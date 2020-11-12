Galeri: İstanbul Park'ta Perşembe gününden ilk kareler
Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde perşembe günü piste dair ilk görüntüler gelmeye başladı. Biz de sizler için ilk kareleri derledik.
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Renault Merchandise
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Test and Reserve Driver
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri signs an autograph for a marshal
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mechanic working on the Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car out of the garage
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 front wing
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 front wing
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Circuit personnel work on the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
BAT branding
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track walk
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Track walk
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A view of the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A view of the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
BAT branding
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pit straight
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 engine cover
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Johnny Herbert, Sky TV walks the track on a scooter with Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kerb
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaking to team members
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 engine cover
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, arrives at the circuit
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, cycles the track
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Track walk
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Track walk
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
