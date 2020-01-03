Formula 1
Brezilya GP
14 Kas
-
17 Kas
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Kas
-
01 Ara
Etkinlik Bitti
Özet Sonuçlar
R
Formula 1
Avustralya GP
Biletler
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Sıradaki Etkinlik
68 gün
Tüm programı gör
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Formula 1 / En iyiler listesi

Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 Formula 1 aracı

Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 Formula 1 aracı
3 Oca 2020

Michael Schumacher'in kullandığı 20 aracın tamamını hatırlıyor musunuz? Gelin 51. yaşına giren Schumacher'in kullandığı Jordan'ı, Benetton'ları, Ferrari'leri ve Mercedes'ler'i hatırlayalım.

Jordan 191 - Ford

Jordan 191 - Ford
1/20

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1991 sezonu - 14.
1 grand Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 podyum
0 en iyi tur
0 puan

Benetton B191 - Ford

Benetton B191 - Ford
2/20

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1991 sezonu - 14.
5 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 podyum
0 en iyi tur
4 puan

Benetton B192 - Ford

Benetton B192 - Ford
3/20

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1992 sezonu - 33
16 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
53 puan

Benetton B193 - Ford

Benetton B193 - Ford
4/20

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1993 sezonu - 4.
16 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
9 podyum
52 puan

Benetton B194 - Ford

Benetton B194 - Ford
5/20

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 sezonu - Şampiyon
14 Grands Prix
8 galibiyet
6 pole pozisyonu
8 en hızlı tur
10 podyum
92 puan

Benetton B195 - Renault

Benetton B195 - Renault
6/20

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1995 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
8 en hızlı tur
11 podyum
102 puan

Ferrari F310

Ferrari F310
7/20

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

1996 sezonu - 3.
16 Grands Prix
3 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
59 puan

Ferrari F310B

Ferrari F310B
8/20

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

1997 sezonu - 2. (diskalifiye)
17 Grands Prix
5 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
78 puan

Ferrari F300

Ferrari F300
9/20

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1998 sezonu - 2.
16 Grands Prix
6 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
6 en hızlı tur
11 podyum
86 puan

Ferrari F399

Ferrari F399
10/20

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

1999 sezonu - 5.
10 Grands Prix
2 galibiyet
3 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
6 podyum
44 puan

Ferrari F1-2000

Ferrari F1-2000
11/20

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2000 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
9 pole pozisyonu
2 en hızlı tur
12 podyum
108 puan

Ferrari F2001

Ferrari F2001
12/20

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2001 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
9 galibiyet
11 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
14 podyum
123 puan

Ferrari F2002

Ferrari F2002
13/20

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2002 sezonu - Şampiyon
17 Grands Prix
11 galibiyet
7 pole pozisyonu
7 en hızlı tur
17 podyum
144 puan

Ferrari F2003GA

Ferrari F2003GA
14/20

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2003 sezonu - Şampiyon
16 Grands Prix
6 galibiyet
5 pole pozisyonu
5 en hızlı tur
8 podyum
93 puan

Ferrari F2004

Ferrari F2004
15/20

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2004 sezonu - Şampiyon
18 Grands Prix
13 galibiyet
8 pole pozisyonu
10 en hızlı tur
15 podyum
148 puan

Ferrari F2005

Ferrari F2005
16/20

Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

2005 sezonu - 3.
19 Grands Prix
1 galibiyet
1 pole pozisyonu
3 en hızlı tur
5 podyum
62 puan

Ferrari 248F1

Ferrari 248F1
17/20

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

2006 sezonu - 2.
18 Grands Prix
7 galibiyet
4 pole pozisyonu
7 en hızlı tur
12 podyum
121 puan

Mercedes W01

Mercedes W01
18/20

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2010 sezonu - 9.
19 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 en hızlı tur
0 podyum
72 puan

Mercedes W02

Mercedes W02
19/20

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2011 sezonu - 8.
19 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
0 en hızlı tur
0 podyum
76 puan

Mercedes W03

Mercedes W03
20/20

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

2012 sezonu - 13.
20 Grands Prix
0 galibiyet
0 pole pozisyonu
1 en hızlı tur
1 podyum
49 puan

Schumacher 51 yaşında!

Schumacher 51 yaşında!
