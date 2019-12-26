Galeri: Verstappen'in Avusturya'da kar üzerinde yaptığı sürüş
Max Verstappen, birkaç yıl önce Avusturya'da kar üstünde unutulmaz bir gösteri sürüşü gerçekleştirmişti.
Red Bull Racing, düzenlediği muhteşem etkinliklerle biliniyor.
Max Verstappen birkaç yıl önce Red Bull'un F1 aracının direksiyonuna geçmiş ve Kitzbühel kayak pistinde unutulmaz bir gösteri sunmuştu.
Formula 1'de kış tatili devam ederken, Verstappen'in yaptığı gösteri sürüşüne dair fotoğrafları aşağıdan bulabilirsiniz.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Önceki haber
Horner: "Albon'la yer değiştirmek Gasly için en iyisiydi"
Sonraki haber
Honda, “toparlanma” konusunda artık zaman kaybetmiyor
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Pilotlar
|Max Verstappen Şimdi al
|Takımlar
|Red Bull Racing Şimdi al
|Editör
|Casper Bekking
Galeri: Verstappen'in Avusturya'da kar üzerinde yaptığı sürüş
Yarış merkezi
Çok Okunanlar
Program
Sağlayan