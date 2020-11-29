Formula 1
Formula 1 / Galeri

Galeri: Grosjean'ın korkutucu kazası

paylaşım
yorumlar
Galeri: Grosjean'ın korkutucu kazası
Ekleyen:
, Editör

Romain Grosjean'ın bugün yaptığı korkutucu kazaya dair fotoğraflar.

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
1/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

.

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
2/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
3/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
4/140

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
5/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
6/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
7/140

Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident
8/140

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
9/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
10/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
11/140

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
12/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
13/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
14/140

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
15/140

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
16/140

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
17/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
18/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
19/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
20/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
21/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20

Marshals at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
22/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
23/140

Marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
24/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
25/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
26/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
27/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
28/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
29/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames and a medical delegate assists Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Fire marshals deal with the flames and a medical delegate assists Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
30/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash

Fire marshals deal with the remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
31/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
32/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture

Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture
33/140

Damage to the Armco barrier after a huge opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Damage to the Armco barrier after a huge opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
34/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
35/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

An ambulance drives Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, to the circuit medical centre

An ambulance drives Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, to the circuit medical centre
36/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash

A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash
37/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash

A team repairs the Armco after the huge lap 1 crash
38/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track

A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track
39/140

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
40/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
41/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
42/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
43/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher

A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher
44/140

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
45/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
46/140

The Medical Car by the side of the circuit

The Medical Car by the side of the circuit
47/140

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
48/140

The Medical Car at the scene of the accident

The Medical Car at the scene of the accident
49/140

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
50/140

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
51/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
52/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
53/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
54/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
55/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
56/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
57/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
58/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
59/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
60/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
61/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
62/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
63/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
64/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
65/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
66/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
67/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
68/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
69/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
70/140

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
71/140

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
72/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
73/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap
74/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
75/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
76/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken to a stretcher after his opening lap crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken to a stretcher after his opening lap crash
77/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance
78/140

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
79/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
80/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
81/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire
82/140

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
83/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
84/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
85/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
86/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
87/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
88/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
89/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
90/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
91/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
92/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
93/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
94/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
95/140

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and damaged Armco after a big crash on the opening lap
96/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
97/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
98/140

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
99/140

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
100/140

The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

The scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
101/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap

The wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash on the opening lap
102/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
103/140

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
104/140

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
105/140

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
106/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
107/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
108/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
109/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
110/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
111/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
112/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
113/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his first lap crash
114/140

Fotoğraf: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA, attends the scene of the huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
115/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Marshals sweep up debris after a huge first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
116/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
117/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
118/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
119/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
120/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
121/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
122/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
123/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
124/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
125/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
126/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
127/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
128/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
129/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
130/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
131/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
132/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
133/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
134/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
135/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
136/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals remove the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
137/140

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
138/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Damage to the barrier after a first lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
139/140

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames on the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
140/140

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Not: Fotoğraflar Motorsport.com'un izni olmadan kullanılamaz.

