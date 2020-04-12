Formula 1
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Önceki
Formula 1 / Vefat Duyuruları

Galeri: "Taçsız Kral" Stirling Moss

paylaşım
yorumlar
Galeri: "Taçsız Kral" Stirling Moss
Ekleyen:
Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
12 Nis 2020 10:37

Formula 1 kariyeri boyunca dört dünya ikinciliği ve üç dünya üçüncülüğü elde eden Stirling Moss, bugün 90 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. Biz de hiç şampiyon olamamasına rağmen en iyi pilotlar arasında kabul gören "Taçsız Kral" Moss'un kariyerine dair çeşitli fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

Slider
Liste

Stirling Moss, Cooper-JAP 500 MkIII

Stirling Moss, Cooper-JAP 500 MkIII
1/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Geoff Duke and Stirling Moss talk in the pits

Geoff Duke and Stirling Moss talk in the pits
2/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
3/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Sir Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196 e Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Sir Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196 e Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
4/100

Fotoğraf: JEP / Motorsport Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18
5/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus

Stirling Moss, Lotus
6/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Graham Hill, BRM parla con Stirling Moss

Graham Hill, BRM parla con Stirling Moss
7/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

#6 Jaguar D-type: Mike Hawthorn, Ivor Bueb leads #19 Mercedes Benz 300S: Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss

#6 Jaguar D-type: Mike Hawthorn, Ivor Bueb leads #19 Mercedes Benz 300S: Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss
8/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Tony Vandervell, Stirling Moss after winning for Vanwall

Tony Brooks, Tony Vandervell, Stirling Moss after winning for Vanwall
9/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall, after Tony Brooks gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired

Stirling Moss, Vanwall, after Tony Brooks gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired
10/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall, with Tony Brooks who gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired

Stirling Moss, Vanwall, with Tony Brooks who gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired
11/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Jim Clark, John Cooper, Innes Ireland, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Jo Bonnier, Bruce McLaren e Dan Gurney

Jim Clark, John Cooper, Innes Ireland, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Jo Bonnier, Bruce McLaren e Dan Gurney
12/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Ferrari Dino 246 precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax

Tony Brooks, Ferrari Dino 246 precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax
13/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21 Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21 Climax
14/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Richie Ginther precede Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips, tutti su Ferrari Dino 156, Stirling Moss, Lotus 18-Climax, Graham Hill, BRM P48/57-Climax, John Surtees, Cooper T53-Climax, Innes Ireland, Jim Clark, entrambi su Lotus 21-Climax, e Tony Brooks, BRM P48/57-Climax, alla partenza

Richie Ginther precede Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips, tutti su Ferrari Dino 156, Stirling Moss, Lotus 18-Climax, Graham Hill, BRM P48/57-Climax, John Surtees, Cooper T53-Climax, Innes Ireland, Jim Clark, entrambi su Lotus 21-Climax, e Tony Brooks, BRM P48/57-Climax, alla partenza
15/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21
16/100

Fotoğraf: Sutton Images

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
17/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
18/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
19/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Modena 1987, Enzo Ferrari con Stirling Moss, durante la parata dei veterani della Mille Miglia alla fabbrica della Scaglietti

Modena 1987, Enzo Ferrari con Stirling Moss, durante la parata dei veterani della Mille Miglia alla fabbrica della Scaglietti
20/100

Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo

Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196

Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196
21/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
22/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
23/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
24/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax

Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
25/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss gives dà la sua ghirlanda del vincitore a Juan Manuel Fangio

Stirling Moss gives dà la sua ghirlanda del vincitore a Juan Manuel Fangio
26/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, gareggia con Tony Brooks, Ferrari 246, mentre Phil Hill, Ferrari 246 e Stirling Moss, BRM P25, li seguono

Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, gareggia con Tony Brooks, Ferrari 246, mentre Phil Hill, Ferrari 246 e Stirling Moss, BRM P25, li seguono
27/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
28/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
29/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
30/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
31/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
32/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Mirabel Topham, Earl Howe

