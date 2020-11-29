Galeri: Grosjean'ın korkutucu kazası

Romain Grosjean'ın bugün yaptığı korkutucu kazaya dair fotoğraflar.
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames and a medical delegate assists Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture
Damage to the Armco barrier after a huge opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
An ambulance drives Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, to the circuit medical centre
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher
The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
The Medical Car by the side of the circuit
The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
The Medical Car at the scene of the accident
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken to a stretcher after his opening lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire
Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Not: Fotoğraflar Motorsport.com'un izni olmadan kullanılamaz.
Önceki haber
Steiner: "Halo, Grosjean'ın hayatını kurtardı"
Sonraki haber
Bahreyn GP: Korku dolu yarışı Hamilton kazandı, Grosjean ucuz atlattı!
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Editör
|Kemal Şengül