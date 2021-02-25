Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
Biletler
28 Mar
FP1:
28 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Çin GP
Biletler
11 Nis
Canceled
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Biletler
18 Nis
Yarış:
51 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
İspanya GP
Biletler
09 May
Sıradaki Etkinlik
69 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Monako GP
Biletler
23 May
Yarış:
86 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Azerbaycan GP
Biletler
06 Haz
Yarış:
100 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Kanada GP
Biletler
13 Haz
Yarış:
108 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Fransa GP
Biletler
27 Haz
Yarış:
121 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Avusturya GP
Biletler
04 Tem
Sıradaki Etkinlik
125 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Britanya GP
Biletler
18 Tem
Yarış:
142 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Macaristan GP
Biletler
01 Ağu
Yarış:
156 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Belçika GP
Biletler
29 Ağu
Yarış:
184 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Hollanda GP
Biletler
05 Eyl
Yarış:
191 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
İtalya GP
Biletler
12 Eyl
Yarış:
198 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Rusya GP
Biletler
26 Eyl
Yarış:
212 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Singapur GP
Biletler
03 Eki
Sıradaki Etkinlik
216 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Japonya GP
Biletler
10 Eki
Yarış:
226 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Birleşik Devletler GP
Biletler
24 Eki
Yarış:
241 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Meksika GP
Biletler
31 Eki
Yarış:
248 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Brezilya GP
Biletler
07 Kas
Yarış:
255 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Avustralya GP
Biletler
21 Kas
Yarış:
268 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Suudi Arabistan GP
Biletler
05 Ara
Yarış:
283 gün
Tüm programı gör
R
Formula 1
Abu Dabi GP
Biletler
12 Ara
Yarış:
289 gün
Tüm programı gör
TÜMÜ:
Program Sonuçlar Puan Durumu
Biletler
Oturum aç

Motorsport Network

TV Bilet al Mağaza

Uygulamalarımızı indirin

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.
TV Bilet al Mağaza
Önceki / Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor
Formula 1 / Galeri

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

Ekleyen:
, Editör

Red Bull'un Silverstone'daki çekim gününe dair en iyi fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

paylaşım
yorumlar
Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

Red Bull, geçtiğimiz salı ve çarşamba günü, Silverstone'da çekim günü düzenledi. Ancak RB16B piste çıkarılsa da, herhangi bir fotoğrafı yayınlanmadı.

Salı günü sadece Red Bull RB15 aracı kullanılırken, RB16B sadece çarşamba günü piste çıkarıldı ve kurallar gereği 100 kilometrelik mesafe tamamlandı.

Takım, RB15'e ve ekibe dair pek çok fotoğraf yayınlasa da, RB16B ile alakalı hiçbir fotoğraf ortaya çıkmadı.

Biz de sizler için çekim güne dair en iyi kareleri derledik. Aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
1/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
2/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
3/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
4/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
5/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
6/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
10/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
12/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
13/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
20/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
21/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
22/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
23/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
24/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing kaskı
25/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
26/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
27/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
28/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
29/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
30/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
31/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
32/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
33/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
34/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
35/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
36/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
37/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
38/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
39/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
40/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
41/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
42/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
43/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
44/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
45/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
46/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
47/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
48/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
49/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
50/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
51/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
52/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
53/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
54/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
55/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
56/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
57/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
58/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
59/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
60/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
61/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
62/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
63/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
64/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
65/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
66/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
67/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
68/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
69/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
70/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
71/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
72/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
73/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
74/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
75/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
76/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
77/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
78/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
79/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
80/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
81/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
82/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
83/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
84/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
85/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
86/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
87/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
88/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

A member of the Red Bull Racing team works in the garage

A member of the Red Bull Racing team works in the garage
89/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

A member of the Red Bull Racing team works in the garage

A member of the Red Bull Racing team works in the garage
90/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
91/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
92/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
93/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
94/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
95/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
96/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
97/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
98/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
99/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
100/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
101/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
102/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
103/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

The sun rises over the circuit

The sun rises over the circuit
104/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

The sun rises over the circuit

The sun rises over the circuit
105/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
106/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
107/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
108/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
109/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
110/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
111/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing talks to the Team Principal Christian Horner

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing talks to the Team Principal Christian Horner
112/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing talks to the Team Principal Christian Horner

