Fransa GP
Avusturya GP
Britanya GP
Macaristan GP
Belçika GP
İtalya GP
Singapur GP
Rusya GP
Japonya GP
Birleşik Devletler GP
Meksika GP
Brezilya GP
Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 / En iyiler listesi

Nostalji: Pilotlar evde vakitlerini nasıl geçiriyor?

Slider
Liste

Mark Webber

Mark Webber
1/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Antonio Pizzonia

Antonio Pizzonia
2/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Antonio Pizzonia

Antonio Pizzonia
3/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen
4/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jenson Button

Jenson Button
5/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pedro Diniz

Pedro Diniz
6/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Mika Salo

Mika Salo
7/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pedro De la Rosa

Pedro De la Rosa
8/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Colin McRae

Colin McRae
9/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Colin McRae

Colin McRae
10/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pedro Diniz

Pedro Diniz
11/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Roberto Moreno

Roberto Moreno
12/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pedro Diniz

Pedro Diniz
13/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill with his family

Damon Hill with his family
14/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill

Damon Hill
15/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill with his family

Damon Hill with his family
16/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill with his family

Damon Hill with his family
17/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill

Damon Hill
18/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill

Damon Hill
19/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill

Damon Hill
20/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hill with his family

Damon Hill with his family
21/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
22/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
23/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ralph Firman

Ralph Firman
24/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen
25/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pedro Lamy

Pedro Lamy
26/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Heinz-Harald Frentzen

Heinz-Harald Frentzen
27/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Eddie Irvine

Eddie Irvine
28/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Eddie Irvine

Eddie Irvine
29/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Colin McRae

Colin McRae
30/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Johnny Herbert

Johnny Herbert
31/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Olivier Panis

Olivier Panis
32/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Olivier Panis

Olivier Panis
33/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hil

Damon Hil
34/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hil

Damon Hil
35/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Damon Hil

Damon Hil
36/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle
37/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Mika Salo

Mika Salo
38/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jarno Trulli

Jarno Trulli
39/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jarno Trulli with his mother and father

Jarno Trulli with his mother and father
40/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jarno Trulli

Jarno Trulli
41/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jan Magnussen

Jan Magnussen
42/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jarno Trulli

Jarno Trulli
43/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Gianni Morbidelli

Gianni Morbidelli
44/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Gianni Morbidelli with his wife

Gianni Morbidelli with his wife
45/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pier Luigi Martini with his family

Pier Luigi Martini with his family
46/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pier Luigi Martini

Pier Luigi Martini
47/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pier Luigi Martini with his family

Pier Luigi Martini with his family
48/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jan Magnussen

Jan Magnussen
49/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Rubens Barrichello

Rubens Barrichello
50/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Rubens Barrichello

Rubens Barrichello
51/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Trophies of Rubens Barrichello

Trophies of Rubens Barrichello
52/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

David Coulthard, with his family

David Coulthard, with his family
53/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

David Coulthard, with his family

David Coulthard, with his family
54/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Rubens Barrichello with his mother

Rubens Barrichello with his mother
55/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nicola Larini with his wife

Nicola Larini with his wife
56/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jean Alesi

Jean Alesi
57/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Martin Donnelly with his wife

Martin Donnelly with his wife
58/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
59/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
60/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansel with his family

Nigel Mansel with his family
61/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
62/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
63/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel with his son Leo

Nigel Mansel with his son Leo
64/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
65/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
66/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel

Nigel Mansel
67/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansel with his wife Roseanne, children Greg, Leo and Chloe

Nigel Mansel with his wife Roseanne, children Greg, Leo and Chloe
68/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
69/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
70/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
71/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
72/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
73/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
74/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins

Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
75/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
76/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Alesandro Nannani at home with his wife Paola

Alesandro Nannani at home with his wife Paola
77/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
78/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
79/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
80/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas

Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas
81/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas

Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas
82/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Alain Prost and wife Anne-Marie meet Pope John Paul II,

Alain Prost and wife Anne-Marie meet Pope John Paul II,
83/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
84/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
85/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
86/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia
87/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna
88/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
89/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Riccardo Patrese

Riccardo Patrese
90/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

James Hunt

James Hunt
91/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Jackie Stewart and his wife Helen

Jackie Stewart and his wife Helen
92/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Pat Mclaren with the Mclaren M6GT

Pat Mclaren with the Mclaren M6GT
93/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT

Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT
94/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT

Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT
95/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff
96/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David and Geoff

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David and Geoff
97/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

House of Sir Jack Brabham

House of Sir Jack Brabham
98/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Sir Jack Brabham with his son David

Sir Jack Brabham with his son David
99/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff

Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff
100/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
29 Nis 2020 16:25

Koronavirüs nedeniyle hepimiz evlerimizde kalmak zorundayız. Bu, pek çok kişi için alışılmadık bir durum. Biz de Motorsport Images fotoğraf arşivini açtık ve geçmişte pilotların evlerinde vakitlerini nasıl geçirdiğini sizler için derledik.