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Mirabel Topham, Earl Howe
33/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
34/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati
35/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Stirling Moss, Vanwall
36/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Luigi Musso, Ferrari

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Luigi Musso, Ferrari
37/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati

Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati
38/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari
39/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall

Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall
40/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Jean Behra, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss e Tony Brooks, Vanwall

Jean Behra, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
41/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari e Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari e Stirling Moss, Vanwall
42/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax T51

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax T51
43/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18 Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18 Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
44/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959

Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
45/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959

Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
46/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Harry Schell con Stirling Moss, al GP della Gran Bretagna del 1959

Harry Schell con Stirling Moss, al GP della Gran Bretagna del 1959
47/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
48/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W 196 R

Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W 196 R
49/100

Fotoğraf: Daimler AG

Stirling Moss, John Fitch, Mercedes-Benz 300SLR

Stirling Moss, John Fitch, Mercedes-Benz 300SLR
50/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
51/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
52/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
53/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F

Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
54/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
55/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
56/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
57/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
58/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
59/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
60/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
61/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Race winner Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196; second place Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz W196

Race winner Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196; second place Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz W196
62/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
63/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
64/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
65/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
66/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
67/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
68/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
69/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
70/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Wolfgang von Trips, and Stirling Moss, celebrate on the podium

Wolfgang von Trips, and Stirling Moss, celebrate on the podium
71/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
72/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

1961, Tim Parnell, Innes Ireland, Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, Jack Fairman and Lucien Bianchi walk to

1961, Tim Parnell, Innes Ireland, Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, Jack Fairman and Lucien Bianchi walk to
73/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196

Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196
74/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18

Stirling Moss, Lotus 18
75/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Maurice Trintignant, Cooper T51-Climax, leads Stirling Moss, BRM P25, and Bruce McLaren, Cooper T45-

Maurice Trintignant, Cooper T51-Climax, leads Stirling Moss, BRM P25, and Bruce McLaren, Cooper T45-
76/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, Vanwall

Stirling Moss, Vanwall
77/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Jack Brabham, Cooper T53-Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, John Surtees, Lotus 18-Climax and Stirli

Jack Brabham, Cooper T53-Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, John Surtees, Lotus 18-Climax and Stirli
78/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

#2 Aston Martin DBR1: Carroll Shelby, Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Jack Fairman

#2 Aston Martin DBR1: Carroll Shelby, Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Jack Fairman
79/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

#1 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Roy Salvadori

#1 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Roy Salvadori
80/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

#4 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Jack Fairman

#4 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Jack Fairman
81/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss, HWM 51-Alta

Stirling Moss, HWM 51-Alta
82/100

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
83/100

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
84/100

Stirling Moss, nella Mercedes W196

Stirling Moss, nella Mercedes W196
85/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
86/100

Stirling Moss and Hans Herrmann, Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

Stirling Moss and Hans Herrmann, Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
87/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
88/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Mercedes Benz W196, Stirling Moss

Mercedes Benz W196, Stirling Moss
89/100

Fotoğraf: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Niki Lauda, ​​Mercedes, presidente non esecutivo con Stirling Moss

Niki Lauda, ​​Mercedes, presidente non esecutivo con Stirling Moss
90/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
91/100

Fotoğraf: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
92/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss
93/100

Fotoğraf: XPB Images

Sunday in the Park Concour con Sir Stirling Moss

Sunday in the Park Concour con Sir Stirling Moss
94/100

Fotoğraf: David Yowe

Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss
95/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss
96/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss
97/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss
98/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

Sir Jackie Stewart e Stirling Moss

Sir Jackie Stewart e Stirling Moss
99/100

Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss
100/100

Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer

 

Sonraki haber
Sir Stirling Moss 90 yaşında hayatını kaybetti

Önceki haber

Sir Stirling Moss 90 yaşında hayatını kaybetti
Yorumları görüntüle

