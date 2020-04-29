Nostalji: Pilotlar evde vakitlerini nasıl geçiriyor?
Mark Webber
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Antonio Pizzonia
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Antonio Pizzonia
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Mika Hakkinen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jenson Button
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pedro Diniz
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Mika Salo
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pedro De la Rosa
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Colin McRae
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Colin McRae
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pedro Diniz
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Roberto Moreno
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pedro Diniz
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hill with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jacques Villeneuve
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jacques Villeneuve
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ralph Firman
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Mika Hakkinen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pedro Lamy
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Heinz-Harald Frentzen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Eddie Irvine
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Eddie Irvine
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Colin McRae
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Johnny Herbert
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Olivier Panis
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Olivier Panis
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hil
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hil
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Damon Hil
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Martin Brundle
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Mika Salo
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jarno Trulli
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jarno Trulli with his mother and father
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jarno Trulli
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jan Magnussen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jarno Trulli
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Gianni Morbidelli
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Gianni Morbidelli with his wife
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pier Luigi Martini with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pier Luigi Martini
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pier Luigi Martini with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jan Magnussen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Rubens Barrichello
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Rubens Barrichello
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Trophies of Rubens Barrichello
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
David Coulthard, with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
David Coulthard, with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Rubens Barrichello with his mother
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nicola Larini with his wife
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jean Alesi
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Martin Donnelly with his wife
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansel with his family
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel with his son Leo
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Nigel Mansel with his wife Roseanne, children Greg, Leo and Chloe
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese with his wife Susi and their twins
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Alesandro Nannani at home with his wife Paola
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Alain Prost at home with his wife Anne-Marie and son Nicolas
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Alain Prost and wife Anne-Marie meet Pope John Paul II,
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, and wife Nadia
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Ayrton Senna
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Riccardo Patrese
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
James Hunt
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Jackie Stewart and his wife Helen
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Pat Mclaren with the Mclaren M6GT
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Bruce McLaren, with the Mclaren M6GT
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David and Geoff
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
House of Sir Jack Brabham
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Sir Jack Brabham with his son David
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Sir Jack Brabham with his sons David, Gary, and Geoff
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Koronavirüs nedeniyle hepimiz evlerimizde kalmak zorundayız. Bu, pek çok kişi için alışılmadık bir durum. Biz de Motorsport Images fotoğraf arşivini açtık ve geçmişte pilotların evlerinde vakitlerini nasıl geçirdiğini sizler için derledik.
