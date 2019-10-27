Shell Motorsport
Leclerc, strateji kararlarında Vettel gibi olmak istiyor
Ferrari pilotu Charles Leclerc, Meksika GP'de stratejik açıdan aldıkları yanlış kararların 1-2 başladıkları yarışı 2-4 tamamlamalarında etkili olduğunu, bundan sonra stratejik kararlarda takıma daha fazla yardımcı olmaya çalışacağını söyledi.
Ferrari, 1 ve 2. sıralardan başladığı Meksika'da ancak 2 ve 4. olmayı başardı. Yarışa pole pozisyonundan başlayan Charles Leclerc, erken pit stopun ardından çift pit stop yaptı ve 4. olarak podyuma dahi çıkamadı.
Vettel ise çok geç pit stopla avantajlı gibi görünse de, pist üstünde Lewis Hamilton'ı geçemedi ve ikincilikle yetindi. Vettel, Mercedes'in 25. turda hemen arkasında bulunan Hamilton'ı pite almasının bir tur sonrasında kendisini pite almak isteyen takıma olumsuz cevap vermiş, daha uzun süre pistte kalarak şanslarını denemeleri gerektiğini söylemişti.
Leclerc, "Yarışın başında Albon'a cevap vermek için çok erken pite girince, o andan sonra iki pit stop yapacağımızı biliyorduk. Diğerleri tek pit stopa geçince bizim için yarış çok zorlaştı." dedi.
İki pit stop yapmaları nedeniyle mi kaybettiklerinin sorulması üzerine Leclerc, "Tek cevap bu değil. İkinci stint harika değildi. Orta lastiklerle o bölümde harika hissetmedim. Neden öyle oldu bilmiyorum. İlk orta set çok daha iyiydi, bunun nedenini analiz etmeli ve anlamalıyız."
"Son haftalar ve bugünkü stratejimiz iyi değildi ancak takıma benim açımdan doğru kararı vermesinde yardımcı olmak için farklı şeyler sorarak daha kararlı olabilirdim. Seb bunu yaptı. Bundan ders çıkarmalıyım. Zamanla bunun da olmasını umuyorum." dedi.
Vettel'in son iki yarışta aldığı puanlarla, şampiyonada 3. sırada bulunan Leclerc ile arasındaki puan farkı 6'ya kadar düşmüş oldu.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leading Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and mMax Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and mMax Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and the rest of the field on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 at the start of the race
Fotoğraf: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, weigh in after Qualifying
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, congratulate each other after Qualifying
Fotoğraf: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Önceki haber
Button: "Lewis'in en iyi sürüşlerinden birisiydi"
Sonraki haber
Hamilton, galibiyeti yanında olmayan yarış mühendisi Bono'ya adadı
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Meksika GP
|Pilotlar
|Charles Leclerc
|Takımlar
|Ferrari Şimdi al
|Editör
|Abdullah Çelik
Leclerc, strateji kararlarında Vettel gibi olmak istiyor
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Cum 29 Kas
Cum 29 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
05:00
14:00
|
|Q1
|
Cmt 30 Kas
Cmt 30 Kas
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Yarış
|
Paz 1 Ara
Paz 1 Ara
|
08:10
17:10
|
Çok Okunanlar
Program
Sağlayan