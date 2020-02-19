Galeri: Barcelona testleri 1. gün sabah fotoğrafları
Pit alanı
Fotoğraf: Luke Smith
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas F1 Team VF-20 front nose detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red bull Racing RB16 detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Red bull Racing RB16 detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Red bull Racing RB16 detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Renault F1 Team motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Red bull Racing RB16 burun detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Racing Point RP19 ön fren detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Racing Point motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Pirelli motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Mercedes motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Mercedes F1 W11 ayna detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Mercedes F1 W11 arka fren detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
McLaren motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Honda and Red Bull Racing motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Haas F1 Team motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome
Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov
Mercedes F1 W11 ön fren detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, shakes hands with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Williams FW43 front detail
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Renault R.S.20 ön detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Renault R.S.20 ön detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Racing Point RP20 ön kanat detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola
Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Nicola Acciarri
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 ans Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 talks to George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks to Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2020 drivers line up on the grid
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2020 drivers line up on the grid
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2020 Drivers line up on the grid
Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Williams FW43 in the garaj
Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes
Racing Point motorhome
Fotoğraf: Racing Point
Racing Point motorhome
Fotoğraf: Racing Point
Barcelona testlerinin ilk gününde sabah bölümünde çekilen fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.
Alakalı video
Bu Haber Hakkında
|Seri
|Formula 1
|Etkinlik
|Barcelona Şubat testi I
|Editör
|Abdullah Çelik
Galeri: Barcelona testleri 1. gün sabah fotoğrafları
Yarış merkezi
|Seans
|Tarih
|
Yerel zaman dilimi
Sizin Zaman Diliminiz
|İçerik
|FP1
|
Per 12 Mar
Cum 13 Mar
|
18:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
Per 12 Mar
Cum 13 Mar
|
22:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
Cum 13 Mar
Cmt 14 Mar
|
20:00
14:00
|
|Sıralama
|
Cum 13 Mar
Cmt 14 Mar
|
23:00
17:00
|
|Yarış
|
Cmt 14 Mar
Paz 15 Mar
|
22:10
16:10
|
Çok Okunanlar
Program
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Sağlayan
|
12 MarBiletler
|
19 MarBiletler
|
2 NisBiletler
|
16 NisBiletler
|
30 NisBiletler
|
7 MayBiletler