.55 34 8
8. Ferrari S. Vettel 2.56 51 6
9. AlphaTauri D. Kvyat 2.57 51 4
10. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 2.58 48 2
11. McLaren C. Sainz 2.60 17 1
12. Alfa Romeo A. Giovinazzi 2.71 10  
13. Racing Point S. Perez 2.72 27  
14. Ferrari C. Leclerc 2.77 13  
15. AlphaTauri D. Kvyat 2.77 14  
16. Haas R. Grosjean 2.80 9  
17. Renault E. Ocon 2.85 13  
18. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.87 51  
19. McLaren L. Norris 2.88 53  
20. Renault D. Ricciardo 2.89 14  
21. Haas K. Magnussen 2.91 27  
22. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.96 30  
23. Racing Point S. Perez 3.20 51  
24. Mercedes L. Hamilton 3.48 52  
25. McLaren C. Sainz 3.65 51  
26. Haas R. Grosjean 3.66 50  
27. Racing Point L. Stroll 3.97 29  
28. Racing Point L. Stroll 8,93 1  
29. Racing Point L. Stroll 10.70 52  
30. Ferrari S. Vettel 13.18 39  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 416 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 200 ve Mercedes'in 198 puanı var.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 416
2. Williams 200
3. Mercedes 198
4. Alfa Romeo 132
5. Renault 78
6. Ferrari 78
7. McLaren 75
8. AlphaTauri 75
9. Racing Point 58
10. Haas 3

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.86 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait. Avusturyalı ekip, bu alanda ilk sekiz sırada yer alıyor.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull Albon Portekiz 1.86
2. Red Bull Verstappen Rusya 1.86
3. Red Bull Albon Rusya 1.89
4. Red Bull Verstappen ispanya 1.90
5. Red Bull Verstappen Eifel 1.92
6. Red Bull Albon Emilia-Romagna 1.93
7. Red Bull Verstappen Steiermark 1.95
8. Red Bull Verstappen Portekiz 1.96
9. Williams Russell Rusya 2.00
10. Red Bull Albon Toskana 2.02
