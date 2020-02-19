Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Avustralya GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1:
22 gün
Formula 1
Bahreyn GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1:
29 gün
Formula 1
Vietnam GP
02 Nis
-
05 Nis
FP1:
43 gün
Formula 1
Çin GP
16 Nis
-
19 Nis
FP1:
57 gün
Formula 1
Hollanda GP
30 Nis
-
03 May
FP1:
71 gün
Formula 1
İspanya GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1:
78 gün
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1:
91 gün
Formula 1
Azerbaycan GP
04 Haz
-
07 Haz
FP1:
106 gün
Formula 1
Kanada GP
11 Haz
-
14 Haz
FP1:
114 gün
Formula 1
Fransa GP
25 Haz
-
28 Haz
FP1:
127 gün
Formula 1
Avusturya GP
02 Tem
-
05 Tem
FP1:
134 gün
Formula 1
Britanya GP
16 Tem
-
19 Tem
147 gün
Formula 1
Macaristan GP
30 Tem
-
02 Ağu
161 gün
Formula 1
Belçika GP
27 Ağu
-
30 Ağu
189 gün
Formula 1
İtalya GP
03 Eyl
-
06 Eyl
196 gün
Formula 1
Singapur GP
17 Eyl
-
20 Eyl
210 gün
Formula 1
Rusya GP
24 Eyl
-
27 Eyl
217 gün
Formula 1
Japonya GP
08 Eki
-
11 Eki
231 gün
Formula 1
Birleşik Devletler GP
22 Eki
-
25 Eki
245 gün
Formula 1
Meksika GP
29 Eki
-
01 Kas
252 gün
Formula 1
Brezilya GP
12 Kas
-
15 Kas
266 gün
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Kas
-
29 Kas
280 gün
Önceki
Formula 1 / Barcelona Şubat testi I / Galeri

Galeri: Barcelona testleri 1. gün sabah fotoğrafları

Pit alanı

Pit alanı
1/284

Fotoğraf: Luke Smith

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
2/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
3/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
4/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
5/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
6/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
7/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
8/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
9/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
10/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
11/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
12/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
13/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
14/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
15/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
16/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
17/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
18/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
19/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
20/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
21/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
22/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
23/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
24/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
25/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
26/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
27/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
28/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
29/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
30/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
31/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
32/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
33/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
34/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
35/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
36/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
37/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
38/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
39/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
40/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
41/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
42/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
43/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
44/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
45/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
46/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
47/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas F1 Team VF-20 front nose detail

Haas F1 Team VF-20 front nose detail
48/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
49/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
50/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
51/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
52/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
53/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
54/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
55/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
56/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
57/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
58/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
59/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
60/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
61/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
62/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
63/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
64/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
65/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
66/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
67/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
68/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
69/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
70/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
71/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
72/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
73/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
74/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
75/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
76/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
77/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
78/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
79/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
80/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
81/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
82/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
83/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
84/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
85/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
86/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
87/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
88/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
89/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
90/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
91/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
92/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
93/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
94/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
95/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
96/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
97/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red bull Racing RB16 detail

Red bull Racing RB16 detail
98/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Red bull Racing RB16 detail

Red bull Racing RB16 detail
99/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Red bull Racing RB16 detail

Red bull Racing RB16 detail
100/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
101/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
102/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
103/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
104/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
105/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
106/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
107/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
108/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
109/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
110/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
111/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
112/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
113/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
114/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
115/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
116/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
117/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
118/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
119/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
120/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
121/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
122/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
123/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
124/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
125/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
126/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
127/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
128/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
129/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
130/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
131/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
132/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
133/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
134/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
135/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
136/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
137/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
138/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
139/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
140/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
141/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
142/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
143/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
144/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
145/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
146/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
147/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
148/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
149/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
150/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
151/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
152/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
153/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
154/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
155/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
156/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
157/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
158/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
159/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
160/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
161/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
162/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
163/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
164/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
165/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
166/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
167/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
168/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
169/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
170/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
171/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
172/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
173/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
174/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
175/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
176/284

