Biletler
Oturum aç
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Biletler Mağaza Watch Shop İlanlar
Uygulamalarımızı indirin
© 2022 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Biletler Mağaza Watch Shop İlanlar
Önceki / Gasly, AlphaTauri'nin verimliliğini övdü
Formula 1 En iyiler listesi

Pilotların 2021 F1 sezonunda kullandığı özel kask tasarımları

Ekleyen:
Çeviren:
Kemal Şengül
, Şef Editör

2021 Formula 1 sezonunda sürücüler pek çok farklı kask tasarımı tercih ettiler. Biz de sizler için bu tasarımları derledik.

Bahreyn - Lewis Hamilton
Bahreyn - Lewis Hamilton
1/77

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Bahreyn - George Russell
Bahreyn - George Russell
2/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Émilie-Romagna - Antonio Giovinazzi
Émilie-Romagna - Antonio Giovinazzi
3/77

Fotoğraf: Antonio Giovinazzi

Émilie-Romagna - Charles Leclerc
Émilie-Romagna - Charles Leclerc
4/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Leclerc

Portekiz - Charles Leclerc
Portekiz - Charles Leclerc
5/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Portekiz - Sebastian Vettel
Portekiz - Sebastian Vettel
6/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

İspanya - Nikita Mazepin
İspanya - Nikita Mazepin
7/77

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Monako - Nicholas Latifi
Monako - Nicholas Latifi
8/77

Fotoğraf: nicholaslatifi.com

Monako - George Russell
Monako - George Russell
9/77

Fotoğraf: George Russell

Monako - Daniel Ricciardo
Monako - Daniel Ricciardo
10/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Monako - Charles Leclerc
Monako - Charles Leclerc
11/77

Fotoğraf: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images

Monako - Sebastian Vettel
Monako - Sebastian Vettel
12/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Monako - Pierre Gasly
Monako - Pierre Gasly
13/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Monako - Valtteri Bottas
Monako - Valtteri Bottas
14/77

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Azerbaycan - Sebastian Vettel
Azerbaycan - Sebastian Vettel
15/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fransa - Charles Leclerc
Fransa - Charles Leclerc
16/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Leclerc

Fransa - Pierre Gasly
Fransa - Pierre Gasly
17/77

Fotoğraf: Pierre Gasly

Fransa - Esteban Ocon
Fransa - Esteban Ocon
18/77

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Steiermark - Sergio Pérez
Steiermark - Sergio Pérez
19/77

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Steiermark - Max Verstappen
Steiermark - Max Verstappen
20/77

Fotoğraf: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Avusturya - Lance Stroll
Avusturya - Lance Stroll
21/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Avusturya - Sebastian Vettel
Avusturya - Sebastian Vettel
22/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Büyük Britanya - George Russell
Büyük Britanya - George Russell
23/77

Fotoğraf: George Russell

Büyük Britanya - Lando Norris
Büyük Britanya - Lando Norris
24/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Büyük Britanya - Mick Schumacher
Büyük Britanya - Mick Schumacher
25/77

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Büyük Britanya - Charles Leclerc
Büyük Britanya - Charles Leclerc
26/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Leclerc

Büyük Britanya - Lewis Hamilton
Büyük Britanya - Lewis Hamilton
27/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Macaristan - Sebastian Vettel
Macaristan - Sebastian Vettel
28/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Belçika - Yuki Tsunoda
Belçika - Yuki Tsunoda
29/77

Fotoğraf: Yuki Tsunoda

Belçika - Mick Schumacher
Belçika - Mick Schumacher
30/77

Fotoğraf: Haas F1 Team

Belçika - Max Verstappen
Belçika - Max Verstappen
31/77

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hollanda - Max Verstappen
Hollanda - Max Verstappen
32/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

İtalya - Antonio Giovinazzi
İtalya - Antonio Giovinazzi
33/77

Fotoğraf: Antonio Giovinazzi

İtalya - Pierre Gasly
İtalya - Pierre Gasly
34/77

Fotoğraf: Pierre Gasly

İtalya - Carlos Sainz
İtalya - Carlos Sainz
35/77

Fotoğraf: Carlos Sainz Jr.

İtalya - Charles Leclerc
İtalya - Charles Leclerc
36/77

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

İtalya - George Russell
İtalya - George Russell
37/77

Fotoğraf: Williams

İtalya - Sebastian Vettel
İtalya - Sebastian Vettel
38/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

İtalya - Yuki Tsunoda
İtalya - Yuki Tsunoda
39/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rusya - Nikita Mazepin
Rusya - Nikita Mazepin
40/77

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Türkiye - Sebastian Vettel
Türkiye - Sebastian Vettel
41/77

Fotoğraf: Aston Martin

Türkiye - Lando Norris
Türkiye - Lando Norris
42/77

Fotoğraf: McLaren Racing

Amerika - Lando Norris
Amerika - Lando Norris
43/77

Fotoğraf: Lando Norris

Amerika - George Russell
Amerika - George Russell
44/77

Fotoğraf: George Russell

Amerika - Fernando Alonso
Amerika - Fernando Alonso
45/77

Fotoğraf: Fernando Alonso

Amerika - Yuki Tsunoda
Amerika - Yuki Tsunoda
46/77

Fotoğraf: Yuki Tsunoda

Amerika - Nikita Mazepin
Amerika - Nikita Mazepin
47/77

Fotoğraf: Nikita Mazepin

Amerika - Valtteri Bottas
Amerika - Valtteri Bottas
48/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Amerika - Mick Schumacher
Amerika - Mick Schumacher
49/77

