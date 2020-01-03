Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 Formula 1 aracı
Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 aracın tamamını hatırlıyor musunuz? Gelin 51. yaşına giren Schumacher'in kullandığı Jordan'ı, Benetton'ları, Ferrari'leri ve Mercedes'ler'i hatırlayalım.
Jordan 191 - Ford
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1991 sezonu - 14.
1 grand Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 podyum
0 en iyi tur
0 puan
Benetton B191 - Ford
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1991 sezonu - 14.
5 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 podyum
0 en iyi tur
4 puan
Benetton B192 - Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1992 sezonu - 33
16 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
53 puan
Benetton B193 - Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1993 sezonu - 4.
16 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
9 podyum
52 puan
Benetton B194 - Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1994 sezonu - Şampiyon
14 Grands Prix
8 galibiyet
6 pole pozisyonu
8 en hızlı tur
10 podyum
92 puan
Benetton B195 - Renault
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1995 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
8 en hızlı tur
11 podyum
102 puan
Ferrari F310
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
1996 sezonu - 3.
16 Grands Prix
3 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
59 puan
Ferrari F310B
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
1997 sezonu - 2. (diskalifiye)
17 Grands Prix
5 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
78 puan
Ferrari F300
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1998 sezonu - 2.
16 Grands Prix
6 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
6 en hızlı tur
11 podyum
86 puan
Ferrari F399
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
1999 sezonu - 5.
10 Grands Prix
2 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
6 podyum
44 puan
Ferrari F1-2000
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2000 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
9 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
12 podyum
108 puan
Ferrari F2001
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2001 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
11 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
14 podyum
123 puan
Ferrari F2002
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2002 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
11 galibiyet
7 pole pozisyonu
7 en hızlı tur
17 podyum
144 puan
Ferrari F2003GA
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2003 sezonu - Şampiyon
16 Grands Prix
6 galibiyet
5 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
93 puan
Ferrari F2004
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2004 sezonu - Şampiyon
18 Grands Prix
13 galibiyet
8 pole pozisyonu
10 en hızlı tur
15 podyum
148 puan
Ferrari F2005
Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center
2005 sezonu - 3.
19 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
1 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
5 podyum
62 puan
Ferrari 248F1
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
2006 sezonu - 2.
18 Grands Prix
7 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
7 en hızlı tur
12 podyum
121 puan
Mercedes W01
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2010 sezonu - 9.
19 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 en hızlı tur
0 podyum
72 puan
Mercedes W02
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2011 sezonu - 8.
19 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 en hızlı tur
0 podyum
76 puan
Mercedes W03
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
2012 sezonu - 13.
20 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
1 en hızlı tur
1 podyum
49 puan
Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 Formula 1 aracı