Fotoğraf: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams motorhome

Williams motorhome
177/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Renault F1 Team motorhome

Renault F1 Team motorhome
178/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Red bull Racing RB16 burun detay

Red bull Racing RB16 burun detay
179/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Racing Point RP19 ön fren detay

Racing Point RP19 ön fren detay
180/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Racing Point motorhome

Racing Point motorhome
181/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Pirelli motorhome

Pirelli motorhome
182/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Mercedes motorhome

Mercedes motorhome
183/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Mercedes F1 W11 ayna detay

Mercedes F1 W11 ayna detay
184/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Mercedes F1 W11 arka fren detay

Mercedes F1 W11 arka fren detay
185/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

McLaren motorhome

McLaren motorhome
186/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Honda and Red Bull Racing motorhome

Honda and Red Bull Racing motorhome
187/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Haas F1 Team motorhome

Haas F1 Team motorhome
188/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome

Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome
189/284

Fotoğraf: Oleg Karpov

Mercedes F1 W11 ön fren detay

Mercedes F1 W11 ön fren detay
190/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, shakes hands with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, shakes hands with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
191/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
192/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
193/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
194/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
195/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point
196/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point ve Sergio Perez, Racing Point
197/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren
198/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, McLaren ve Lando Norris, McLaren
199/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Williams FW43 front detail

Williams FW43 front detail
200/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Renault R.S.20 ön detay

Renault R.S.20 ön detay
201/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Renault R.S.20 ön detay

Renault R.S.20 ön detay
202/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Racing Point RP20 ön kanat detay

Racing Point RP20 ön kanat detay
203/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay

Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay
204/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay

Ferrari SF1000 ön fren detay
205/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
206/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
207/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
208/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
209/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
210/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
211/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
212/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
213/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
214/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
215/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW43

Robert Kubica, Williams FW43
216/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
217/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo
218/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
219/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
220/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
221/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
222/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
223/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
224/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
225/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
226/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
227/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
228/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
229/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
230/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
231/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
232/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
233/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
234/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
235/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
236/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
237/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
238/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
239/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
240/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
241/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
242/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
243/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
244/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
245/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
246/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
247/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
248/284

Fotoğraf: Giorgi Piola

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
249/284

Fotoğraf: Nicola Acciarri

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W11
250/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
251/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 ans Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 ans Sergio Perez, Racing Point
252/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
253/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri

Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri
254/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
255/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
256/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
257/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Racing Point
258/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz, McLaren
259/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
260/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point
261/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20
262/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 talks to George Russell, Williams Racing

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 talks to George Russell, Williams Racing
263/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
264/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
265/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
266/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks to Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks to Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri
267/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastien Vettel, Ferrari
268/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
269/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
270/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Galsy, AlphaTauri, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo George Russell, Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
271/284

Fotoğraf: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
272/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
273/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2020 drivers line up on the grid

2020 drivers line up on the grid
274/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2020 drivers line up on the grid

2020 drivers line up on the grid
275/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2020 Drivers line up on the grid

2020 Drivers line up on the grid
276/284

Fotoğraf: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
277/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
278/284

Fotoğraf: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20
279/284

Fotoğraf: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Williams FW43 in the garaj

Williams FW43 in the garaj
280/284

Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
281/284

Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
282/284

Fotoğraf: Franco Nugnes

Racing Point motorhome

Racing Point motorhome
283/284

Fotoğraf: Racing Point

Racing Point motorhome

Racing Point motorhome
284/284

Fotoğraf: Racing Point

Ekleyen:
, Şef Editör
19 Şub 2020 12:31

Barcelona testlerinin ilk gününde sabah bölümünde çekilen fotoğrafları sizler için derledik.

Bu Haber Hakkında

Seri Formula 1
Etkinlik Barcelona Şubat testi I
Editör Abdullah Çelik

