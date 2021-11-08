Biletler
Meksika GP Haberler
Formula 1 / Meksika GP Haberler

Meksika'da en hızlı pit stopu Williams yaptı

Ekleyen:
, Kıdemli Editör

Williams, Meksika Grand Prix'sinde en hızlı pit stopu yapan takım olmayı başardı.

Meksika'da en hızlı pit stopu Williams yaptı

Mexico City'de gerçekleştirilen yarışta genellikle tek pit stop tercih edildiği için çok fazla pit stop yoktu.

En hızlı pit stopu ise Williams mekanikerleri yaptı. İngiliz ekip, George Russell'ın lastiklerini sadece 2.17 saniye de değiştirdi.

Takımlar, sezon boyunca toplamda 25 pit stop yaptılar. En uzunu, Daniel Ricciardo'nun, ön kanat değişiminin yapıldığı pit stoptu.

Meksika'daki pit stoplar ve süreleri:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Williams G. Russell 2.17 15 25
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen 2.27 33 18
3. Ferrari C. Sainz 2.33 42 15
4. Ferrari C. Leclerc 2.38 30 12
5. Red Bull S. Perez 2.38 40 10
6. Mercedes L. Hamilton 2.48 29 8
7. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.50 1 6
8. Alfa Romeo K. Raikkonen 2.59 32 4
9. Aston Martin S. Vettel 2.65 33 2
10. Mercedes V. Bottas 2.72 63  
11. Alfa Romeo A. Giovinazzi 2.74 16 1
12. AlphaTauri P. Gasly 2.75 31  
13. McLaren L. Norris 2.89 44  
14. McLaren D. Ricciardo 2.91 38  
15. Williams N. Latifi 3.04 49  
16. Alpine E. Ocon 3.32 14  
17. Haas N. Mazepin 3.44 58  
18. Williams N. Latifi 3.81 11  
19. Aston Martin L. Stroll 3.92 12  
20. Alpine F. Alonso 4.52 39  
21. Haas N. Mazepin 5.11 13  
22. Mercedes V. Bottas 6.30 67  
23. Aston Martin L. Stroll 6.77 34  
24. Mercedes V. Bottas 11.73 40  
25. McLaren D. Ricciardo 17.54 1  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 452 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Mercedes 254 puanla ikinci sırada yer alıyor.

Williams puanını 187'ye çıkardı ve şampiyonada Aston Martin'in önünde üçüncü sıraya çıktı.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 452
2. Mercedes 254
3. Williams 187
4. Aston Martin 180
5. Ferrari 173
6. Alfa Romeo 166
7. Alpine 129
8. McLaren 95
9. AlphaTauri 80
10. Haas 1

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu, 1.88 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.

Şu anda en hızlı 10 pit stoptan 9'u Red Bull'a, bir tanesi ise Aston Martin'e ait.

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Grand Prix Zaman
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,88
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bahreyn 1,93
3. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan 1,96
4. Red Bull M. Verstappen Bakü 1,98
5. Red Bull M. Verstappen Portekiz 1,98
6. Red Bull S. Perez Bahreyn 2,00
7. Red Bull M. Verstappen Monako 2,02
8. Red Bull S. Perez Fransa 2,04
9. Aston Martin L. Stroll Portekiz 2,08
10. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark 2,09
Kemal Şengül