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing talks to the Team Principal Christian Horner
113/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
114/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
115/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
116/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
117/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
118/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
119/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
120/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
121/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
122/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
123/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
124/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
125/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
126/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
127/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
128/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
129/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
130/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
131/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
132/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
133/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
134/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
135/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
136/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
137/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
138/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
139/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
140/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
141/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
142/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
143/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
144/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
145/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
146/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
147/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
148/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
149/149

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor

Önceki haber

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor
Yorumları görüntüle

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Editör Kemal Şengül

Çok Okunanlar

1
Formula 1

Yeniden yapılanmaya giren Ferrari, yeni ekip yönetimini açıkladı

4s
2
Formula 1

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor

1s
3
Formula 1

Albers: "Red Bull çok düzensiz"

3s
4
Formula 1

İnsan Hakları Örgütü, Hamilton’ı Suudi Arabistan GP’sini boykot etmeye çağırdı

21s
5
Formula 1

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

33 dk
Son Haberler
Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler
F1

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

33dk
Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor
F1

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor

1s
Alfa Romeo, yeni C41'i ilk kez Barselona'da piste çıkaracak
F1

Alfa Romeo, yeni C41'i ilk kez Barselona'da piste çıkaracak

2s
Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"
F1

Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"

2s
Albers: "Red Bull çok düzensiz"
F1

Albers: "Red Bull çok düzensiz"

3s
Son Videolar
Kurallara aykırı Formula 1 çözümleri, 2022'de F1'e dönüyor 07:32
Formula 1
17s

Kurallara aykırı Formula 1 çözümleri, 2022'de F1'e dönüyor

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared 00:24
Formula 1
24 Şub 2021

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41 lansmanı 00:36
Formula 1
22 Şub 2021

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41 lansmanı

Canlı izle: Alfa Romeo C41 lansmanı 00:00
Formula 1
22 Şub 2021

Canlı izle: Alfa Romeo C41 lansmanı

Canlı izle: AlphaTauri AT02 lansmanı 03:30
Formula 1
19 Şub 2021

Canlı izle: AlphaTauri AT02 lansmanı

Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"

Aston Martin, Peroni Libera ile anlaştı
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Aston Martin, Peroni Libera ile anlaştı

Haas: "Hayatta kalmaya çalışıyoruz, fakat gelecekte en iyi müşteri takımı olabiliriz"
Formula 1 / Son dakika

Haas: "Hayatta kalmaya çalışıyoruz, fakat gelecekte en iyi müşteri takımı olabiliriz"

Çok Okunanlar Bugün

Yeniden yapılanmaya giren Ferrari, yeni ekip yönetimini açıkladı
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Yeniden yapılanmaya giren Ferrari, yeni ekip yönetimini açıkladı

Albers: "Red Bull çok düzensiz"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Albers: "Red Bull çok düzensiz"

İnsan Hakları Örgütü, Hamilton’ı Suudi Arabistan GP’sini boykot etmeye çağırdı
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

İnsan Hakları Örgütü, Hamilton’ı Suudi Arabistan GP’sini boykot etmeye çağırdı

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Galeri

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor

Vasseur: "Ferrari'nin güç ünitesi farkı bir yılda kapanmayacak"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Vasseur: "Ferrari'nin güç ünitesi farkı bir yılda kapanmayacak"

McLaren Racing ticari ekibine iki yeni isim ekliyor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

McLaren Racing ticari ekibine iki yeni isim ekliyor

Aston Martin, yeni aracının ismini açıkladı
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Aston Martin, yeni aracının ismini açıkladı

Son Haberler

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler
F1 Formula 1 / Galeri

Galeri: Red Bull'un çekim gününden kareler

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Stroll, Aston Martin'in Hamilton'la anlaşma ihtimalini reddetmiyor

Alfa Romeo, yeni C41'i ilk kez Barselona'da piste çıkaracak
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Alfa Romeo, yeni C41'i ilk kez Barselona'da piste çıkaracak

Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"
F1 Formula 1 / Son dakika

Verstappen: "Perez'le beraber Mercedes için hayatı zorlaştırmaya çalışacağız"

Mail listesine üye ol

Motorsport.com uygulaması

Seri

Motorsport Network.

İletişim

© 2021 Motorsport Network.. Tüm hakları saklıdır.