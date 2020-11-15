Hamilton, pite dönüş turu boyunca ağlamış

Hamilton, hem kuru hem de ıslak zeminde yol tutuşunda çok sorun yaşadığı ve gerilerde kaldığı Türkiye GP'de, yarış içerisinde zeminin kurumaya başlamasıyla hızlandı ve hem yarışı, hem de şampiyonluğu kazandı.

7. şampiyonluğu kazanarak Michael Schumacher'in rekoruna ortak olan Hamilton'ın yarıştan sonra telsizden bir ara ağladığı duyuldu.

Hamilton, "Çok nadiren duygularımın kontrolünü kaybederim. Son birkaç tur... O bölümde pite gelip gelmemeyi değerlendiriyorduk. Kendi kendime 'Toparla kendini Lewis. Bunu başarabilirsin' diyordum."

"Yaklaştığımı hissedebiliyordum. Yarışı bu şekilde tamamlayabilirsem, bu şampiyonluğu alacağımı biliyordum."

"İçimde bu tür hislere sahiptim ve onları durdurmaya çalışıyordum çünkü tüm kariyerimi düşünüyordum. 5 yaşındayken go-kart sürdüğümü, Britanya'daki ilk şampiyonluğumuzu, babamla eve dönerken 'We are the champions' (Biz şampiyonuz) şarkısını ve bir gün burada olmayı hayal ettiğimizi düşünüyordum."

"Her şey birkaç dakika uzaklıktaydı. Bitiş çizgisini geçtiğimde, bir anda patladım ve gözyaşları içerisinde kaldım. Pite dönüş turu boyunca öyleydim."

"Gerçekten araçtan çıkamıyordum çünkü olanlara inanamıyordum."

"Ben her zaman çok güçlü oldum ancak tüm bunları arkamdaki harika adam, babam olmasaydı yapamazdım. Yeteri kadar iyi olmadığımı, iyi iş çıkaramayacağımı düşündüğüm zamanlarda arkamda durdu ve devam etmemi sağladı."

"Onu düşünüyordum, annemi düşünüyordum, üvey annem Linda'yı, her zaman yanı başımda olan kardeşimi düşünüyordum." dedi.

Kapalı parka geldikten sonra Hamilton 94. F1 zaferini kutlarken, "İlk başta kask vizörünü açmak istemediğini çünkü insanların kendisini ağlarken görmelerini istemediğini" söylemişti.

Hamilton şöyle devam etti: "Eskiden diğer pilotları ağlarken gördüğümde 'Bunu yapmayacağım' diyordum. Ancak bu gerçekten çok fazlaydı."