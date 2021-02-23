Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Perez, Red Bull RB15 ile Silverstone'da piste çıktı

Ekleyen:
, Writer
Çeviren:
Kemal Şengül
, Editör

Red Bull'un yeni pilotu Sergio Perez, Avusturyalı ekiple ilk testini bugün Silverstone'da gerçekleştirdi ve 2019 aracıyla tüm gün sürüş yaptı.

paylaşım
yorumlar
Perez, Red Bull RB15 ile Silverstone'da piste çıktı

2014'ten bu yana Force India/Racing Point için yarışan Sergio Perez, beklediği fırsata 2021 yılında kavuşacak ve en iyi takımlardan birisi olan Red Bull ile yarışacak.

Perez, Ocak ayından bu yana Red Bull ile olan çalışmalarına devam ediyor ve yeni takımıyla ilk sürüşünü bugün İngiltere'nin Silverstone pistinde gerçekleştirdi.

Bu yıl testlerin kısaltılmasından ötürü Red Bull'la sadece 1.5 günlük test yapabilecek Perez, Salı günü 2019 Red Bull RB15 ile piste çıktı.

Honda motorlu ilk Red Bull olan RB15'in direksiyonuna geçen Perez, sabah saatlerinde çalışmaya başladı ve tüm gün sürüş yaptı.

Meksikalı pilot hem yeni mühendisleriyle çalışma hem de temel olarak Red Bull aracına adapte olma şansı yakaladı.

Red Bull yarın testlere devam edecek. Ancak Perez, 2019 aracını değil, bugün tanıtılan 2021 aracını sürecek. Meksikalı pilot, takım arkadaşı Max Verstappen'le birlikte gün boyunca en fazla 100 kilometre sürüş yapabilecek.

Yine de yeni aracın hissiyatına bakmak için iyi bir şansa sahip olacaklar.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
1/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
2/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
3/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
4/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
5/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
6/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
7/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
8/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
10/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
12/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
13/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
20/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
21/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
22/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
23/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Shoes of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Shoes of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
24/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
25/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
26/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
27/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
28/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
29/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
30/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
31/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
32/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
33/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
34/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
35/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
36/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
37/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
38/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
39/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
40/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
41/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
42/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
43/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
44/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
45/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
46/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
47/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
48/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
49/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
50/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
51/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
52/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
53/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
54/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
55/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
56/56

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Pilotlar Sergio Perez
Takımlar Red Bull Racing
Editör Ronald Vording

