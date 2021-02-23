Perez, Red Bull RB15 ile Silverstone'da piste çıktı
Red Bull'un yeni pilotu Sergio Perez, Avusturyalı ekiple ilk testini bugün Silverstone'da gerçekleştirdi ve 2019 aracıyla tüm gün sürüş yaptı.
2014'ten bu yana Force India/Racing Point için yarışan Sergio Perez, beklediği fırsata 2021 yılında kavuşacak ve en iyi takımlardan birisi olan Red Bull ile yarışacak.
Perez, Ocak ayından bu yana Red Bull ile olan çalışmalarına devam ediyor ve yeni takımıyla ilk sürüşünü bugün İngiltere'nin Silverstone pistinde gerçekleştirdi.
Bu yıl testlerin kısaltılmasından ötürü Red Bull'la sadece 1.5 günlük test yapabilecek Perez, Salı günü 2019 Red Bull RB15 ile piste çıktı.
Honda motorlu ilk Red Bull olan RB15'in direksiyonuna geçen Perez, sabah saatlerinde çalışmaya başladı ve tüm gün sürüş yaptı.
Meksikalı pilot hem yeni mühendisleriyle çalışma hem de temel olarak Red Bull aracına adapte olma şansı yakaladı.
Red Bull yarın testlere devam edecek. Ancak Perez, 2019 aracını değil, bugün tanıtılan 2021 aracını sürecek. Meksikalı pilot, takım arkadaşı Max Verstappen'le birlikte gün boyunca en fazla 100 kilometre sürüş yapabilecek.
Yine de yeni aracın hissiyatına bakmak için iyi bir şansa sahip olacaklar.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Pilotlar
|Sergio Perez
|Takımlar
|Red Bull Racing
|Editör
|Ronald Vording