Önceki
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP / Son dakika

Hamilton, pite dönüş turu boyunca ağlamış

paylaşım
yorumlar
Hamilton, pite dönüş turu boyunca ağlamış
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Abdullah Çelik

Lewis Hamilton, Türkiye GP'nin son turunda şampiyonluğa doğru ilerlerken aklına gelenler nedeniyle duygularını kontrol altında tutmakta zorlandığını ve yarışı tamamladıktan sonra pite dönene kadar ağladığını söyledi.

Hamilton, hem kuru hem de ıslak zeminde yol tutuşunda çok sorun yaşadığı ve gerilerde kaldığı Türkiye GP'de, yarış içerisinde zeminin kurumaya başlamasıyla hızlandı ve hem yarışı, hem de şampiyonluğu kazandı.

7. şampiyonluğu kazanarak Michael Schumacher'in rekoruna ortak olan Hamilton'ın yarıştan sonra telsizden bir ara ağladığı duyuldu.

Hamilton, "Çok nadiren duygularımın kontrolünü kaybederim. Son birkaç tur... O bölümde pite gelip gelmemeyi değerlendiriyorduk. Kendi kendime 'Toparla kendini Lewis. Bunu başarabilirsin' diyordum."

"Yaklaştığımı hissedebiliyordum. Yarışı bu şekilde tamamlayabilirsem, bu şampiyonluğu alacağımı biliyordum."

"İçimde bu tür hislere sahiptim ve onları durdurmaya çalışıyordum çünkü tüm kariyerimi düşünüyordum. 5 yaşındayken go-kart sürdüğümü, Britanya'daki ilk şampiyonluğumuzu, babamla eve dönerken 'We are the champions' (Biz şampiyonuz) şarkısını ve bir gün burada olmayı hayal ettiğimizi düşünüyordum."

"Her şey birkaç dakika uzaklıktaydı. Bitiş çizgisini geçtiğimde, bir anda patladım ve gözyaşları içerisinde kaldım. Pite dönüş turu boyunca öyleydim."

"Gerçekten araçtan çıkamıyordum çünkü olanlara inanamıyordum."

İlgili haberler:

"Ben her zaman çok güçlü oldum ancak tüm bunları arkamdaki harika adam, babam olmasaydı yapamazdım. Yeteri kadar iyi olmadığımı, iyi iş çıkaramayacağımı düşündüğüm zamanlarda arkamda durdu ve devam etmemi sağladı."

"Onu düşünüyordum, annemi düşünüyordum, üvey annem Linda'yı, her zaman yanı başımda olan kardeşimi düşünüyordum." dedi.

Kapalı parka geldikten sonra Hamilton 94. F1 zaferini kutlarken, "İlk başta kask vizörünü açmak istemediğini çünkü insanların kendisini ağlarken görmelerini istemediğini" söylemişti.

Hamilton şöyle devam etti: "Eskiden diğer pilotları ağlarken gördüğümde 'Bunu yapmayacağım' diyordum. Ancak bu gerçekten çok fazlaydı." 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

1/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

2/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

3/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

4/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

5/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

6/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

7/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

8/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

9/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and the Mercedes team celebrate with Champagne after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

10/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

11/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

12/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

13/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, his dog Roscoe, and the Mercedes team celebrate after having secured a seventh world drivers championship title

14/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, on the podium

15/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, on the podium

16/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, on the podium

17/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, on the podium

18/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium

19/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, blasts Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with Champagne on the podium

20/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, celebrate on the podium

21/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, celebrate on the podium

22/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, celebrate on the podium

23/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme after securing his seventh world championship

24/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, celebrate on the podium after securing a seventh world drivers title, on the podium

25/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium

26/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing his seventh world championship

27/30

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy

28/30

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium

29/30

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy

30/30

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Türkiye GP
Editör Alex Kalinauckas

