Red Bull, 2022 Formula 1 aracı RB18'i tanıttı!
Formula 1 Haberler

Galeri: Red Bull RB18 lansmanından kareler

Red Bull Racing'in 2022 Red Bull RB18'i tanıttığı lansmandan en iyi kareleri sizler için derledik.

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
1/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
2/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
3/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
4/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
5/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
6/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
7/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
8/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
9/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
10/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
11/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
12/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
13/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
14/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
15/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
16/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
17/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
18/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
19/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
20/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing,
Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing,
21/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
22/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
23/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
24/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
25/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
26/26

Fotoğraf: Red Bull Content Pool

Kemal Şengül
Şef Editör
Red Bull, 2022 Formula 1 aracı RB18'i tanıttı!
Red Bull, 2022 Formula 1 aracı RB18'i tanıttı!
