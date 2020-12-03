Galeri: Schumacher, Haas'la koltuk ayarı yaptırıyor
Mick Schumacher, çarşamba günü yeni takımıyla ilk çalışmasını yaparken, biz de o ana dair en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media on the day Mick Schumacher is announced as a Haas F1 driver
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 on the day Mick is announced as a Haas F1 driver
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher in the garage for his seat fitting with his race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher speaks with race engineer Gary Gannon.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher takes out his helmet with race engineer Gary Gannon.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher in the Haas garage with an engineer.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting with race engineer Gary Gannon
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher sits in his Haas VF-20 for his seat fitting.
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Önceki haber
Tost: "Grosjean'ın kazası şoke ediciydi"
Sonraki haber
Leclerc ve Vettel, Bahreyn'deki ikinci yarışın çok yakın geçmesini bekliyor
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül