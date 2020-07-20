Formula 1
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Macaristan'da en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı

Macaristan'da en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
Ekleyen:
, Editör
20 Tem 2020 14:30

Macaristan Grand Prix'sinin en hızlı pit stopunu Red Bull yaptı.

Macaristan'da ilginç şekilde hiç kimse 2 saniyenin altında pit stop yapamadı ve yarışın en hızlı pit stopunu 2.04 saniye ile Red Bull yaptı.

Williams 2.07, 2.09, 2.21 ve 2.23'lük pit stoplarla yarışın 2., 3., 4. ve 5. en hızlı pit stopunu yapan ekip oldu.

Takımlar yarış boyunca toplamda 45 pit stop yaptılar. En uzun pit stop 14.39 saniye ile Nicholas Latifi'nin pit stopuydu.

Macaristan'daki pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Zaman Tur Puan
1. Red Bull Verstappen 2.04 36 25
2. Williams Russell 2.07 4 18
3. Williams Russell 2.09 19  
4. Williams Latifi 2.21 3 15
5. Williams Latifi 2.23 39  
6. Mercedes Bottas 2.40 33 12
7. Mercedes Bottas 2.43 49  
8. Mercedes Bottas 2.53 2  
9. Red Bull Verstappen 2.56 4  
10. Renault Ricciardo 2.58 4 10
11. Ferrari Vettel 2.68 29 8
12. Renault Ocon 2.69 31 6
13. Alfa Romeo Raikkonen 2.73 3 4
14. Alfa Romeo Giovinazzi 2.74 40 2
15. Racing Point Perez 2.77 35 1
16. Red Bull Albon 2.81 34  
17. Racing Point Stroll 2.83 52  
18. Ferrari Leclerc 2.87 2  
19. Williams Russell 2.94 50  
20. Renault Riccardo 2.95 43  
21. Ferrari Leclerc 2,97 20  
22. Alfa Romeo Giovinazzi 2.98 4  
23. Mercedes Hamilton 3.06 3  
24. AlphaTauri Kvyat 3.07 18  
25. Red Bull Albon 3,09 3  
26. Mercedes Hamilton 3.10 37  
27. Racing Point Stroll 3.18 35  
28. Haas Grosjean 3.19 34  
29. Racing Point Perez 3.31 3  
30. McLaren Sainz 3,36 40  
31. AlphaTauri Gasly 3.53 3  
32. McLaren Norris 3.63 35  
33. Racing Point Stroll 3.66 3  
34. Mercedes Hamilton 3.67 66  
35. Haas Magnussen 3.86 35  
36. Alfa Romeo Giovinazzi 3.89 20  
37. Renault Ocon 4.01 4  
38. AlphaTauri Kvyat 4,08 1  
39. McLaren Norris 4.68 4  
40. Williams Latifi 6.31 52  
41. Alfa Romeo Raikkonen 7.71 33  
42. McLaren Sainz 7.89 3  
43. Williams Latifi 8.57 31  
44. Ferrari Vettel 9.20 3  
45. Williams Latifi 14.39 4  

Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 93 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 61 ve Mercedes'in 58 puanı var.

Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:

Takım Puan
1. Red Bull 93
2. Williams 61
3. Mercedes 58
4. Renault 34
5. Alfa Romeo 21
6. Ferrari 18
7. AlphaTauri 12
8. Racing Point 5
9. Haas 1
10. McLaren 0

Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.95 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait. 

Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:

Takım Pilot Yarış Zaman
1. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark Grand Prix 1.95
2. Red Bull M. Verstappen Macaristan Grand Prix 2.04
3. Williams G. Russell Macaristan Grand Prix 2.07
4. Williams G. Russell Macaristan Grand Prix 2.09
5. Red Bull A. Albon Avusturya Grand Prix 2.10
6. Red Bull M. Verstappen Steiermark Grand Prix 2.18
7. Williams N. Latifi Macaristan Grand Prix 2.21
8. Red Bull A. Albon Steiermark Grand Prix 2.22
9. Williams N. Latifi Macaristan Grand Prix 2.23
10. Mercedes V. Bottas Steiermark Grand Prix 2.39
