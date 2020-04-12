Galeri: "Taçsız Kral" Stirling Moss
Formula 1 kariyeri boyunca dört dünya ikinciliği ve üç dünya üçüncülüğü elde eden Stirling Moss, bugün 90 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. Biz de hiç şampiyon olamamasına rağmen en iyi pilotlar arasında kabul gören "Taçsız Kral" Moss'un kariyerine dair çeşitli fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
Stirling Moss, Cooper-JAP 500 MkIII
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Geoff Duke and Stirling Moss talk in the pits
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Sir Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196 e Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotoğraf: JEP / Motorsport Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus 18
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Graham Hill, BRM parla con Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
#6 Jaguar D-type: Mike Hawthorn, Ivor Bueb leads #19 Mercedes Benz 300S: Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Tony Vandervell, Stirling Moss after winning for Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall, after Tony Brooks gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall, with Tony Brooks who gave up his car for Moss to drive after his car retired
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Jim Clark, John Cooper, Innes Ireland, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Jo Bonnier, Bruce McLaren e Dan Gurney
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Ferrari Dino 246 precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21 Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Richie Ginther precede Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips, tutti su Ferrari Dino 156, Stirling Moss, Lotus 18-Climax, Graham Hill, BRM P48/57-Climax, John Surtees, Cooper T53-Climax, Innes Ireland, Jim Clark, entrambi su Lotus 21-Climax, e Tony Brooks, BRM P48/57-Climax, alla partenza
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus 18/21
Fotoğraf: Sutton Images
Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss, Vanwall VW10
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Modena 1987, Enzo Ferrari con Stirling Moss, durante la parata dei veterani della Mille Miglia alla fabbrica della Scaglietti
Fotoğraf: Ercole Colombo
Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Rob Walker Racing Team Ferguson P99-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss gives dà la sua ghirlanda del vincitore a Juan Manuel Fangio
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, gareggia con Tony Brooks, Ferrari 246, mentre Phil Hill, Ferrari 246 e Stirling Moss, BRM P25, li seguono
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Mirabel Topham, Earl Howe
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Luigi Musso, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall; Tony Brooks, Vanwall e Jean Behra, Maserati
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Tony Brooks, Vanwall; Stirling Moss, Vanwall e Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Jean Behra, Maserati 250F, precede Stirling Moss e Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari e Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax T51
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus 18 Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax, precede Stirling Moss, Cooper T51 Climax, al GP degli Stati Uniti del 1959
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Harry Schell con Stirling Moss, al GP della Gran Bretagna del 1959
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W 196 R
Fotoğraf: Daimler AG
Stirling Moss, John Fitch, Mercedes-Benz 300SLR
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Maserati 250F
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Race winner Stirling Moss, Mercedes-Benz W196; second place Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz W196
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Wolfgang von Trips, and Stirling Moss, celebrate on the podium
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
1961, Tim Parnell, Innes Ireland, Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, Jack Fairman and Lucien Bianchi walk to
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Lotus 18
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Maurice Trintignant, Cooper T51-Climax, leads Stirling Moss, BRM P25, and Bruce McLaren, Cooper T45-
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Jack Brabham, Cooper T53-Climax, leads Dan Gurney, BRM P48, John Surtees, Lotus 18-Climax and Stirli
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
#2 Aston Martin DBR1: Carroll Shelby, Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Jack Fairman
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
#1 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Roy Salvadori
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
#4 Aston Martin DBR1: Stirling Moss, Jack Fairman
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss, HWM 51-Alta
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Stirling Moss
Stirling Moss
Stirling Moss, nella Mercedes W196
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Stirling Moss
Stirling Moss and Hans Herrmann, Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Mercedes Benz W196, Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Jean-Philippe Legrand
Niki Lauda, Mercedes, presidente non esecutivo con Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Jean-Philippe Legrand
Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: XPB Images
Sunday in the Park Concour con Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: David Yowe
Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
Sir Jackie Stewart e Stirling Moss
Sir Stirling Moss
Fotoğraf: Dave Dyer
