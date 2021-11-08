Meksika'da en hızlı pit stopu Williams yaptı
Williams, Meksika Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım olmayı başardı.
Mexico City'de gerçekleştirilen yarışta genellikle tek pit stop tercih edildiği için çok fazla pit stop yoktu.
En hızlı pit stopu ise Williams mekanikerleri yaptı. İngiliz ekip, George Russell'ın lastiklerini sadece 2.17 saniye de değiştirdi.
Takımlar, sezon boyunca toplamda 25 pit stop yaptılar. En uzunu, Daniel Ricciardo'nun, ön kanat değişiminin yapıldığı pit stoptu.
Meksika'daki pit stoplar ve süreleri:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Williams
|G. Russell
|2.17
|15
|25
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|2.27
|33
|18
|3. Ferrari
|C. Sainz
|2.33
|42
|15
|4. Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
|2.38
|30
|12
|5. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|2.38
|40
|10
|6. Mercedes
|L. Hamilton
|2.48
|29
|8
|7. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.50
|1
|6
|8. Alfa Romeo
|K. Raikkonen
|2.59
|32
|4
|9. Aston Martin
|S. Vettel
|2.65
|33
|2
|10. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|2.72
|63
|11. Alfa Romeo
|A. Giovinazzi
|2.74
|16
|1
|12. AlphaTauri
|P. Gasly
|2.75
|31
|13. McLaren
|L. Norris
|2.89
|44
|14. McLaren
|D. Ricciardo
|2.91
|38
|15. Williams
|N. Latifi
|3.04
|49
|16. Alpine
|E. Ocon
|3.32
|14
|17. Haas
|N. Mazepin
|3.44
|58
|18. Williams
|N. Latifi
|3.81
|11
|19. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|3.92
|12
|20. Alpine
|F. Alonso
|4.52
|39
|21. Haas
|N. Mazepin
|5.11
|13
|22. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|6.30
|67
|23. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|6.77
|34
|24. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|11.73
|40
|25. McLaren
|D. Ricciardo
|17.54
|1
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 452 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 254 puanla ikinci sırada yer alıyor.
Williams puanını 187'ye çıkardı ve şampiyonada Aston Martin'in önünde üçüncü sıraya çıktı.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|452
|2. Mercedes
|254
|3. Williams
|187
|4. Aston Martin
|180
|5. Ferrari
|173
|6. Alfa Romeo
|166
|7. Alpine
|129
|8. McLaren
|95
|9. AlphaTauri
|80
|10. Haas
|1
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.
Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Grand Prix
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,88
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bahreyn
|1,93
|3. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan
|1,96
|4. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Bakü
|1,98
|5. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Portekiz
|1,98
|6. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Bahreyn
|2,00
|7. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Monako
|2,02
|8. Red Bull
|S. Perez
|Fransa
|2,04
|9. Aston Martin
|L. Stroll
|Portekiz
|2,08
|10. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark
|2,09
