Macaristan'da en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
paylaşım
yorumlar
Macaristan Grand Prix'sinin en hızlı pit stopunu Red Bull yaptı.
Macaristan'da ilginç şekilde hiç kimse 2 saniyenin altında pit stop yapamadı ve yarışın en hızlı pit stopunu 2.04 saniye ile Red Bull yaptı.
Williams 2.07, 2.09, 2.21 ve 2.23'lük pit stoplarla yarışın 2., 3., 4. ve 5. en hızlı pit stopunu yapan ekip oldu.
Takımlar yarış boyunca toplamda 45 pit stop yaptılar. En uzun pit stop 14.39 saniye ile Nicholas Latifi'nin pit stopuydu.
Macaristan'daki pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Zaman
|Tur
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|2.04
|36
|25
|2. Williams
|Russell
|2.07
|4
|18
|3. Williams
|Russell
|2.09
|19
|4. Williams
|Latifi
|2.21
|3
|15
|5. Williams
|Latifi
|2.23
|39
|6. Mercedes
|Bottas
|2.40
|33
|12
|7. Mercedes
|Bottas
|2.43
|49
|8. Mercedes
|Bottas
|2.53
|2
|9. Red Bull
|Verstappen
|2.56
|4
|10. Renault
|Ricciardo
|2.58
|4
|10
|11. Ferrari
|Vettel
|2.68
|29
|8
|12. Renault
|Ocon
|2.69
|31
|6
|13. Alfa Romeo
|Raikkonen
|2.73
|3
|4
|14. Alfa Romeo
|Giovinazzi
|2.74
|40
|2
|15. Racing Point
|Perez
|2.77
|35
|1
|16. Red Bull
|Albon
|2.81
|34
|17. Racing Point
|Stroll
|2.83
|52
|18. Ferrari
|Leclerc
|2.87
|2
|19. Williams
|Russell
|2.94
|50
|20. Renault
|Riccardo
|2.95
|43
|21. Ferrari
|Leclerc
|2,97
|20
|22. Alfa Romeo
|Giovinazzi
|2.98
|4
|23. Mercedes
|Hamilton
|3.06
|3
|24. AlphaTauri
|Kvyat
|3.07
|18
|25. Red Bull
|Albon
|3,09
|3
|26. Mercedes
|Hamilton
|3.10
|37
|27. Racing Point
|Stroll
|3.18
|35
|28. Haas
|Grosjean
|3.19
|34
|29. Racing Point
|Perez
|3.31
|3
|30. McLaren
|Sainz
|3,36
|40
|31. AlphaTauri
|Gasly
|3.53
|3
|32. McLaren
|Norris
|3.63
|35
|33. Racing Point
|Stroll
|3.66
|3
|34. Mercedes
|Hamilton
|3.67
|66
|35. Haas
|Magnussen
|3.86
|35
|36. Alfa Romeo
|Giovinazzi
|3.89
|20
|37. Renault
|Ocon
|4.01
|4
|38. AlphaTauri
|Kvyat
|4,08
|1
|39. McLaren
|Norris
|4.68
|4
|40. Williams
|Latifi
|6.31
|52
|41. Alfa Romeo
|Raikkonen
|7.71
|33
|42. McLaren
|Sainz
|7.89
|3
|43. Williams
|Latifi
|8.57
|31
|44. Ferrari
|Vettel
|9.20
|3
|45. Williams
|Latifi
|14.39
|4
Pit stop şampiyonasında Red Bull 93 puanla ilk sırada yer alırken, Williams'ın 61 ve Mercedes'in 58 puanı var.
Pit stop şampiyonası puan durumu:
|Takım
|Puan
|1. Red Bull
|93
|2. Williams
|61
|3. Mercedes
|58
|4. Renault
|34
|5. Alfa Romeo
|21
|6. Ferrari
|18
|7. AlphaTauri
|12
|8. Racing Point
|5
|9. Haas
|1
|10. McLaren
|0
Sezonun en hızlı pit stopu 1.95 saniye ile Red Bull'a ait.
Bu yılki en hızlı pit stoplar:
|Takım
|Pilot
|Yarış
|Zaman
|1. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark Grand Prix
|1.95
|2. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Macaristan Grand Prix
|2.04
|3. Williams
|G. Russell
|Macaristan Grand Prix
|2.07
|4. Williams
|G. Russell
|Macaristan Grand Prix
|2.09
|5. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Avusturya Grand Prix
|2.10
|6. Red Bull
|M. Verstappen
|Steiermark Grand Prix
|2.18
|7. Williams
|N. Latifi
|Macaristan Grand Prix
|2.21
|8. Red Bull
|A. Albon
|Steiermark Grand Prix
|2.22
|9. Williams
|N. Latifi
|Macaristan Grand Prix
|2.23
|10. Mercedes
|V. Bottas
|Steiermark Grand Prix
|2.39
Sonraki haber
Çok Okunanlar Bugün
Son Haberler
Yorumları görüntüle
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül
Macaristan'da en hızlı pit stopu yine Red Bull yaptı
paylaşım
yorumlar
Çok Okunanlar
Slayt Şov