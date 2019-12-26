Formula 1
Formula 1 / En iyiler listesi

Galeri: Verstappen'in Avusturya'da kar üzerinde yaptığı sürüş

Galeri: Verstappen'in Avusturya'da kar üzerinde yaptığı sürüş
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
26 Ara 2019 10:46

Max Verstappen, birkaç yıl önce Avusturya'da kar üstünde unutulmaz bir gösteri sürüşü gerçekleştirmişti.

Red Bull Racing, düzenlediği muhteşem etkinliklerle biliniyor.

Max Verstappen birkaç yıl önce Red Bull'un F1 aracının direksiyonuna geçmiş ve Kitzbühel kayak pistinde unutulmaz bir gösteri sunmuştu.

Formula 1'de kış tatili devam ederken, Verstappen'in yaptığı gösteri sürüşüne dair fotoğrafları aşağıdan bulabilirsiniz.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
1/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
3/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
4/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
5/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
6/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
7/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
8/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
9/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
12/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
13/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
14/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
15/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
16/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
17/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
18/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
19/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
20/20

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

