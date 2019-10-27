Formula 1
Formula 1 / Meksika GP / Son dakika

Leclerc, strateji kararlarında Vettel gibi olmak istiyor

paylaşım
yorumlar
Leclerc, strateji kararlarında Vettel gibi olmak istiyor
Ekleyen:
, Şef Editör
27 Eki 2019 22:48

Ferrari pilotu Charles Leclerc, Meksika GP'de stratejik açıdan aldıkları yanlış kararların 1-2 başladıkları yarışı 2-4 tamamlamalarında etkili olduğunu, bundan sonra stratejik kararlarda takıma daha fazla yardımcı olmaya çalışacağını söyledi.

Ferrari, 1 ve 2. sıralardan başladığı Meksika'da ancak 2 ve 4. olmayı başardı. Yarışa pole pozisyonundan başlayan Charles Leclerc, erken pit stopun ardından çift pit stop yaptı ve 4. olarak podyuma dahi çıkamadı.

Vettel ise çok geç pit stopla avantajlı gibi görünse de, pist üstünde Lewis Hamilton'ı geçemedi ve ikincilikle yetindi. Vettel, Mercedes'in 25. turda hemen arkasında bulunan Hamilton'ı pite almasının bir tur sonrasında kendisini pite almak isteyen takıma olumsuz cevap vermiş, daha uzun süre pistte kalarak şanslarını denemeleri gerektiğini söylemişti.

Leclerc, "Yarışın başında Albon'a cevap vermek için çok erken pite girince, o andan sonra iki pit stop yapacağımızı biliyorduk. Diğerleri tek pit stopa geçince bizim için yarış çok zorlaştı." dedi.

İki pit stop yapmaları nedeniyle mi kaybettiklerinin sorulması üzerine Leclerc, "Tek cevap bu değil. İkinci stint harika değildi. Orta lastiklerle o bölümde harika hissetmedim. Neden öyle oldu bilmiyorum. İlk orta set çok daha iyiydi, bunun nedenini analiz etmeli ve anlamalıyız."

"Son haftalar ve bugünkü stratejimiz iyi değildi ancak takıma benim açımdan doğru kararı vermesinde yardımcı olmak için farklı şeyler sorarak daha kararlı olabilirdim. Seb bunu yaptı. Bundan ders çıkarmalıyım. Zamanla bunun da olmasını umuyorum." dedi.

Vettel'in son iki yarışta aldığı puanlarla, şampiyonada 3. sırada bulunan Leclerc ile arasındaki puan farkı 6'ya kadar düşmüş oldu.