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Amerika - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Amerika - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
50/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Leclerc

Amerika - Daniel Ricciardo
Amerika - Daniel Ricciardo
51/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Amerika - Lance Stroll
Amerika - Lance Stroll
52/77

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meksika - Sergio Pérez
Meksika - Sergio Pérez
53/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Meksika - Nikita Mazepin
Meksika - Nikita Mazepin
54/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Meksika - George Russell
Meksika - George Russell
55/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Meksika - Sebastian Vettel
Meksika - Sebastian Vettel
56/77

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Meksika - Lando Norris
Meksika - Lando Norris
57/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

São Paulo - Lewis Hamilton
São Paulo - Lewis Hamilton
58/77

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

São Paulo - Max Verstappen
São Paulo - Max Verstappen
59/77

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

São Paulo - Valtteri Bottas
São Paulo - Valtteri Bottas
60/77

Fotoğraf: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Katar - Lewis Hamilton
Katar - Lewis Hamilton
61/77

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Katar - Daniel Ricciardo
Katar - Daniel Ricciardo
62/77

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Katar - Pierre Gasly
Katar - Pierre Gasly
63/77

Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Suudi Arabistan - George Russell
Suudi Arabistan - George Russell
64/77

Fotoğraf: George Russell

Suudi Arabistan - Sebastian Vettel
Suudi Arabistan - Sebastian Vettel
65/77

Fotoğraf: Aston Martin Racing

Abu Dhabi - Valtteri Bottas
Abu Dhabi - Valtteri Bottas
66/77

Fotoğraf: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

Abu Dhabi - Charles Leclerc
Abu Dhabi - Charles Leclerc
67/77

Fotoğraf: Ferrari

Abu Dhabi - Carlos Sainz
Abu Dhabi - Carlos Sainz
68/77

Fotoğraf: Ferrari

Abu Dhabi - Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo
Abu Dhabi - Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo
69/77

Fotoğraf: McLaren Racing

Abu Dhabi - Sebastian Vettel
Abu Dhabi - Sebastian Vettel
70/77

Fotoğraf: Aston Martin Racing

Abu Dhabi - Nikita Mazepin
Abu Dhabi - Nikita Mazepin
71/77

Fotoğraf: Aston Martin Racing

Abu Dhabi - George Russell
Abu Dhabi - George Russell
72/77

Fotoğraf: Williams

Abu Dhabi - Lance Stroll
Abu Dhabi - Lance Stroll
73/77

Fotoğraf: Aston Martin Racing

Abu Dhabi - Yuki Tsunoda
Abu Dhabi - Yuki Tsunoda
74/77

Fotoğraf: AlphaTauri

Abu Dhabi - Mick Schumacher
Abu Dhabi - Mick Schumacher
75/77

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Abu Dhabi - Antonio Giovinazzi
Abu Dhabi - Antonio Giovinazzi
76/77

Fotoğraf: Alfa Romeo

Abu Dhabi - Kimi Räikkönen
Abu Dhabi - Kimi Räikkönen
77/77

Fotoğraf: Alfa Romeo

Tüm tasarımlara yukarıdaki galeriden ulaşabilir, sağ ve soldaki okları kullanarak galeride gezinebilirsiniz.

paylaşım
yorumlar
Gasly, AlphaTauri'nin verimliliğini övdü
Önceki haber

Gasly, AlphaTauri'nin verimliliğini övdü
Yorumları görüntüle
Daha fazlası
Fabien Gaillard
Takım arkadaşı mücadeleleri: Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dabi GP
Formula 1

Takım arkadaşı mücadeleleri: Abu Dhabi GP

Suudi Arabistan GP öncesi: Yarış gridi Suudi Arabistan GP
Formula 1

Suudi Arabistan GP öncesi: Yarış gridi

Takım arkadaşı mücadeleleri: Suudi Arabistan GP Suudi Arabistan GP
Formula 1

Takım arkadaşı mücadeleleri: Suudi Arabistan GP

Son Haberler

Pilotların 2021 F1 sezonunda kullandığı özel kask tasarımları
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pilotların 2021 F1 sezonunda kullandığı özel kask tasarımları

Gasly, AlphaTauri'nin verimliliğini övdü
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly, AlphaTauri'nin verimliliğini övdü

Bahreyn, Sakhir'deki kısa düzende sprint yarışı düzenlemeye açık
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahreyn, Sakhir'deki kısa düzende sprint yarışı düzenlemeye açık

18 inç lastikler, 14 kilogram daha ağır olacak
Formula 1 Formula 1

18 inç lastikler, 14 kilogram daha ağır olacak

Mail listesine üye ol
Motorsport.com uygulaması
Seri
Motorsport Network.
İletişim
© 2022 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.