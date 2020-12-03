Formula 1
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Galeri: Schumacher, Haas'la koltuk ayarı yaptırıyor

Galeri: Schumacher, Haas'la koltuk ayarı yaptırıyor
Ekleyen:
, Editör

Mick Schumacher, çarşamba günü yeni takımıyla ilk çalışmasını yaparken, biz de o ana dair en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
1/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
2/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
3/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting
4/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting
5/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media on the day Mick Schumacher is announced as a Haas F1 driver

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media on the day Mick Schumacher is announced as a Haas F1 driver
6/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver

Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver
7/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver

Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver
8/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
9/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
10/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
11/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
12/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
13/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
14/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
15/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
16/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
17/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
18/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
19/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
20/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
21/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
22/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
23/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon.

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon.
24/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team
25/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.
26/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.

Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.
27/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher takes out his helmet with race engineer Gary Gannon.

Mick Schumacher takes out his helmet with race engineer Gary Gannon.
28/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
29/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
30/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
31/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
32/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
33/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.

Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
34/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
35/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
36/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
37/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
38/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
39/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
40/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
41/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
42/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
43/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
44/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
45/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
46/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
47/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
48/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
49/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
50/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.

Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
51/51

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

