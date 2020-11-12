Formula 1
Önceki
Formula 1 / Türkiye GP / Galeri

Galeri: İstanbul Park'ta Perşembe gününden ilk kareler

Biletler

Biletler
paylaşım
yorumlar
Galeri: İstanbul Park'ta Perşembe gününden ilk kareler
Ekleyen:
, Editör

Türkiye Grand Prix'si öncesinde perşembe günü piste dair ilk görüntüler gelmeye başladı. Biz de sizler için ilk kareleri derledik.

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
1/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

.

Renault Merchandise

Renault Merchandise
2/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Test and Reserve Driver

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Test and Reserve Driver
3/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
4/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri signs an autograph for a marshal

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri signs an autograph for a marshal
5/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, walks the track
6/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mechanic working on the Red Bull Racing RB16

Mechanic working on the Red Bull Racing RB16
7/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car out of the garage

McLaren personnel wheel a car out of the garage
8/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
9/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
10/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
11/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
12/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
13/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
14/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35 front wing

McLaren MCL35 front wing
15/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35 front wing

McLaren MCL35 front wing
16/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
17/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
18/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
19/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
20/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Circuit personnel work on the track

Circuit personnel work on the track
21/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari cycles the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari cycles the track
22/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
23/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

BAT branding

BAT branding
24/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
25/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
26/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
27/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
28/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track walk

Track walk
29/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Track walk

Track walk
30/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A view of the track

A view of the track
31/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
32/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
33/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
34/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
35/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
36/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
37/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
38/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
39/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
40/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, cycles the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, cycles the track
41/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A view of the track

A view of the track
42/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
43/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track
44/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
45/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track
46/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

BAT branding

BAT branding
47/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
48/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
49/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari cycles the track
50/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, walks the track
51/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
52/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
53/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
54/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
55/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
56/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
57/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pit straight

Pit straight
58/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
59/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, walks the track
60/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35 engine cover

McLaren MCL35 engine cover
61/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
62/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
63/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane

McLaren personnel wheel a car along the pitlane
64/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage

McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage
65/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage

McLaren personnel with one of their cars outside the garage
66/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track
67/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
68/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
69/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
70/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
71/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
72/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
73/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
74/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
75/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
76/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
77/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
78/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Johnny Herbert, Sky TV walks the track on a scooter with Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG

Johnny Herbert, Sky TV walks the track on a scooter with Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
79/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kerb

Kerb
80/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
81/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
82/96

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
83/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
84/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
85/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track
86/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
87/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
88/96

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
89/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track

George Russell, Williams Racing walks the track
90/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaking to team members

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaking to team members
91/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35 engine cover

McLaren MCL35 engine cover
92/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, arrives at the circuit

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, arrives at the circuit
93/96

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, cycles the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, cycles the track
94/96

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Track walk

Track walk
95/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Track walk

Track walk
96/96

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Türkiye GP Biletler
Editör Kemal Şengül

