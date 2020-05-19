Formula 1
Formula 1 / En iyiler listesi

Galeri: Siyah ve altın renkli F1 araçları

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault
1/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91
2/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
3/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
4/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
5/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
6/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford
7/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72
8/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
9/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
10/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
11/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
12/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
13/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
14/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
15/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
16/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
17/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
18/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
19/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
20/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
21/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, Colin Chapman

Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, Colin Chapman
22/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
23/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford

Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford
24/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05
25/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
26/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford

Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford
27/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
28/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
29/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
30/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
31/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
32/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, ve Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, ve Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
33/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
34/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford
35/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, Ronnie Peterson ve Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, Ronnie Peterson ve Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford
36/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
37/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
38/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
39/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
40/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford
41/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth

Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth
42/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth

Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth
43/59

Fotoğraf: David Phipps

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
44/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault
45/59

Fotoğraf: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault
46/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
47/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
48/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
49/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault
50/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
51/59

Fotoğraf: LAT Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
52/59

Fotoğraf: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
53/59

Fotoğraf: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31

Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31
54/59

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20
55/59

Fotoğraf: Emily Davenport / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault

Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault
56/59

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
57/59

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
58/59

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
59/59

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Çeviren: Kemal Şengül, Editör
19 May 2020 06:00

Formula 1 tarihi boyunca az sayıda takım siyah ve altın renkleri içeren renk düzenini kullandı ve bunu son olarak geçen yıl Haas'ta gördük. Biz de Motorsport Images arşivini açtık ve hangi araçlarda bu renk düzeninin kullanıldığını sizler için derledik.

