Galeri: Siyah ve altın renkli F1 araçları
Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, Colin Chapman
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, ve Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, Ronnie Peterson ve Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth
Fotoğraf: David Phipps
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault
Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
Fotoğraf: LAT Images
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
Fotoğraf: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
Fotoğraf: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20
Fotoğraf: Emily Davenport / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Formula 1 tarihi boyunca az sayıda takım siyah ve altın renkleri içeren renk düzenini kullandı ve bunu son olarak geçen yıl Haas'ta gördük. Biz de Motorsport Images arşivini açtık ve hangi araçlarda bu renk düzeninin kullanıldığını sizler için derledik.
