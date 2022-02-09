Galeri: Red Bull RB18 lansmanından kareler
Red Bull Racing'in 2022 Red Bull RB18'i tanıttığı lansmandan en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.
Red Bull Racing RB18
1/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
2/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
3/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
4/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
5/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
6/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
7/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
8/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
9/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
10/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
11/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
12/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
13/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
14/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
15/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
16/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
17/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
18/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
19/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
20/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing,
21/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
22/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
23/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing RB18
24/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB18
25/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
26/26
Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool
